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Home > Business News > TractorGyan and Mahindra Farm Machinery set 2 records in Golden Book of World Records

TractorGyan and Mahindra Farm Machinery set 2 records in Golden Book of World Records

TractorGyan and Mahindra Farm Machinery set 2 records in Golden Book of World Records

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-25 13:54 IST

From Left Ankur Gupta, Co-founder & CMO, Tractor Gyan and Shivankur Gupta, Founder & CEO, Tractor Gyan

New Delhi [India], May 25: TractorGyan, one of India’s leading digital marketplaces for the agricultural sector, in collaboration with Mahindra Farm Machinery has achieved a milestone by entering the Golden Book of World Records. The joint partnership secured two records for ‘Longest feat of operating Baler machine’ and ‘Most Crop bales created by baler machine in 24 hours’, during which 1571 bales were created. 

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  • The initiative provides a high-capacity solution to eliminate stubble burning and combat rising air pollution across India
  • By converting agricultural waste into industrial resources, like bales, Indian farmers can generate additional income
  • Live demonstrations by technical experts on social media 

Conducted across various agricultural farms in Suryapet, Telangana, the record-breaking initiativeinvolved comprehensive pointers and live demonstrations by the technical experts for the farming community, showing how high-quality bales can be prepared using modern machinery.

With a long history of agriculture, India, the second most populous country in the world,produces huge amounts of food grains. Stubble is the lowest portion of rice crop that remains after the higher portion is harvested and is useless to the farmers. Farmers burn this remaining crop i.e. dry parali (straw), because they have to leave the fields in order to grow the new crop. Burning stubble releases hazardous greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), carbon monoxide (CO), and nitrogen dioxide (N2O) at very high levels, threatening the human health. It also creates hazardous clouds that lead to an emergency condition with high AQI (Air Quality Index). Moreover, stubble burning has an adverse impact on the climate, soil fertility and economic development of nation.

The primary objective of this initiative was to address one of India’s most pressing environmental challenges, stubble burning. Be showcasing the high-capacity output of the baler machines, TractorGyan aimed to educate the farming community on sustainable alternatives that helps in reducing the air pollution.

Instead of burning, the crop residue can be converted to bales for use across diverse industrial sectors. These bales serve as a vital raw material for power plants and the plywood industry, among other commercial applications. This shift not only protects the environment but also opens a new revenue stream for the Indian farmer.

Talking about achieving this feat, Shivankur Gupta, Co- Founder and CEO of TractorGyanshared, “We are happy to get listed into the Golden Book of World Records. The whole activity was a strategic effort to show farmers that stubble, instead of being harmful can be easily converted into a valuable commodity through baler machines. This enables reuse in multiple industries while allowing farmers to generate additional income.”

Ankur Gupta, Co- Founder and CMO of TractorGyan said, “The hazardous effects of stubble burning on public health and the environment have made it one of the most controversial issues of our time. Our goal was to provide farmers with the knowledge and tools to understand that they have sustainable and profitable alternatives to stubble burning. We believe that empowering the farming community with high-performance machinery like balers is the most effective way to ensure cleaner air for our cities and higher returns for our farmers”

The achievement aligns perfectly with the Government of India’s mandate to eliminate stubble burning and improve the Air Quality Index (AQI) in cities and towns, which is frequently reaching hazardous levels. The government is heavily focused on reducing stubble burning, aiming for “zero burn” incidents through a combination of in-situ (on-field) management, ex-situ (off-field) utilization, and financial incentives

By championing baler technology, TractorGyan is directly supporting the national agenda. This initiative bridges the gap between government policy and grassroots execution, proving that the adoption of mechanization is a key to a sustainable and prosperous agricultural future for India. TractorGyan is driving these initiatives for the dual benefit of the farming community and national development, ensuring that farmers achieve higher profitability while the nation moves toward a cleaner, “zero burn” future. Building on their long-standing commitment to the sector, the company has consistently launched numerous initiatives to spread awareness, providing farmers with the technical knowledge and innovative tools necessary to modernize Indian agriculture and protect the environment.

About TractorGyan

Tractor Gyan is India’s leading digital marketplace for farmers and key stakeholders of the Indian agricultural sector. It offers updated information about, tractor price and models, tractor tyres, loans and insurance, Buying and selling of old tractors without any cost to the farmers, and various types of farm implements. The platform features a dedicated tractor models including electric tractors and CNG tractors, listing from all the prominent manufacturers such as Mahindra, Swaraj, Eicher, Sonalika, New Holland, Massey Ferguson, John Deere, Powertrac, Solis, Farmtrac, Kubota, and many others. Currently, the company boasts a following of around 12 lakhs across its social media platforms. Their highly engaged content drives a reach of one crore, while generating 25K-30K shares every month. Farmers can visit https://tractorgyan.com/and find all the information they need to buy the best tractor, tyreor best farm implement under one roof. The platform also provides a comparison tool that can help a farmer decide which model delivers the best performance.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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TractorGyan and Mahindra Farm Machinery set 2 records in Golden Book of World Records
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TractorGyan and Mahindra Farm Machinery set 2 records in Golden Book of World Records

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TractorGyan and Mahindra Farm Machinery set 2 records in Golden Book of World Records
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