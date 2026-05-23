Texas Weather Forecast Today (May 22, 2026): Dallas, Austin, Houston, San Antonio & El Paso Temperature Update

Texas will experience warm sun, thunderstorms, and humid conditions. North Texas, including Dallas, will cool down after recent storms, but Houston and Southeast Texas are at risk of heavy rain and localized flooding. Central Texas cities such as Austin and San Antonio will see partly cloudy skies with occasional thunderstorms as moist Gulf air moves in. Far West Texas, especially El Paso, remains the hottest region in the state with dry and sunny conditions dominating the forecast. Weather experts are also monitoring additional rain chances heading into the Memorial Day weekend across several parts of Texas.
Texas Weather Today 22 May 2026: Live Temperature in Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio & El Paso
Dallas Weather Today 22 May 2026
Houston Weather Today 22 May 2026
Austin Weather Today 22 May 2026
San Antonio Weather Today 22 May 2026
El Paso Weather Today 22 May 2026
High Temperature: 94°F (34°C)
15-Day Weather Forecast for Texas Cities: Temperature Trends, Rain Chances
Dallas could see some temperature swings over the next 15 days, with several rounds of thunderstorms and scattered rain. Houston could also continue to be a wet spot for the next several days with repeated chances of storms and humid conditions over the Memorial Day weekend. Austin and San Antonio can expect warm afternoons and occasional thunderstorms, and El Paso could be mostly dry and much hotter than the rest of the state. Long-range forecasts indicate temperatures across Texas could gradually return to the upper 80s and low 90s by the end of May.
Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, and Moonset Timings in Texas Cities Today
Dallas will see sunrise around 6:30 AM and sunset near 8:15 PM today. Houston, Austin, and San Antonio are experiencing similar daylight durations with sunset occurring shortly after 8:10 PM. El Paso, located farther west, will have a slightly later sunset time, approaching 8:00 PM local time. Moonrise and moonset timings vary slightly across the state, with clear evening skies expected in West Texas and partly cloudy conditions in eastern regions.
Weather Insights: Air Quality, UV Index, Wind Speed, and Humidity Levels Across These Cities
Dallas is seeing moderate air quality and a lower UV index due to cloud cover and rainfall. Houston’s humidity levels remain extremely high, increasing discomfort and supporting thunderstorm activity. Austin and San Antonio are experiencing moderate wind speeds with warm and humid conditions throughout the day. El Paso has the highest UV exposure today because of strong sunshine and desert air. Wind speeds across most Texas cities are staying between 6 and 15 mph, though gusts may become stronger near thunderstorms.
Next 15-Day Weather Report: Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio & El Paso
Over the next two weeks, Dallas may continue to receive periodic thunderstorms and slightly cooler-than-average temperatures. Houston’s forecast remains wetter than normal with persistent rain chances and possible flooding concerns in coastal areas. Austin and San Antonio could see alternating sunny and stormy periods as unstable weather patterns continue across Central Texas. El Paso is expected to stay mostly dry with temperatures consistently near or above 90°F. Meteorologists are also watching for another warming trend statewide as southerly winds strengthen by the final week of May.
Texas is seeing a diverse weather setup today, ranging from heavy rain and thunderstorms in the east to hot and sunny conditions in the west. Cities like Houston and San Antonio remain under the influence of moist Gulf air, while El Paso continues to experience classic desert heat. Dallas is enjoying cooler temperatures after recent storms, and Austin remains relatively comfortable with only isolated rain chances. Weather experts advise residents to stay alert for localized flooding and severe thunderstorm warnings as unstable weather patterns continue across parts of the state heading into the weekend.
Harshita is a journalist and digital content writer specializing in breaking news, current affairs, travel, education, and trending stories. She is focused on delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content with a strong emphasis on clarity and audience relevance.