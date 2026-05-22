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Home > Sports News > Vijay Shankar Retirement: Indian Cricketer Retires From International Cricket And IPL; Check Out His Stats

Vijay Shankar Retirement: Indian Cricketer Retires From International Cricket And IPL; Check Out His Stats

Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar officially announces his complete retirement from domestic cricket and the IPL. Read his emotional 3D cricketer sign-off and check out his recent stats.

Vijay Shankar Retirement: Indian Cricketer Retires From International Cricket And IPL; Check Out His Stats (Image Source: X)
Vijay Shankar Retirement: Indian Cricketer Retires From International Cricket And IPL; Check Out His Stats (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 19:53 IST

On Friday, May 22 2026, India’s all-rounder Vijay Shankar declared his formal retirement from all domestic forms of cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Indian sensation shared an extremely emotional goodbye letter to his loyal fan following via his official social media pages, completely taking fans all over the globe by surprise. After going unsold surprisingly in the recent IPL 2026 auctions, the gifted all-rounder has chosen to take his permanent departure from the Indian cricket ecosystem to venture into a myriad of new opportunities at different leagues across the world. His sensational announcement has garnered fans a sense of reminiscence and nostalgia on the internet.

Vijay Shankar Retirement: The Emotional 3D Cricketer Sign Off

In his social media post, Vijay Shankar discussed all the struggles in his career. He bravely spoke of receiving, over the years, unreasonable hate and excessive negative feedback from parts of the internet, but at every stage consciously chose to completely overlook all comments and proceed positively. By far the most viral moment in his entire speech was the most unforgettable conclusion that followed. He concluded his emotional note in pride of saying: Your 3D cricketer Vijay Shankar, thus repossessing the most contentious epithet hurled at him before the 2019 World Cup, completely gaining immense admiration from world cricket.

Vijay Shankar Career Stats – IPL, International And Domestic

Cricket Format Matches Played Batting Runs High Score Batting Average 100s And 50s Total Wickets Best Bowling Bowling Economy
ODIs 12 223 46 31.85 0 And 0 4 2/15 5.40
T20Is 9 101 43 25.25 0 And 0 5 2/32 9.09
First Class 77 4253 151* 46.73 13 And 23 43 4/52 3.23
List A 112 2790 129 34.87 2 And 15 73 4/30 5.20
Overall T20s 159 2583 69* 26.09 0 And 12 38 3/12 8.16
IPL 78 1233 69* 26.23 0 And 7 9 2/19 8.67

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Vijay Shankar Retirement: Indian Cricketer Retires From International Cricket And IPL; Check Out His Stats
Tags: 3D Cricketer Vijay ShankarbcciIndian Cricketer Retires From International Cricketindian premier leagueIPL 2026 AuctionRanji Trophy StatsVijay Shankar Retirement

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Vijay Shankar Retirement: Indian Cricketer Retires From International Cricket And IPL; Check Out His Stats
Vijay Shankar Retirement: Indian Cricketer Retires From International Cricket And IPL; Check Out His Stats
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