Pune Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Thunderstorms, Cool Winds And Rainfall Chances Continue Across Pune

Pune Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Pune is currently experiencing a dry weather where there are clouds in the sky and also the humidity level is rising, the wind is blowing at the speed of 13.3 km/h, which is influencing the temperature of Pune and the minimum temperature of Pune is at around 25 degree Celsius throughout the day while the maximum temperature is expected to be around 36 degree Celsius. Areas like Hinjewadi, Kothrud, Shivajinagar, Hadapsar, Baner, Wakad, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Magarpatta these cities are experiencing warm daytime temperature followed by thunderstorms and rainfall during afternoon and evening hours. Weather experts believe that these high winds may provide some relief from this intense heat in parts of Pune. Weather experts believe that this kind of weather is only going to strengthen in the coming days in Pune as pre monsoon strengthen further across Maharashtra and nearby Arabian Sea regions.
Pune Live Temperature Update
|Pune Region
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Moonrise
|Moonset
|Shivajinagar
|36°C
|Thunderstorm chances increase
|05:55 AM
|06:59 PM
|12:10 AM
|10:47 AM
|Hinjewadi
|35°C
|Cloudy skies with gusty winds
|05:56 AM
|06:59 PM
|12:11 AM
|10:48 AM
|Kothrud
|35°C
|Humid weather with rainfall chances
|05:55 AM
|06:59 PM
|12:10 AM
|10:47 AM
|Hadapsar
|36°C
|Warm weather with thunderstorms
|05:55 AM
|06:59 PM
|12:10 AM
|10:47 AM
|Baner
|35°C
|Cloud movement and humidity rise
|05:56 AM
|06:59 PM
|12:11 AM
|10:48 AM
|Wakad
|35°C
|Rainfall activity possible
|05:56 AM
|06:59 PM
|12:11 AM
|10:48 AM
|Pimpri-Chinchwad
|36°C
|Gusty winds and cloudy skies
|05:55 AM
|06:59 PM
|12:10 AM
|10:47 AM
|Magarpatta
|36°C
|Thunderstorm activity likely
|05:55 AM
|06:59 PM
|12:10 AM
|10:47 AM
|Viman Nagar
|35°C
|Warm and humid weather
|05:55 AM
|06:59 PM
|12:10 AM
|10:47 AM
|Aundh
|35°C
|Cloudy weather with cool winds
|05:56 AM
|06:59 PM
|12:11 AM
|10:48 AM
Why Is Pune Witnessing Sudden Weather Changes?
Here are some points which are influencing the weather of Pune:
- Arabian Sea Moisture: The moisty winds coming from the Arabian sea is the reason why the clouds are forming and rainfall is happening in the Maharashtra region
- Pre-Monsoon Systems: Active pre monsoon systems are triggering the thunderclouds and strengthening the weather to change so much
- Cloud Formation: Continuous cloud movements are helping the temperature to go down and changing the weather in a pleasant way.
- Gusty winds: These high winds are making the temperature to go down and giving relief from heat during day.
Weather experts believe that these reasons may continue to affect the weather in the coming days and Pune will experience monsoon early.
When Will Monsoon Arrive in Pune With IMD Insight
|Weather Phase
|Expected Timeline
|Weather Conditions
|Monsoon Impact
|Pre-Monsoon Activity
|25 May – 5 June 2026
|Thunderstorms, gusty winds, cloudy skies, humidity rise
|Temporary rainfall and cooling
|Monsoon Advancement Near Maharashtra
|5 June – 10 June 2026
|Increased cloud formation and widespread rainfall chances
|Stronger moisture inflow begins
|Likely Monsoon Arrival In Pune
|8 June – 15 June 2026
|Regular rainfall activity, thunderstorms, cloudy weather
|Southwest monsoon likely to reach Pune
|Early Monsoon Phase
|Mid June 2026
|Continuous showers and humid weather conditions
|Rainfall intensity gradually increases
|Active Monsoon Conditions
|Late June 2026
|Frequent rainfall spells and cooler temperatures
|Stable monsoon weather develops
According to meteorologists, there is an indication that the rains, increased humidity, cloudiness, and storms will continue to occur in Pune in the next few weeks as the southwest monsoon progresses towards Maharashtra from the Arabian Sea region.
Pune Next 15 Days Weather Forecast (25 May – 8 June 2026)
|Date
|Expected Temperature
|Weather Trend
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Moonrise
|Moonset
|25 May 2026
|22°C – 36°C
|Thunderstorms and cloudy skies continue
|05:55 AM
|06:59 PM
|12:10 AM
|10:47 AM
|26 May 2026
|22°C – 35°C
|Rainfall activity likely
|05:55 AM
|06:59 PM
|12:11 AM
|10:48 AM
|27 May 2026
|21°C – 35°C
|Gusty winds and thunderstorms possible
|05:54 AM
|07:00 PM
|12:12 AM
|10:49 AM
|28 May 2026
|21°C – 34°C
|Humidity and cloud movement continue
|05:54 AM
|07:00 PM
|12:13 AM
|10:50 AM
|29 May 2026
|21°C – 34°C
|Light rainfall expected
|05:54 AM
|07:00 PM
|12:14 AM
|10:51 AM
|30 May 2026
|20°C – 33°C
|Cool weather with showers likely
|05:53 AM
|07:01 PM
|12:15 AM
|10:52 AM
|31 May 2026
|20°C – 33°C
|Cloud cover remains active
|05:53 AM
|07:01 PM
|12:16 AM
|10:53 AM
|1 June 2026
|20°C – 32°C
|Rainfall chances increase further
|05:53 AM
|07:01 PM
|12:17 AM
|10:54 AM
|2 June 2026
|19°C – 32°C
|Thunderstorm activity continues
|05:52 AM
|07:02 PM
|12:18 AM
|10:55 AM
|3 June 2026
|19°C – 31°C
|Pleasant weather with cool winds
|05:52 AM
|07:02 PM
|12:19 AM
|10:56 AM
|4 June 2026
|19°C – 31°C
|Pre-monsoon systems remain active
|05:52 AM
|07:02 PM
|12:20 AM
|10:57 AM
|5 June 2026
|18°C – 30°C
|Scattered rainfall likely
|05:51 AM
|07:03 PM
|12:21 AM
|10:58 AM
|6 June 2026
|18°C – 30°C
|Gusty winds and cloud cover continue
|05:51 AM
|07:03 PM
|12:22 AM
|10:59 AM
|7 June 2026
|18°C – 29°C
|Thunderstorms possible across city regions
|05:51 AM
|07:03 PM
|12:23 AM
|11:00 AM
|8 June 2026
|18°C – 29°C
|Widespread cloud activity likely
|05:50 AM
|07:04 PM
|12:24 AM
|11:01 AM
Weather experts believe that Pune is going to experience this kind of weather more in the coming days as the moisture from the Arabian sea is continuing to come and the people are getting some relief from the intense heat which they were suffering from for the past few weeks. Weather experts have also advised the citizens to take precautions early as during the monsoon may things happen like water logging in streets which is some of the main issue for Pune people because of this many roads get jammed and people are the ones who suffers.
Also read: Uttarakhand Weather Update Today (20 May 2026): Heat in Dehradun, Haridwar & Rishikesh, Pleasant Conditions in Mussoorie and Nainital, Check Temperature
Pranav is a passionate content writer specializing in fitness, wellness, and lifestyle content. He enjoys creating engaging and informative articles on workouts, nutrition, healthy habits, and self-improvement. Through simple and reader-friendly writing, Pranav aims to inspire people to lead healthier and more balanced lives.