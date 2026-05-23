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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 22 After SRH vs RCB—KKR, RCB, MI, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 22 After SRH vs RCB—KKR, RCB, MI, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

Take a look at the IPL 2026 points table as of May 22. Here's a look at the latest standings after the exciting SRH vs RCB game. Find out the full list of team rankings, Net Run Rate (NRR), and points for all ten franchises: MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, and DC.

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 22 After SRH vs RCB. Photo X
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 22 After SRH vs RCB. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sat 2026-05-23 01:49 IST

IPL 2026 Points Table: The IPL consists of 10 teams – Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore, Chennai, Sup er Kings, Mumbai, Indians, Kolkata, Knight, Riders, Sunrisers, Hyderabad, Rajasthan, Royals, Punjab, Kings, Gujarat, Titans, Lucknow, Super, Giants, Delhi, Capitals. It is the biggest T20 league in the world. Both teams have a mix of young local players and experienced imports.

SRH Beat RCB In IPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 55 runs in their IPL 2026 clash in Hyderabad on Friday but did enough to secure a top two finish and deny SRH. Choosing to bat first, Ishan Kishan’s 79 and Abhishek Sharma’s 22 ball 56 and Heinrich Klaasen’s 24-ball 51 helped them post 255/4 in 20 overs. RCB needed to score just 166 to ensure a top two finish and they managed to do that thanks to a half-century by Rajat Patidar, and crucial knocks by Venkatesh Iyer (44) and Krunal Pandya (41*). The result means that RCB will face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1, while SRH wait for the confirmation of their opponent in the Eliminator.

IPL 2026 Points Table After SRH vs RCB

Like Indian Premier League 2023, the league stage will be played in a 10 teams divided into two groups format. Each team plays the other teams in its group twice and the teams in the other group once. “It makes the group vs. group rivalries more meaningful and it ties all the franchises together in that sense.” The top 4 teams after the league phase qualify for the play offs. 1. Introduction  Final is played between two best teams.  Team 3 vs Team 4 – The Eliminator. No more indigenous. Qualifier 2 Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Loser of Eliminator The winner of this game goes to the final. This is the points table. If teams are level on points, net run rate will be the tie breaker. After this match, RCB and GT confirm themselves as participants for Qualifier 1. 

You Might Be Interested In
Pos Team Pld W L NR Pts NRR Status
1 RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) 14 9 5 0 18 +0.783 Qualified (Q)
2 GT (Gujarat Titans) 14 9 5 0 18 +0.695 Qualified (Q)
3 SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 14 9 5 0 18 +0.524 Qualified (Q)
4 RR (Rajasthan Royals) 13 7 6 0 14 +0.083 In Contention
5 PBKS (Punjab Kings) 13 6 6 1 13 +0.227 In Contention
6 KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) 13 6 6 1 13 +0.011 In Contention
7 CSK (Chennai Super Kings) 14 6 8 0 12 -0.345 Eliminated (E)
8 DC (Delhi Capitals) 13 6 7 0 12 -0.871 In Contention
9 MI (Mumbai Indians) 13 4 9 0 8 -0.510 Eliminated (E)
10 LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) 13 4 9 0 8 -0.702 Eliminated (E)

Points Table Updated After SRH vs RCB IPL 2026 Match 

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 22 After SRH vs RCB—KKR, RCB, MI, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
Tags: Cricket newsindian premier leagueIPL 2026IPL 2026 Points TableIPL 2026 standingsIPL Points TableSRH vs RCB

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 22 After SRH vs RCB—KKR, RCB, MI, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 22 After SRH vs RCB—KKR, RCB, MI, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 22 After SRH vs RCB—KKR, RCB, MI, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 22 After SRH vs RCB—KKR, RCB, MI, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 22 After SRH vs RCB—KKR, RCB, MI, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

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