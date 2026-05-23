David Alaba Leaves Real Madrid Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 | Here’s Why

Real Madrid made a major announcement on Friday that their long-time defender, David Alaba, would leave the Santiago Bernabeu at the expiration of his contract in June. A man with a phenomenal talent, Alaba would move on from the European giants after 5 trophy laden years at the club. The two main issues behind his confirmed exit were his long-term injury problems and huge wage bill. The management felt that due to these factors, a new contract could not be offered. Whilst the news is a huge shock to the league fans, David Alaba himself is now concentrating solely on the FIFA World Cup 2026 later on in the summer.

The Real Reasons Behind David Alaba Leaving Real Madrid

When David Alaba was first signed as a free agent from Bayern Munich to the Blancos back in 2021, he was a wall of pure steel at centre-back. However, his playing minutes in general were ruthlessly reduced due to numerous disastrous fitness problems over the past couple of years. At the end of 2023, he picked up a brutal cruciate ligament rupture, which saw him out of the game for well over a year. Recurring muscle and meniscal injuries subsequently greatly hindered his involvement after that giant blow. As he wasn’t being seen often enough in important La Liga and Champions League games, the hierarchy agreed that his big annual salary could no longer be justified due to his lack of team involvement, and a free transfer was the only realistic decision possible.

Five Successful Years At Santiago Bernabeu

Despite his recent injury battles, nobody can ever deny the massive impact David Alaba had during his golden time wearing the iconic white jersey. Across his five-year spell, he managed to make one hundred and thirty-one official appearances while actively helping the club secure multiple prestigious trophies, including La Liga titles and Champions League crowns. Club president Florentino Perez publicly expressed massive gratitude for his immense dedication, specifically highlighting his iconic chair lifting celebration, which completely won the hearts of millions of passionate fans globally. As the season finally wraps up, he is expected to receive a massive emotional farewell alongside other departing club legends like Dani Carvajal during their final league match.

Gearing Up For FIFA World Cup 2026 As Austria Captain

While his club future currently remains fully undecided, multiple top European and international teams are already heavily monitoring his transfer situation. For now, his immediate priority is clear as he officially prepares for international duty. Earlier this week, manager Ralf Rangnick officially named him in the final squad for the upcoming massive global tournament. David Alaba will proudly wear the captain’s armband and lead the Austria national football team at the FIFA World Cup 2026, taking place across North America.

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