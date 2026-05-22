Aishwarya Rai’s Top 5 Cannes Looks That Still Rule the Internet | Cannes 2026 AI Images Go Viral
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has once again grabbed the limelight at Cannes 2026, as fans await her red carpet debut. The internet has been flooded with non-stop chatter from viral AI-generated fashion edits to her not being part of L’Oréal’s first Cannes campaign. After receiving great applause for her ivory saree look in 2025, fans are now eager to see what fashion statement the Bollywood icon will make at Cannes this year.
AI-Generated Cannes Looks Trend Online
Fan pages created AI-inspired Cannes 2026 looks for Aishwarya
Dramatic gowns and royal styling dominated viral edits
The trend highlighted her continued fashion influence globally
Several recreated looks gained millions of social media views
Her Viral 2025 Saree Look
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a powerful statement at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival with a regal ivory Banarasi saree by designer Manish Malhotra. The look became instantly viral because of her traditional sindoor styling, layered ruby jewellery, and graceful “namaste” on the red carpet. Fans praised the blend of Indian heritage and classic Cannes glamour.
Cannes 2024
At Cannes 2024, Aishwarya embraced dramatic couture with shimmering blue and silver creations by designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock. One standout look featured icy metallic detailing and oversized sculpted sleeves that gave major “Frozen queen” energy online. Her appearances sparked huge discussion across fashion communities and social media.
Cannes 2023
For Cannes 2023, Aishwarya went experimental with futuristic silhouettes and oversized hooded detailing. She first appeared in a green Valentino outfit with flowing cape sleeves, followed by a silver sculptural gown by Sophie Couture that became one of the festival’s most talked-about looks. Fans described the styling as bold, dramatic, and completely unapologetic.
Cannes 2022
Cannes 2022 marked another iconic fashion year for Aishwarya. Her black Dolce & Gabbana gown covered in 3D floral embellishments delivered high-fashion drama, while her pink sculpted Gaurav Gupta “Venus” gown became one of the festival’s most memorable couture moments. The handcrafted design reportedly took thousands of hours to complete and showcased her long-standing dominance on the Cannes red carpet.