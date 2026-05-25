Kerala Fuel Prices Trend as Petrol and Diesel Rates Stay High Amid Ongoing Hikes and Inflation Pressure.

Kerala is once again in the spotlight, because fuel prices are trending across India and in May 2026 petrol and diesel rates keep going up, in a kind of steady yet irritating wave. The most recent revisions add extra pressure on commuters, transporters and daily wage workers, since fuel costs are still moving around , largely because global crude oil volatility and supply concerns are not settling.

As per the latest updates, fuel prices in Kerala continue to sit in the upper range compared with other parts of India. Petrol is now crossing the ₹105–₹107 per litre mark in most districts, while diesel is hovering near ₹94–₹96 per litre, give or take depending on the area.

Recent Fuel Price Trend in Kerala

Why Fuel Prices Are Rising in Kerala

Global crude oil prices they kinda fluctuate back and forth, you know… sometimes sharply. Then there are geopolitical tensions that mess with oil supply, and it makes the whole situation feel unstable, especially when routes or production get disrupted. On top of that, the rupee stays weak versus the US dollar, so costs tend to creep up rather quietly. Also, State VAT and fuel taxation differences matter a lot, because one place can be not the same as another, in practice. And there are frequent revisions, by oil marketing companies, which do not really let anything settle for long.

Impact on Kerala Residents

More transport and bus fares, just kinda creeping up

Food seems higher, and essential commodity prices are also going up

Costs for logistics and delivery services are getting worse, in a way

Pressure is building on middle class household budgets, people are feeling it, slowly

Kerala vs Other States Fuel Cost Comparison

Kerala still sits a bit above Delhi, mostly because of the VAT setup , so the pricing feels slightly different even if it s not huge. In the meantime the prices end up way closer to Mumbai and Chennai than you might expect, just kind of aligned. Rural districts on the other hand have only small swings , mostly tied to logistics cost and how fast stuff moves around , not anything drastic.

Related Trending Topics

India-wide fuel price hikes, May 2026. Petrol and diesel are now crossing the ₹100 mark in metro cities, kind of unexpectedly. The impact of the global crude oil crisis on the Indian economy is starting to show, more than before , and people are worried about rising transport costs, and inflation concerns too. There’s also an ongoing debate about bringing fuel under GST, which sounds simple on paper but is complicated in practice.