LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Pune Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Thunderstorms, Cool Winds And Rainfall Chances Continue Across Pune

Pune Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Thunderstorms, Cool Winds And Rainfall Chances Continue Across Pune

Pune Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Pune may continue witnessing humid weather conditions, thunderstorms, gusty winds, and rainfall chances over the coming days as active pre-monsoon systems remain strong across western Maharashtra.

Pune Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Thunderstorms, Cool Winds And Rainfall Chances Continue Across Pune (AI Generated image)
Pune Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Thunderstorms, Cool Winds And Rainfall Chances Continue Across Pune (AI Generated image)

Published By: Pranav Jha
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 14:16 IST

Pune Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Pune is currently experiencing a dry weather where there are clouds in the sky and also the humidity level is rising, the wind is blowing at the speed of 13.3 km/h, which is influencing the temperature of Pune and the minimum temperature of Pune is at around 25 degree Celsius throughout the day while the maximum temperature is expected to be around 36 degree Celsius. Areas like Hinjewadi, Kothrud, Shivajinagar, Hadapsar, Baner, Wakad, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Magarpatta these cities are experiencing warm daytime temperature followed by thunderstorms and rainfall during afternoon and evening hours. Weather experts believe that these high winds may provide some relief from this intense heat in parts of Pune. Weather experts believe that this kind of weather is only going to strengthen in the coming days in Pune as pre monsoon strengthen further across Maharashtra and nearby Arabian Sea regions.

Pune Live Temperature Update

Pune Region Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset
Shivajinagar 36°C Thunderstorm chances increase 05:55 AM 06:59 PM 12:10 AM 10:47 AM
Hinjewadi 35°C Cloudy skies with gusty winds 05:56 AM 06:59 PM 12:11 AM 10:48 AM
Kothrud 35°C Humid weather with rainfall chances 05:55 AM 06:59 PM 12:10 AM 10:47 AM
Hadapsar 36°C Warm weather with thunderstorms 05:55 AM 06:59 PM 12:10 AM 10:47 AM
Baner 35°C Cloud movement and humidity rise 05:56 AM 06:59 PM 12:11 AM 10:48 AM
Wakad 35°C Rainfall activity possible 05:56 AM 06:59 PM 12:11 AM 10:48 AM
Pimpri-Chinchwad 36°C Gusty winds and cloudy skies 05:55 AM 06:59 PM 12:10 AM 10:47 AM
Magarpatta 36°C Thunderstorm activity likely 05:55 AM 06:59 PM 12:10 AM 10:47 AM
Viman Nagar 35°C Warm and humid weather 05:55 AM 06:59 PM 12:10 AM 10:47 AM
Aundh 35°C Cloudy weather with cool winds 05:56 AM 06:59 PM 12:11 AM 10:48 AM

Why Is Pune Witnessing Sudden Weather Changes?

Here are some points which are influencing the weather of Pune:

  • Arabian Sea Moisture: The moisty winds coming from the Arabian sea is the reason why the clouds are forming and rainfall is happening in the Maharashtra region
  • Pre-Monsoon Systems: Active pre monsoon systems are triggering the thunderclouds and strengthening the weather to change so much
  • Cloud Formation: Continuous cloud movements are helping the temperature to go down and changing the weather in a pleasant way.
  • Gusty winds: These high winds are making the temperature to go down and giving relief from heat during day.

Weather experts believe that these reasons may continue to affect the weather in the coming days and Pune will experience monsoon early.

You Might Be Interested In

When Will Monsoon Arrive in Pune With IMD Insight

Weather Phase Expected Timeline Weather Conditions Monsoon Impact
Pre-Monsoon Activity 25 May – 5 June 2026 Thunderstorms, gusty winds, cloudy skies, humidity rise Temporary rainfall and cooling
Monsoon Advancement Near Maharashtra 5 June – 10 June 2026 Increased cloud formation and widespread rainfall chances Stronger moisture inflow begins
Likely Monsoon Arrival In Pune 8 June – 15 June 2026 Regular rainfall activity, thunderstorms, cloudy weather Southwest monsoon likely to reach Pune
Early Monsoon Phase Mid June 2026 Continuous showers and humid weather conditions Rainfall intensity gradually increases
Active Monsoon Conditions Late June 2026 Frequent rainfall spells and cooler temperatures Stable monsoon weather develops

According to meteorologists, there is an indication that the rains, increased humidity, cloudiness, and storms will continue to occur in Pune in the next few weeks as the southwest monsoon progresses towards Maharashtra from the Arabian Sea region.

