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Home > Regionals News > Delhi Water Supply Cut (26 May): Low Yamuna River Level, Extreme Heat & Maharashtra Crisis Explained

Delhi Water Supply Cut (26 May): Low Yamuna River Level, Extreme Heat & Maharashtra Crisis Explained

Delhi is experiencing intense heatwave conditions with temperatures crossing 45°C, with Najafgarh, Narela, Rohini, and Dwarka among the hottest areas in Delhi.

water supply cut may 26
water supply cut may 26

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 18:41 IST

Najafgarh and Southwest Delhi basically stay among the hottest parts of the capital, with the mercury often brushing 45–46°C during the peak afternoon stretch. Places like Najafgarh, Palam, Mahavir Enclave, Uttam Nagar and the nearby colonies have also seen big water supply disruptions, this is tied to Delhi Jal Board work in connection with the Dwarka Water Treatment Plant. People say the mix of heatwaves and irregular water availability has made day to day routine really hard, like almost impossible, for many households.  

In Narela and the rest of Outer Delhi, the dry heat has really escalated, with temperatures again and again crossing 44–45°C. Local pockets around Bawana, Karala, Sultanpur Dabas, and Narela are continuing to face low-pressure supply plus stop start shortages, particularly in the afternoon when demand jumps across the outer districts.  

Rohini in North-West Delhi keeps getting this trapped warmth, because of dense building activity and concrete layouts, temperatures are lingering around 43–45°C. Several areas of Rohini, including Sector 7, 11, 17, 18, 19, 23, and 29, plus nearby Mangolpuri and Prashant Vihar, have had disrupted or reduced water supply over the past weeks, and it’s adding another layer of pressure on residents who are already dealing with intense urban heat.  

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Dwarka and some portions of West Delhi are also running through tough afternoon temperatures, roughly 42–44°C. Open zones with little tree cover are getting hit harder by heat exposure, while societies across Dwarka Sub City, Sector 10, Sector 22, and nearby localities have faced severe water shortages, so many residents end up depending on private tankers during the ongoing disruption period.  

Pitampura and adjoining regions are seeing similar conditions too, where concrete-heavy surroundings and heat-retaining roads are pushing the feels like temperature past 43°C. Residents in Pitampura, Shalimar Bagh

Water Supply Cut in Delhi NCR 26 may 2026 

Residents in:

  • Dwarka

  • Vasant Kunj

  • Parts of North Delhi

  • Several outer Delhi colonies

Water Supply Cut in Mumbai 26 may 2026

Mumbai has been witnessing a 10 per cent cut in water supply since May 15, as water stored in the seven lakes that quench the citys thirst has fallen to just 19.22 per cent of maximum capacity.  

The lakes have a combined storage capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres. The actual water stocks have, however, depleted severely, and owing to a bleak forecast for the upcoming monsoon by the metrological department, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has implemented the measure, in order to ensure that the stored water lasts at least till August
Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast

Delhi

  • Maximum Temperature: 44°C to 46°C

  • Minimum Temperature: 29°C to 34°C

  • Alert: Heatwave likely till May 28

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

  • Maximum Temperature: 43°C to 45°C

  • Minimum Temperature: 29°C to 32°C

  • Conditions: Severe heat, dry weather, occasional dust-laden winds

Gurugram

  • Maximum Temperature: 44°C to 45°C

  • Minimum Temperature: 30°C to 33°C

  • Conditions: Very hot days and unusually warm nights

Faridabad

  • Maximum Temperature: 43°C to 44°C

  • Minimum Temperature: 29°C to 30°C

Ghaziabad

  • Maximum Temperature: 43°C to 45°C

  • Minimum Temperature: 29°C to 32°C

Heatwave Conditions to Continue Till May 28

Per IMD forecasts, heatwave like conditions are likely to stay around Delhi and the adjoining NCR districts till May 28, more or less. During daytime, the temperatures are still way above normal, and the night hours are also staying warm which is making people feel more uncomfortable. The weather department has also flagged that the maximums could hover in the 43°C – 46°C zone for the next few days.

Meteorologists point at dry northwesterly winds, and the lack of broad pre monsoon rains, as the reason behind this long stretch of hot weather. There may be a few isolated dust storms, along with gusty winds, but meaningful relief probably won’t arrive, not really, before the month ends.

Also Read : Padma Awards 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Ceremony Timing, Broadcast Details.

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Delhi Water Supply Cut (26 May): Low Yamuna River Level, Extreme Heat & Maharashtra Crisis Explained
Tags: 26 mayDJBWater Cutwater supply cut

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Delhi Water Supply Cut (26 May): Low Yamuna River Level, Extreme Heat & Maharashtra Crisis Explained

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Delhi Water Supply Cut (26 May): Low Yamuna River Level, Extreme Heat & Maharashtra Crisis Explained
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