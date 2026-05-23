IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 22 After SRH vs RCB—KKR, RCB, MI, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: The IPL consists of 10 teams – Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore, Chennai, Sup er Kings, Mumbai, Indians, Kolkata, Knight, Riders, Sunrisers, Hyderabad, Rajasthan, Royals, Punjab, Kings, Gujarat, Titans, Lucknow, Super, Giants, Delhi, Capitals. It is the biggest T20 league in the world. Both teams have a mix of young local players and experienced imports.
SRH Beat RCB In IPL 2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 55 runs in their IPL 2026 clash in Hyderabad on Friday but did enough to secure a top two finish and deny SRH. Choosing to bat first, Ishan Kishan’s 79 and Abhishek Sharma’s 22 ball 56 and Heinrich Klaasen’s 24-ball 51 helped them post 255/4 in 20 overs. RCB needed to score just 166 to ensure a top two finish and they managed to do that thanks to a half-century by Rajat Patidar, and crucial knocks by Venkatesh Iyer (44) and Krunal Pandya (41*). The result means that RCB will face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1, while SRH wait for the confirmation of their opponent in the Eliminator.
IPL 2026 Points Table After SRH vs RCB
Like Indian Premier League 2023, the league stage will be played in a 10 teams divided into two groups format. Each team plays the other teams in its group twice and the teams in the other group once. “It makes the group vs. group rivalries more meaningful and it ties all the franchises together in that sense.” The top 4 teams after the league phase qualify for the play offs. 1. Introduction Final is played between two best teams. Team 3 vs Team 4 – The Eliminator. No more indigenous. Qualifier 2 Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Loser of Eliminator The winner of this game goes to the final. This is the points table. If teams are level on points, net run rate will be the tie breaker. After this match, RCB and GT confirm themselves as participants for Qualifier 1.
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Status
|1
|RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|+0.783
|Qualified (Q)
|2
|GT (Gujarat Titans)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|+0.695
|Qualified (Q)
|3
|SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|+0.524
|Qualified (Q)
|4
|RR (Rajasthan Royals)
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|+0.083
|In Contention
|5
|PBKS (Punjab Kings)
|13
|6
|6
|1
|13
|+0.227
|In Contention
|6
|KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders)
|13
|6
|6
|1
|13
|+0.011
|In Contention
|7
|CSK (Chennai Super Kings)
|14
|6
|8
|0
|12
|-0.345
|Eliminated (E)
|8
|DC (Delhi Capitals)
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|-0.871
|In Contention
|9
|MI (Mumbai Indians)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|8
|-0.510
|Eliminated (E)
|10
|LSG (Lucknow Super Giants)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|8
|-0.702
|Eliminated (E)
Points Table Updated After SRH vs RCB IPL 2026 Match
Debayan Bhattacharyya is a seasoned sports journalist and digital media professional, currently serving as the Chief Sub Editor at ITV Digital (NewsX). A true Football-Fanatic Bong, his professional journey began at Zee Media, where he kicked off his career as a Sub-Editor for the sports team at India.com and CricketCountry. His ability to blend insightful analysis with rapid-fire news delivery soon led him to Times Network, where he served as a Senior Copy Editor for Times Now. Before his current role at NewsX, Debayan spent a significant tenure at OneIndia’s MyKhel as a Senior Sub Editor.