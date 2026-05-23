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Home > Business News > Fed Chair Swearing-In: Kevin Warsh Takes Charge At Crucial Time For US Economy

Fed Chair Swearing-In: Kevin Warsh Takes Charge At Crucial Time For US Economy

Kevin Warsh was sworn as the new head of the Board of Governors of US Federal Reserve System, after taking oath at the White House.

Kevin Warsh was sworn as the new head of the Board of Governors of US Federal Reserve System, after taking oath at the White House. Photo: Wikipedia
Kevin Warsh was sworn as the new head of the Board of Governors of US Federal Reserve System, after taking oath at the White House. Photo: Wikipedia

Published By: Pratik Das
Published: Sat 2026-05-23 02:19 IST

Kevin Warsh was sworn as the new head of the Board of Governors of US Federal Reserve System on Friday after taking oath at the White House, replacing Jerome Powell in a key position that plays a major role in managing the American economy.

The 56-year-old begins his four-year term at a time when the US is facing concerns over inflation, global conflicts, unstable financial markets, and growing political pressure on the independence of the central bank.

Warsh also spoke about the major changes he wants to bring to the Federal Reserve during his short remarks after taking oath.

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“I will lead a reform-oriented Federal Reserve, learning from past successes and mistakes, both escaping static frameworks and models and upholding clear standards of integrity and performance,” Warsh said.


US Economy Faces Inflation Pressure And Global Uncertainty

Chosen by Trump in January at a time when the economy appeared to be improving with slowing inflation, Warsh is now taking charge during a difficult period shaped by the US-Israeli war with Iran. Rising oil prices have led to a sharp increase in gasoline costs, mortgage rates have reached their highest point in nine months, and inflation has climbed to its highest level in three years.

Despite rising prices, American consumers have continued spending, helping the economy avoid a slowdown. However, many people are struggling with high living costs and remain unhappy with the economy, which could affect the upcoming midterm elections. Consumer confidence has fallen to a record low, with Americans feeling more negative about the economy than during wars, the 9/11 attacks, the Great Recession, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the inflation crisis that followed.

Trump Pushes For Rate Cuts As Warsh Promises Fed Independence

This puts Warsh in a difficult position as he faces pressure to decide how the Federal Reserve should handle the current economic situation. The Fed can either keep interest rates unchanged and wait for more clarity, or take a tougher approach if inflation continues to rise.

Many people believe Warsh is close to Trump, who has strongly pushed for interest rate cuts and even joked that he would sue Warsh if borrowing costs were not reduced. Trump has argued that lower interest rates are needed to reduce government borrowing costs and boost economic growth.

However, Trump wants Warsh to be totally independent.

“Don’t look at me, don’t look at anybody, just do your own thing and do a great job,” Trump said.

At the same time, Trump repeatedly criticized Jerome Powell for not cutting interest rates fast enough. Trump strongly criticized Powell, calling him a “numbskull” and an “average mentally person,” and also warned that he could remove him from the role.

Warsh, meanwhile, said he understands his responsibility to lead the Federal Reserve independently, while focusing on lowering inflation and supporting stronger economic growth.

Federal Reserve Officials Divided Over Future Interest Rate Decisions

However, the Fed chair cannot decide interest rates alone. Rate decisions are made by the Federal Open Market Committee, the Federal Reserve’s policy-making body, based on economic conditions and future outlook not on the wishes of the president.

Trump said on Friday that he is confident Warsh has the right personality and leadership skills to work closely with the entire Federal Reserve board. He added that Warsh would encourage open discussions while working to control inflation and maintain strong employment levels, and assured him of full support from his administration.

In March, Federal Reserve officials expected to cut interest rates later this year. But in recent months, their views have changed as they study the impact of rising energy prices and global tensions on the economy. Currently, most Federal Reserve officials prefer to leave interest rates as they are, although a few have also discussed the option of increasing rates further.

Warsh has scheduled to chair his first Federal Reserve meeting on June 16 and 17.

Also Read: Capital India Finance AUM Grows 22% to Rs 1,227 Crore in FY26; PAT Rises 243%

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Fed Chair Swearing-In: Kevin Warsh Takes Charge At Crucial Time For US Economy
Tags: Board of GovernorsHeadkevin-warshUS Federal Reserve Systemwhite house

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Fed Chair Swearing-In: Kevin Warsh Takes Charge At Crucial Time For US Economy

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Fed Chair Swearing-In: Kevin Warsh Takes Charge At Crucial Time For US Economy
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