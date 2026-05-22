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Home > Entertainment News > Will Aaradhya Bachchan Walk At Cannes With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Mother-Daughter Duo Spotted At Hotel Martinez

Will Aaradhya Bachchan Walk At Cannes With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Mother-Daughter Duo Spotted At Hotel Martinez

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived at Cannes 2026 with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan amid speculation over her red carpet appearance and L'Oréal Paris campaign absence.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives in Cannes with daughter Aaradhya (IMAGE: X)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives in Cannes with daughter Aaradhya (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 20:20 IST

CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on Friday, May 22, landed at Hotel Martinez in Cannes, which was the focus of the snubbing rumours about her boycott of the L’Oréal Paris campaign. The actor had seen a video of her arriving at the French Riviera hotel with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, which aired early this Friday, ahead of her arrival on the festival’s red carpet in 2026. She is arriving after days of speculation that she would be there this year for the festival. The discussion had picked up after fans noticed Aishwarya’s absence from the recent Cannes campaign images of L’Oreal Paris, where they included some celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Viola Davis, Eva Longoria and Helen Mirren as their ambassadors.

Will Aaradhya Bachchan Walk At Cannes With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? 

It remains unclear at this time if Aaradhya Bachchan will be accompanying her mother, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. But Aaradhya has fallen into the hands of Aishwarya countless times in recent years and has become a familiar face at Cannes. Their appearances together generally make headlines, causing fans to eagerly anticipate them, particularly the fashion synergy that is seen from both mother and daughter.

For the past few years, Aishwarya, who represents brands and Indian cinema at Cannes, has typically visited the festival for film-related events and brand commitments. Aaradhya had been seen with the likes of parades earlier, but hadn’t taken the walk out on the red carpet all by herself. If she is seen this year, it will probably be with her mother at media events or on the red carpet.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes

In 2002, Aishwarya was to debut her film Devdas at the Cannes Film Festival, where she was to be accompanied by Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The following year, she came back to the festival as a global ambassador for L’Oreal Paris. She has been one of the well-recognised Indian faces in Cannes ever since. Her red carpet outings over the last twenty years, from gowns to sarees and beauty looks, have always been attention grabbers and are always a talking point amongst the Indian audience online. 

MUST READ: Aishwarya Rai’s Top 5 Cannes Looks That Still Rule the Internet | Cannes 2026 AI Images Go Viral

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Will Aaradhya Bachchan Walk At Cannes With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Mother-Daughter Duo Spotted At Hotel Martinez
Tags: Aaradhya BachchanAishwarya Rai BachchanCannes 2026cannes film festivalhome-hero-pos-2

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Will Aaradhya Bachchan Walk At Cannes With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Mother-Daughter Duo Spotted At Hotel Martinez
Will Aaradhya Bachchan Walk At Cannes With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Mother-Daughter Duo Spotted At Hotel Martinez
Will Aaradhya Bachchan Walk At Cannes With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Mother-Daughter Duo Spotted At Hotel Martinez
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