Aishwarya Rai’s Top 5 Cannes Looks That Still Rule the Internet | Cannes 2026 AI Images Go Viral

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has once again grabbed the limelight at Cannes 2026, as fans await her red carpet debut. The internet has been flooded with non-stop chatter from viral AI-generated fashion edits to her not being part of L’Oréal’s first Cannes campaign. After receiving great applause for her ivory saree look in 2025, fans are now eager to see what fashion statement the Bollywood icon will make at Cannes this year.