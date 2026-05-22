LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dublin protests Pune weather 8th pay commission Abhijeet Dipke entertainment news Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 Baljit Singh iPhone 18 Pro cabinet chennai super kings idea share dublin protests Pune weather 8th pay commission Abhijeet Dipke entertainment news Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 Baljit Singh iPhone 18 Pro cabinet chennai super kings idea share dublin protests Pune weather 8th pay commission Abhijeet Dipke entertainment news Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 Baljit Singh iPhone 18 Pro cabinet chennai super kings idea share dublin protests Pune weather 8th pay commission Abhijeet Dipke entertainment news Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 Baljit Singh iPhone 18 Pro cabinet chennai super kings idea share
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dublin protests Pune weather 8th pay commission Abhijeet Dipke entertainment news Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 Baljit Singh iPhone 18 Pro cabinet chennai super kings idea share dublin protests Pune weather 8th pay commission Abhijeet Dipke entertainment news Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 Baljit Singh iPhone 18 Pro cabinet chennai super kings idea share dublin protests Pune weather 8th pay commission Abhijeet Dipke entertainment news Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 Baljit Singh iPhone 18 Pro cabinet chennai super kings idea share dublin protests Pune weather 8th pay commission Abhijeet Dipke entertainment news Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 Baljit Singh iPhone 18 Pro cabinet chennai super kings idea share
LIVE TV
Home > Business > VYNA Electric Scales B2B Distribution Network to 100+ Partners in Six Months, Accelerating Expansion in India’s Consumer Electrical Market

VYNA Electric Scales B2B Distribution Network to 100+ Partners in Six Months, Accelerating Expansion in India’s Consumer Electrical Market

VYNA Electric Scales B2B Distribution Network to 100+ Partners in Six Months, Accelerating Expansion in India’s Consumer Electrical Market

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-22 18:35 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 22: VYNA Electric, the consumer electrical brand of the SUGS LLOYD Group, successfully hosted its first Annual Distributors Conference in Goa. Marking a rapid growth milestone, the brand brought together over 100 channel partners just six months after launching in the highly competitive Indian consumer electrical and lighting market.

The two‑day event focused on aligning the growing B2B distribution network with VYNA Electric’s pan-India growth strategy. Management recognized top-performing partners who drove early market penetration and outlined the brand’s roadmap for capturing market share in the rapidly expanding mass-premium electrical segment.

You Might Be Interested In

Strategic Focus & Product Expansion Roadmap

  • During the conference, leadership detailed the company’s focus on delivering safer, smarter, and design-led electrical infrastructure. Core growth categories highlighted for the upcoming fiscal year include:
  • Modular Switches & Switchgear: Catering to the rising demand for safe, aesthetically refined, and durable electrical solutions for modern residential and commercial spaces.
  • Energy-Efficient LED Lighting: Expanding the portfolio of smart and sustainable LED lighting solutions designed to global standards.
  • Adjacent Consumer Durables: Strategic preparation to enter high-growth categories including ceiling fans, small home appliances, and consumer grooming products.
VYNA Electric Scales B2B Distribution Network to 100+ Partners in Six Months, Accelerating Expansion in India’s Consumer Electrical Market

“Launching a new brand in the electrical products industry requires both strong engineering foundations and a trusted distribution ecosystem,” said Sumit Kumar, Business Head and AVP at VYNA Electric. “Scaling to over 100 channel partners in just six months validates our approach. This conference allowed us to acknowledge that collaboration and share our roadmap for delivering reliable, Make-in-India electrical solutions to consumers.”

In a sector where establishing nationwide supply chain and retail distribution typically takes years, VYNA Electric has achieved early traction through product reliability, aggressive market engagement, and consistent channel support.

About VYNA Electric

VYNA Electric is the fast-growing consumer electrical brand of the SUGS LLOYD Group, extending the group’s infrastructure‑grade engineering expertise into the B2C sector. Positioned in the mass‑premium segment, the brand manufactures and distributes modular electrical products, switchgear, and LED lighting designed in India and built to stringent global safety and durability standards. 

For more information, visit: www.vynaelectric.com

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

VYNA Electric Scales B2B Distribution Network to 100+ Partners in Six Months, Accelerating Expansion in India’s Consumer Electrical Market
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

A Million Projects: The Proof Behind Ulipsu’s Skill Education Model

Bakra Eid 2026: Date in India, Moon Sighting, Significance, Namaz Timings & Qurbani Rules Explained

Brokerages See Up To 48% Upside On PNC Infratech Post Q4FY26; Execution Recovery, Order Book Visibility Key Triggers; Stock Surges 34% Since FY27

Healthcare Planning & Infrastructure Conference 26 concludes in Delhi with Focus on Smart Healthcare for Viksit Bharat @2047

‘Sacrifice Cannot Be Expected Only From Citizens’: Kamal Haasan Urges Centre And States To Cut Petrol and Diesel VAT Amid Iran War Crisis

LATEST NEWS

Michael Carrick Confirmed as Manchester United Boss Until 2028 After Leading Red Devils To 3rd Place In Premier League

Uorfi Javed’s Wildest Fashion Moments: 5 Viral Looks That Left The Internet Speechless

Honda ZR-V India Price Revealed? Check Hybrid Engine, Features, Mileage, Delivery Timeline & Full Specifications

Were Pakistani Deportees Served Pork Sausages On Deportation Flight From Ireland? Authorities Face Backlash As Human Rights Call It “Inappropriate”

Dhurandhar in Real Life? Shahid Afridi’s Throwback Photo With Pakistani Gangster Uzair Baloch Goes Viral | SEE PIC

Judith Chalmers Dies at 90: ITV ‘Wish You Were Here…?’ Legend Remembered

JPMorgan Introduces AI Tools In Investment Banking: Improves Efficiency And Client Engagement—Major Banks Shift Towards Automation

How the Best IVF Doctor in Noida, Dr. Mona Dahiya, Simplifies Fertility Treatment

IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert in Himachal Pradesh: Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Kangra & Solan Face Storms, Landslide Risk and Travel Disruptions

Dubai Entrepreneur Satish Sanpal Brings Luxury And Glamour To Netflix’s Desi Bling

VYNA Electric Scales B2B Distribution Network to 100+ Partners in Six Months, Accelerating Expansion in India’s Consumer Electrical Market

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

VYNA Electric Scales B2B Distribution Network to 100+ Partners in Six Months, Accelerating Expansion in India’s Consumer Electrical Market

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

VYNA Electric Scales B2B Distribution Network to 100+ Partners in Six Months, Accelerating Expansion in India’s Consumer Electrical Market
VYNA Electric Scales B2B Distribution Network to 100+ Partners in Six Months, Accelerating Expansion in India’s Consumer Electrical Market
VYNA Electric Scales B2B Distribution Network to 100+ Partners in Six Months, Accelerating Expansion in India’s Consumer Electrical Market
VYNA Electric Scales B2B Distribution Network to 100+ Partners in Six Months, Accelerating Expansion in India’s Consumer Electrical Market

QUICK LINKS