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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 22 After SRH vs RCB: Sai Sudharsan Maintains Lead, Heinrich Klaasen Closes Gap | Check Top 10 List

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 22 After SRH vs RCB: Sai Sudharsan Maintains Lead, Heinrich Klaasen Closes Gap | Check Top 10 List

Check the updated IPL 2026 Orange Cap standings after the high-scoring SRH vs RCB match on May 22. GT's Sai Sudharsan maintains his lead, while SRH's Heinrich Klaasen closes the gap with a fiery fifty. View the full top 10 list.

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 22 After SRH vs RCB: Sai Sudharsan Maintains Lead, Heinrich Klaasen Close Gap- Check Top 10 List. Photo IPL- X
IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 22 After SRH vs RCB: Sai Sudharsan Maintains Lead, Heinrich Klaasen Close Gap- Check Top 10 List. Photo IPL- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-23 03:57 IST

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 22 After SRH vs RCB: The high-octane contest between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday, May 22, in Match 67 has made the race for the coveted Orange Cap in IPL 2026 an absolute thriller. Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan continues to be at the top but SRH’s destructive middle-order maestro Heinrich Klaasen has narrowed the gap considerably at the top.

What Happened in SRH vs RCB Match?

Choosing to bat first on a typical Hyderabad batting paradise, SRH’s batting unit went absolutely berserk to pile up a massive 255/4. Breaking into the top five run-getters of the tournament was opener Ishan Kishan who fired up the innings with a scintillating 79 off 46 deliveries. His opening partner Abhishek Sharma was not far behind either, smashing a sensational 22-ball 56 to further cement his own position in the elite top ten list.

But the star attraction was Heinrich Klaasen. The Proteas powerhouse matched an all-time tournament record with his sixth 50-plus score of the season from the number four spot or lower. Klaasen hammered the RCB bowling with a brilliant 51 not out off just 24 deliveries with five huge sixes and two fours. That fiery knock took his season’s tally to 606 runs and made him the third batter to breach the coveted 600-run mark this season.

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Who Leads the Standings In Orange Cap Leaderboard?

Gujarat Titans are currently sitting at the top of the tournament’s batting chart. Sai Sudharsan is sitting pretty at the top with 638 runs in 14 innings and closely followed by his franchise’s skipper Shubman Gill who is second with 616 runs. With Klaasen’s blitz on Friday night, the South African now has 10 runs fewer than Gill and is in striking distance of Sudharsan as the tournament heads into the crucial playoff stages.

Rajasthan Royals’ teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is at number four with 579 runs. Royal Challengers Bangalore lost the match by a huge margin of 55 runs but the icon Virat Kohli did his part to stay in the top ten, moving his aggregate for the season to 557 runs.

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Leaderboard As Of May 22 After SRH vs RCB

POS Player Team Runs Mat Inns NO HS Avg SR
1 Sai Sudharsan GT 638 14 14 1 100 49.08 157.92
2 Shubman Gill GT 616 13 13 0 86 47.38 161.67
3 Heinrich Klaasen SRH 606 14 14 2 69 50.50 159.47
4 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi RR 579 13 13 0 103 44.54 236.32
5 Ishan Kishan SRH 569 14 14 0 91 40.64 178.36
6 Abhishek Sharma SRH 563 14 14 1 135* 43.31 206.22
7 Mitchell Marsh LSG 563 13 13 0 111 43.31 163.18
8 Virat Kohli RCB 557 14 14 3 105* 50.64 163.82
9 K L Rahul DC 533 13 13 1 152* 44.42 171.93
10 Sanju Samson CSK 477 14 14 3 115* 43.36 165.62

Standings updated after SRH vs RCB IPL 2026 Match

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IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 22 After SRH vs RCB: Sai Sudharsan Maintains Lead, Heinrich Klaasen Closes Gap | Check Top 10 List
Tags: Abhishek Sharma batting rankingHeinrich Klaasen runs IPL 2026highest run scorer IPL 2026 listIPL 2026IPL 2026 Orange Cap standings May 22Ishan Kishan runs vs RCBSai Sudharsan Orange Cap leaderSRH vs RCB post match Orange Captop 10 batters IPL 2026

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IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 22 After SRH vs RCB: Sai Sudharsan Maintains Lead, Heinrich Klaasen Closes Gap | Check Top 10 List
IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 22 After SRH vs RCB: Sai Sudharsan Maintains Lead, Heinrich Klaasen Closes Gap | Check Top 10 List
IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 22 After SRH vs RCB: Sai Sudharsan Maintains Lead, Heinrich Klaasen Closes Gap | Check Top 10 List
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