One Platform. Thirty-Five Countries. Zero Investors. The ExamOnline Story That Indian Business Media Has Ignored for 17 Years.

Maneesh Singh, CEO of ExamOnline

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22: While India’s EdTech ecosystem celebrated unicorns that burned through investor capital and then quietly contracted, a bootstrapped platform from Mumbai was delivering high-stakes examinations in 35 countries – without a single funding announcement, without a single press release, and without anyone paying attention.

ExamOnline was founded in April 2009. That year, Twitter had 18 million users, the iPhone was two years old, and India’s digital infrastructure was in its infancy. The company’s founding premise – that geography should not determine who gets a fair, secure, and credible examination – was considered optimistic at best and operationally impossible at worst.

Sixteen years later, that premise has become reality in 35 countries across six continents. ExamOnline has delivered millions of high-stakes assessments for universities, government agencies, certification bodies, healthcare licensing authorities, and enterprises across the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Finland, France, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Australia, Nigeria, Guyana, and Zambia, among others. Its client base spans over 250 enterprise customers worldwide, including leading universities in Saudi Arabia, Fortune 500 telecommunications giants, and prominent universities across Southeast Asia. Remarkably, the company has achieved this scale without raising a single rupee in external capital.

The Business Model Nobody Wrote About

ExamOnline operates a multi-layered B2B revenue architecture – platform licensing on annual and multi-year contracts, usage-based pricing per candidate per examination, enterprise customisation and LMS integrations, and AI-powered proctoring as a managed service. The model scales with client growth, generates recurring revenue visibility, and improves unit economics with volume. It is, in financial structure, a textbook high-quality SaaS business. The fact that it was founded in Mumbai, without a US co-founder or a Sequoia term sheet, is the only reason the story went untold.

The platform itself is entirely proprietary. No white-labelled proctoring engines. No third-party assessment frameworks. ExamOnline’s AI architecture – built in house and perfected over the years – handles real-time behavioural analysis, face and object detection, session auto-save, browser lockdown, and multilingual delivery across seven languages. It is browser-based, requiring zero installation on the candidate’s device – a critical design decision for markets where institutional IT infrastructure is inconsistent. The company holds ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certifications, is GDPR-compliant, and operates under CERT-In compliance – the full compliance stack that global enterprise procurement requires.

The CEO Who Chose Depth Over Optics

Maneesh Singh, CEO of ExamOnline, is a board-level technology leader who spent over two decades at the highest levels of global enterprise delivery – including as Global Delivery Director in Digital Engagement at Cognizant Technology Solutions, where he led multi-million-dollar programmes across BFSI, Life Sciences, and CMT sectors, managing teams of over 1,500 professionals. His credentials include an MBA, PMP certification, the Stanford Advanced Project Management Certificate, and the LEAD programme at Harvard Business School.

He did not build ExamOnline to flip it. He built it to solve a problem that has no elegant exit – the structural unreliability of examination systems globally. The result is a platform now recognised as a global Top 5 assessment technology provider by Tracxn, and named a finalist at the 2026 International e-Assessment Association Awards in the United Kingdom for Best International Implementation – the only Indian company in that shortlist.

Why This Story Matters Now

India’s EdTech reckoning is well documented. Platforms that raised hundreds of millions of dollars in 2020 and 2021 have since restructured, pivoted, and in several cases, shut down. The conversation has turned – belatedly – toward profitability, retention, and genuine product-market fit. ExamOnline, however, had already built a sustainable assessment business across 35 countries over the past 17 years.

The global online assessment and proctoring market is projected to cross USD 6 billion by 2028, driven by remote work normalisation, AI-powered hiring, digital university transformation, and international professional certification growth. In every segment of that market, ExamOnline has an active, paying, renewing client base.

This is not a startup success story. It is something rarer: a product company that chose execution over narrative, delivery over fundraising, and depth over visibility – and built something the world actually uses.

The question is not why ExamOnline succeeded. The question is why it took Indian business media 17 years to notice.