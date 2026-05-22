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Home > Business > Capital India Finance AUM Grows 22% to Rs 1,227 Crore in FY26; PAT Rises 243%

Capital India Finance AUM Grows 22% to Rs 1,227 Crore in FY26; PAT Rises 243%

Capital India Finance AUM Grows 22% to Rs 1,227 Crore in FY26; PAT Rises 243%

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-22 20:21 IST

New Delhi [India], May 21: Capital India Finance Limited (CIFL) reported 22% YoY growth in Assets Under Management (AUM) to ₹1,227.37 crore during FY26, while disbursements increased 62% YoY to ₹753.54 crore. The growth was supported by the company’s continued focus on secured MSME lending, distribution expansion, technology-led execution, and balance sheet strengthening initiatives.

On the financial performance front, CIFL reported a standalone Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹40.36 crore for FY26, registering a 243% YoY increase. Total revenue for the year rose 11% YoY to ₹229.67 crore.

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During FY26, CIFL expanded its branch and distribution network from 29 branches in FY25 to 46 branches, as part of its scale-up strategy across key markets.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Mr. Surender Rana, Executive Vice Chairman, CIFL, said, “FY26 was a year of strategic recalibration for CIFL as we sharpened our focus on secured MSME and retail lending. Alongside balance sheet strengthening through the divestment of CIHL, the Company expanded its distribution network and reinforced its leadership team and employee base to support continued growth.”

Mr. Pinank Shah, Chief Executive Officer, CIFL, added, “The expansion of our network to 46 locations, combined with our continued focus on secured and granular lending, is helping us build a scalable and disciplined lending franchise. We are seeing improving traction across our core business segments. As we continue to scale our lending business, we believe the combination of prudent risk management, technology-led execution, and a stronger liability profile positions us well for the next phase of sustainable growth.”

FY26 Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stood at 40.99%, while Net NPA remained at 1.32%. During the year, the company raised ₹600 crore in debt, including listed NCD issuances, supported by participation from both existing and new lenders.

As part of its strategic realignment, CIFL divested its entire stake in Capital India Home Loans Limited (CIHL) for ₹267 crore.

The company’s fintech subsidiary, Rapipay Fintech Pvt. Ltd., also reported operational improvement during FY26, achieving EBITDA positivity and reducing losses compared to the previous year.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Capital India Finance AUM Grows 22% to Rs 1,227 Crore in FY26; PAT Rises 243%
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Capital India Finance AUM Grows 22% to Rs 1,227 Crore in FY26; PAT Rises 243%

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Capital India Finance AUM Grows 22% to Rs 1,227 Crore in FY26; PAT Rises 243%
Capital India Finance AUM Grows 22% to Rs 1,227 Crore in FY26; PAT Rises 243%
Capital India Finance AUM Grows 22% to Rs 1,227 Crore in FY26; PAT Rises 243%
Capital India Finance AUM Grows 22% to Rs 1,227 Crore in FY26; PAT Rises 243%

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