Pune Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Thunderstorms, Cool Winds And Rainfall Chances Continue Across Pune

Pune Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Pune is currently experiencing a dry weather where there are clouds in the sky and also the humidity level is rising, the wind is blowing at the speed of 13.3 km/h, which is influencing the temperature of Pune and the minimum temperature of Pune is at around 25 degree Celsius throughout the day while the maximum temperature is expected to be around 36 degree Celsius. Areas like Hinjewadi, Kothrud, Shivajinagar, Hadapsar, Baner, Wakad, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Magarpatta these cities are experiencing warm daytime temperature followed by thunderstorms and rainfall during afternoon and evening hours. Weather experts believe that these high winds may provide some relief from this intense heat in parts of Pune. Weather experts believe that this kind of weather is only going to strengthen in the coming days in Pune as pre monsoon strengthen further across Maharashtra and nearby Arabian Sea regions.

Pune Live Temperature Update

Pune Region Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset Shivajinagar 36°C Thunderstorm chances increase 05:55 AM 06:59 PM 12:10 AM 10:47 AM Hinjewadi 35°C Cloudy skies with gusty winds 05:56 AM 06:59 PM 12:11 AM 10:48 AM Kothrud 35°C Humid weather with rainfall chances 05:55 AM 06:59 PM 12:10 AM 10:47 AM Hadapsar 36°C Warm weather with thunderstorms 05:55 AM 06:59 PM 12:10 AM 10:47 AM Baner 35°C Cloud movement and humidity rise 05:56 AM 06:59 PM 12:11 AM 10:48 AM Wakad 35°C Rainfall activity possible 05:56 AM 06:59 PM 12:11 AM 10:48 AM Pimpri-Chinchwad 36°C Gusty winds and cloudy skies 05:55 AM 06:59 PM 12:10 AM 10:47 AM Magarpatta 36°C Thunderstorm activity likely 05:55 AM 06:59 PM 12:10 AM 10:47 AM Viman Nagar 35°C Warm and humid weather 05:55 AM 06:59 PM 12:10 AM 10:47 AM Aundh 35°C Cloudy weather with cool winds 05:56 AM 06:59 PM 12:11 AM 10:48 AM

Why Is Pune Witnessing Sudden Weather Changes?

Here are some points which are influencing the weather of Pune:

Arabian Sea Moisture: The moisty winds coming from the Arabian sea is the reason why the clouds are forming and rainfall is happening in the Maharashtra region

The moisty winds coming from the Arabian sea is the reason why the clouds are forming and rainfall is happening in the Maharashtra region Pre-Monsoon Systems: Active pre monsoon systems are triggering the thunderclouds and strengthening the weather to change so much

Active pre monsoon systems are triggering the thunderclouds and strengthening the weather to change so much Cloud Formation: Continuous cloud movements are helping the temperature to go down and changing the weather in a pleasant way.

Continuous cloud movements are helping the temperature to go down and changing the weather in a pleasant way. Gusty winds: These high winds are making the temperature to go down and giving relief from heat during day.

Weather experts believe that these reasons may continue to affect the weather in the coming days and Pune will experience monsoon early.

When Will Monsoon Arrive in Pune With IMD Insight

Weather Phase Expected Timeline Weather Conditions Monsoon Impact Pre-Monsoon Activity 25 May – 5 June 2026 Thunderstorms, gusty winds, cloudy skies, humidity rise Temporary rainfall and cooling Monsoon Advancement Near Maharashtra 5 June – 10 June 2026 Increased cloud formation and widespread rainfall chances Stronger moisture inflow begins Likely Monsoon Arrival In Pune 8 June – 15 June 2026 Regular rainfall activity, thunderstorms, cloudy weather Southwest monsoon likely to reach Pune Early Monsoon Phase Mid June 2026 Continuous showers and humid weather conditions Rainfall intensity gradually increases Active Monsoon Conditions Late June 2026 Frequent rainfall spells and cooler temperatures Stable monsoon weather develops

According to meteorologists, there is an indication that the rains, increased humidity, cloudiness, and storms will continue to occur in Pune in the next few weeks as the southwest monsoon progresses towards Maharashtra from the Arabian Sea region.

Pune Next 15 Days Weather Forecast (25 May – 8 June 2026)

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset 25 May 2026 22°C – 36°C Thunderstorms and cloudy skies continue 05:55 AM 06:59 PM 12:10 AM 10:47 AM 26 May 2026 22°C – 35°C Rainfall activity likely 05:55 AM 06:59 PM 12:11 AM 10:48 AM 27 May 2026 21°C – 35°C Gusty winds and thunderstorms possible 05:54 AM 07:00 PM 12:12 AM 10:49 AM 28 May 2026 21°C – 34°C Humidity and cloud movement continue 05:54 AM 07:00 PM 12:13 AM 10:50 AM 29 May 2026 21°C – 34°C Light rainfall expected 05:54 AM 07:00 PM 12:14 AM 10:51 AM 30 May 2026 20°C – 33°C Cool weather with showers likely 05:53 AM 07:01 PM 12:15 AM 10:52 AM 31 May 2026 20°C – 33°C Cloud cover remains active 05:53 AM 07:01 PM 12:16 AM 10:53 AM 1 June 2026 20°C – 32°C Rainfall chances increase further 05:53 AM 07:01 PM 12:17 AM 10:54 AM 2 June 2026 19°C – 32°C Thunderstorm activity continues 05:52 AM 07:02 PM 12:18 AM 10:55 AM 3 June 2026 19°C – 31°C Pleasant weather with cool winds 05:52 AM 07:02 PM 12:19 AM 10:56 AM 4 June 2026 19°C – 31°C Pre-monsoon systems remain active 05:52 AM 07:02 PM 12:20 AM 10:57 AM 5 June 2026 18°C – 30°C Scattered rainfall likely 05:51 AM 07:03 PM 12:21 AM 10:58 AM 6 June 2026 18°C – 30°C Gusty winds and cloud cover continue 05:51 AM 07:03 PM 12:22 AM 10:59 AM 7 June 2026 18°C – 29°C Thunderstorms possible across city regions 05:51 AM 07:03 PM 12:23 AM 11:00 AM 8 June 2026 18°C – 29°C Widespread cloud activity likely 05:50 AM 07:04 PM 12:24 AM 11:01 AM

Weather experts believe that Pune is going to experience this kind of weather more in the coming days as the moisture from the Arabian sea is continuing to come and the people are getting some relief from the intense heat which they were suffering from for the past few weeks. Weather experts have also advised the citizens to take precautions early as during the monsoon may things happen like water logging in streets which is some of the main issue for Pune people because of this many roads get jammed and people are the ones who suffers.

Also read: Uttarakhand Weather Update Today (20 May 2026): Heat in Dehradun, Haridwar & Rishikesh, Pleasant Conditions in Mussoorie and Nainital, Check Temperature