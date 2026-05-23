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Home > World News > WHO Declares Ebola Risk ‘Very High’ In Congo Amid Growing Outbreak Fears

WHO Declares Ebola Risk ‘Very High’ In Congo Amid Growing Outbreak Fears

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said there is now a “very high” risk that the Bundibugyo type of Ebola could spread widely across the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said there is now a “very high” risk that the Bundibugyo type of Ebola could spread widely across the Democratic Republic of Congo. Photo: AI Generated
The World Health Organization (WHO) has said there is now a “very high” risk that the Bundibugyo type of Ebola could spread widely across the Democratic Republic of Congo. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-23 05:44 IST

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said there is now a “very high” risk that the Bundibugyo type of Ebola could spread widely across the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The strain, for which there is no approved vaccine or treatment, was declared an emergency ​of international concern by the WHO on ​Sunday.

“We are now revising our risk assessment to very high at the national level, high at the regional level, and low at global level,” WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

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So far, 82 cases have been confirmed in Congo, with seven confirmed deaths, 177 suspected deaths and almost 750 suspected cases. The situation in Uganda is stable, with two cases confirmed in people who travelled from the DRC, one of them fatal, Tedros said.

“The potential of this virus spreading rapidly is high, very high, and that changed the whole dynamic,” said Abdirahman Mahamud, WHO Director of Health Emergency Alert & Response Operations.

Measures taken in Uganda, including intense contact tracing and cancellation of a mass gathering, appear to have been effective in stemming the spread of the virus, Tedros said.

A U.S. national who was working in Congo has been confirmed to have the virus and been transferred to Germany for care.

“We are also aware of reports today about another American national with a high-risk contact who has been transferred to the Czech Republic,” Tedros added.

EXPERIMENTAL DRUG USED FOR CONTACT CASES

The WHO’s chief scientist, Sylvie Briand, said an antiviral treatment called Obeldesivir could be used among Ebola contacts to prevent them from developing the disease.

Obeldesivir is an experimental oral COVID antiviral drug from Gilead Sciences GILD.O.

“This is a promising treatment drug, but it has still to be implemented under a very, very strict protocol,” Briand said.

The WHO said there were early signs of surveillance working as it was picking up more cases. However, it was having to catch up as the outbreak likely started two months ago but was only declared last Friday.

“We are sprinting behind, so that we can really try to control this outbreak. Because it (the virus) is still transmitting for the time being, the number will keep rising for some time,” said WHO’s representative in DRC, Anne Ancia.

(Inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: India, Cyprus Reaffirm Support For Peace And Stability In The Indo-Pacific Region

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WHO Declares Ebola Risk ‘Very High’ In Congo Amid Growing Outbreak Fears
Tags: Bundibugyodemocratic republic of congoebolavery highworld health organization

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WHO Declares Ebola Risk ‘Very High’ In Congo Amid Growing Outbreak Fears
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