Pune Next 15 Days Weather Forecast (25 May – 8 June 2026)

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset
25 May 2026 22°C – 36°C Thunderstorms and cloudy skies continue 05:55 AM 06:59 PM 12:10 AM 10:47 AM
26 May 2026 22°C – 35°C Rainfall activity likely 05:55 AM 06:59 PM 12:11 AM 10:48 AM
27 May 2026 21°C – 35°C Gusty winds and thunderstorms possible 05:54 AM 07:00 PM 12:12 AM 10:49 AM
28 May 2026 21°C – 34°C Humidity and cloud movement continue 05:54 AM 07:00 PM 12:13 AM 10:50 AM
29 May 2026 21°C – 34°C Light rainfall expected 05:54 AM 07:00 PM 12:14 AM 10:51 AM
30 May 2026 20°C – 33°C Cool weather with showers likely 05:53 AM 07:01 PM 12:15 AM 10:52 AM
31 May 2026 20°C – 33°C Cloud cover remains active 05:53 AM 07:01 PM 12:16 AM 10:53 AM
1 June 2026 20°C – 32°C Rainfall chances increase further 05:53 AM 07:01 PM 12:17 AM 10:54 AM
2 June 2026 19°C – 32°C Thunderstorm activity continues 05:52 AM 07:02 PM 12:18 AM 10:55 AM
3 June 2026 19°C – 31°C Pleasant weather with cool winds 05:52 AM 07:02 PM 12:19 AM 10:56 AM
4 June 2026 19°C – 31°C Pre-monsoon systems remain active 05:52 AM 07:02 PM 12:20 AM 10:57 AM
5 June 2026 18°C – 30°C Scattered rainfall likely 05:51 AM 07:03 PM 12:21 AM 10:58 AM
6 June 2026 18°C – 30°C Gusty winds and cloud cover continue 05:51 AM 07:03 PM 12:22 AM 10:59 AM
7 June 2026 18°C – 29°C Thunderstorms possible across city regions 05:51 AM 07:03 PM 12:23 AM 11:00 AM
8 June 2026 18°C – 29°C Widespread cloud activity likely 05:50 AM 07:04 PM 12:24 AM 11:01 AM

Weather experts believe that Pune is going to experience this kind of weather more in the coming days as the moisture from the Arabian sea is continuing to come and the people are getting some relief from the intense heat which they were suffering from for the past few weeks. Weather experts have also advised the citizens to take precautions early as during the monsoon may things happen like water logging in streets which is some of the main issue for Pune people because of this many roads get jammed and people are the ones who suffers.

Also read: Uttarakhand Weather Update Today (20 May 2026): Heat in Dehradun, Haridwar & Rishikesh, Pleasant Conditions in Mussoorie and Nainital, Check Temperature

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pune Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Thunderstorms, Cool Winds And Rainfall Chances Continue Across Pune
Tags: cool windshumid weatherMaharashtra WeatherPune weathershivajinagar weatherthunderstorms in pune

RELATED News

Massive Tourist Rush Across Himachal Pradesh Slows Movement In Shimla, Manali, Kullu, Kufri & Major Mountain Highways Amid Rising Summer Travel Surge

Assam One Step Away From UCC: What Himanta Sarma’s New Bill Means For Marriage, Live-ins & Inheritance

Uttar Pradesh Weather Report Today (25 May 2026): Banda, Noida, Varanasi & Lucknow Face Heatwave Conditions As Rainfall Chances Increase

UP Heatwave Alert: 8 Cities Rank Among World’s Hottest, Red Alert Issued Across 10 Districts

Bengaluru Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Rainfall Chances, Cool Winds And Thunderstorm Activity Continue Across Bengaluru

LATEST NEWS

Travis Head’s Wife Jessica Targets Online Abuse After SRH Batter’s IPL 2026 Spat With Virat Kohli: “They Are Attacking My Friends And Family”

ITR Filing 2026: One Mistake During Login Can Cost You Thousands; Check Now

Is Qatar Funding MAGA Influencers To Target India? Elon Musk’s Ex Ashley St. Clair Drops Explosive Claim

PF Withdrawal Via UPI Soon? 8 Things You Must Update Before EPFO Starts Instant Transfers

Pune Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Thunderstorms, Cool Winds And Rainfall Chances Continue Across Pune

Did Salman Khan Deactivate His Instagram Or Was It Deleted? Bhaijaan’s IG Disappears, Chaos Ensues Amongst Fans

Restaurants and Cafés Are Winning With a New Identity With Revive The World

What Happened to Salman Khan’s Instagram Account? Bhai Jaan’s Sudden Disappearance Sparks Fan Panic

Tata Tiago EV Facelift Interior Revealed: Dual Floating DIsplay, Redesigned Cabin And Upgraded Comfort Features, Check All Features And Launch Date

Stockity Tools: Built Around One Clear Idea

Pune Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Thunderstorms, Cool Winds And Rainfall Chances Continue Across Pune

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pune Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Thunderstorms, Cool Winds And Rainfall Chances Continue Across Pune

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pune Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Thunderstorms, Cool Winds And Rainfall Chances Continue Across Pune
Pune Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Thunderstorms, Cool Winds And Rainfall Chances Continue Across Pune
Pune Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Thunderstorms, Cool Winds And Rainfall Chances Continue Across Pune
Pune Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Thunderstorms, Cool Winds And Rainfall Chances Continue Across Pune

QUICK LINKS