Madhuvidhu OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Sharaf U Dheen’s Romantic Comedy Online

The Malayalam romantic comedy movie Madhuvidhu is coming to platforms after people really liked it in theatres. Madhuvidhu stars Sharaf U Dheen and Kalyani Panicker as the characters. This film is funny and romantic. It is also about family. It shows what marriage and relationships are like today. The movie Madhuvidhu was first shown in theatres on April 23 2026. People started talking about Madhuvidhu because it tells a story in a way.

Madhuvidhu OTT Streaming Details

Madhuvidhu will officially begin streaming on SonyLIV from May 22, 2026. The family entertainer explores love, marriage and interfaith relationships through a light-hearted narrative filled with emotional twists and comic situations.

The makers announced the OTT release through SonyLIV Malayalam’s official social media handle, building excitement among Malayalam cinema fans waiting to watch the film from home.

Storyline Of Madhuvidhu

Madhuvidhu follows the story of Amrutharaj, played by Sharaf U Dheen, a young man living in a chaotic all-male household. His marriage proposals repeatedly fail because people believe the family is cursed.

Things begin to change when Amrutharaj falls in love with Sneha, portrayed by Kalyani Panicker. However, their married life soon becomes complicated as they navigate family drama, interfaith tensions and the realities of adjusting to life together.

Direction, Writing, and Production

The film has been directed by Aravind and jointly written by Bibin Mohan and Jai Vishnu. Madhuvidhu has been produced by Ajith Vinayaka, Santhakumar and Malavika Krishnadas under the banners Ajith Vinayaka Films and Babu Ettan Films.

The romantic comedy blends emotional storytelling with situational humour, presenting marriage as a journey filled with misunderstandings, compromises and family expectations rather than a perfect fairy tale.

Madhuvidhu Cast And Characters

Alongside Sharaf U Dheen and Kalyani Panicker, the film features an ensemble cast including Saikumar, Azees Nedumangad, Sreejaya Nair, Amal Jose Antony and Anusreya Rajan.

Sharaf U Dheen appears in dual roles as Aanjilimoottil Amruth Raj and Aanjilimoottil Narayanan Kartha, while Kalyani Panicker plays Sneha Markose. The supporting cast adds depth to the film’s family-oriented narrative with several humorous and emotional moments.

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