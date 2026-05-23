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Home > World News > Texas Weather Forecast Today (May 22, 2026): Dallas, Austin, Houston, San Antonio & El Paso Temperature Update

Texas Weather Forecast Today (May 22, 2026): Dallas, Austin, Houston, San Antonio & El Paso Temperature Update

Texas is expected to see warm and partly sunny weather on May 22, 2026, with comfortable temperatures across Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio, while Houston may experience scattered rain and thunderstorms due to Gulf moisture. El Paso will remain hot and dry under clear skies, with higher temperatures expected through the afternoon.

(Photo generated by AI)
(Photo generated by AI)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-23 01:03 IST

Texas will experience warm sun, thunderstorms, and humid conditions. North Texas, including Dallas, will cool down after recent storms, but Houston and Southeast Texas are at risk of heavy rain and localized flooding. Central Texas cities such as Austin and San Antonio will see partly cloudy skies with occasional thunderstorms as moist Gulf air moves in. Far West Texas, especially El Paso, remains the hottest region in the state with dry and sunny conditions dominating the forecast. Weather experts are also monitoring additional rain chances heading into the Memorial Day weekend across several parts of Texas.

Texas Weather Today 22 May 2026: Live Temperature in Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio & El Paso

Dallas Weather Today 22 May 2026

Dallas is witnessing cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms today as a cooler air mass settles across North Texas. Chances for rain continue into the afternoon with lightning and gusts of wind possible at times. Humidity is moderate, so it won’t be too muggy despite the cooler temperatures. Road conditions will be wet for the evening commute.
 
Minimum Temperature: 66°F (19°C)
Maximum Temperature: 73°F (23°C)
 

Houston Weather Today 22 May 2026

Today, Houston will experience widespread rain showers and thunderstorms, particularly south of Interstate 10. Expect heavy downpours that could reduce visibility and lead to localized flooding in low-lying areas. Humidity remains very high, while strong Gulf moisture continues feeding storm development across Southeast Texas.
 
Minimum Temperature: 72°F (22°C)
Maximum Temperature: 82°F (28°C)
 

Austin Weather Today 22 May 2026

Austin is expected to see warm and partly cloudy conditions with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Moisture from the Gulf is keeping humidity elevated, though temperatures remain comfortable compared to last week’s heat. Brief periods of rain and isolated thunder are possible during the late afternoon hours.
 
Minimum Temperature: 69°F (21°C)
Maximum Temperature: 84°F (29°C)
 

San Antonio Weather Today 22 May 2026

San Antonio is experiencing humid weather with intermittent showers and possible thunderstorms this morning. Some neighborhoods could see heavy rain, which could lead to a greater chance of temporary street flooding. Conditions should improve later in the day with partial sunshine returning in the afternoon. 
 
Low Temperature: 70°F (21°C) 
High Temperature: 85°F (29°C)
 

 El Paso Weather Today 22 May 2026 

El Paso today remains mostly sunny and dry with hot afternoon temperatures dominating the forecast. Light winds and low humidity are helping to maintain relatively stable weather conditions. Exposure to outdoor heat can become uncomfortable during peak afternoon hours, so residents are advised to stay hydrated.
 
Low Temperature: 72°F (22°C)

High Temperature: 94°F (34°C)

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15-Day Weather Forecast for Texas Cities: Temperature Trends, Rain Chances

Dallas could see some temperature swings over the next 15 days, with several rounds of thunderstorms and scattered rain. Houston could also continue to be a wet spot for the next several days with repeated chances of storms and humid conditions over the Memorial Day weekend. Austin and San Antonio can expect warm afternoons and occasional thunderstorms, and El Paso could be mostly dry and much hotter than the rest of the state. Long-range forecasts indicate temperatures across Texas could gradually return to the upper 80s and low 90s by the end of May.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, and Moonset Timings in Texas Cities Today

Dallas will see sunrise around 6:30 AM and sunset near 8:15 PM today. Houston, Austin, and San Antonio are experiencing similar daylight durations with sunset occurring shortly after 8:10 PM. El Paso, located farther west, will have a slightly later sunset time, approaching 8:00 PM local time. Moonrise and moonset timings vary slightly across the state, with clear evening skies expected in West Texas and partly cloudy conditions in eastern regions.

Weather Insights: Air Quality, UV Index, Wind Speed, and Humidity Levels Across These Cities

Dallas is seeing moderate air quality and a lower UV index due to cloud cover and rainfall. Houston’s humidity levels remain extremely high, increasing discomfort and supporting thunderstorm activity. Austin and San Antonio are experiencing moderate wind speeds with warm and humid conditions throughout the day. El Paso has the highest UV exposure today because of strong sunshine and desert air. Wind speeds across most Texas cities are staying between 6 and 15 mph, though gusts may become stronger near thunderstorms.

Next 15-Day Weather Report: Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio & El Paso

Over the next two weeks, Dallas may continue to receive periodic thunderstorms and slightly cooler-than-average temperatures. Houston’s forecast remains wetter than normal with persistent rain chances and possible flooding concerns in coastal areas. Austin and San Antonio could see alternating sunny and stormy periods as unstable weather patterns continue across Central Texas. El Paso is expected to stay mostly dry with temperatures consistently near or above 90°F. Meteorologists are also watching for another warming trend statewide as southerly winds strengthen by the final week of May.

Texas is seeing a diverse weather setup today, ranging from heavy rain and thunderstorms in the east to hot and sunny conditions in the west. Cities like Houston and San Antonio remain under the influence of moist Gulf air, while El Paso continues to experience classic desert heat. Dallas is enjoying cooler temperatures after recent storms, and Austin remains relatively comfortable with only isolated rain chances. Weather experts advise residents to stay alert for localized flooding and severe thunderstorm warnings as unstable weather patterns continue across parts of the state heading into the weekend.

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Texas Weather Forecast Today (May 22, 2026): Dallas, Austin, Houston, San Antonio & El Paso Temperature Update
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Texas Weather Forecast Today (May 22, 2026): Dallas, Austin, Houston, San Antonio & El Paso Temperature Update

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