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Home > India News > Delhi Horror: Father Allegedly Murders 10-Month-Old Daughter, Stages Kidnapping to Mislead Police

Delhi Horror: Father Allegedly Murders 10-Month-Old Daughter, Stages Kidnapping to Mislead Police

A Delhi kidnapping case took a horrifying turn after police alleged that a 10-month-old girl was murdered by her father, who reportedly resented her for being his second daughter.

Kidnapping Lie, Deadly Truth
Kidnapping Lie, Deadly Truth

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 13:41 IST

What began as a missing child investigation in Delhi’s Mukundpur area has taken a shocking turn, with police alleging that the infant’s own father murdered her and staged a kidnapping story to mislead investigators.

A heartbreaking case from Delhi has shocked residents after a reported kidnapping of a 10-month-old girl turned into a murder investigation. According to police, the infant’s father is accused of killing the child and then falsely claiming that she had been kidnapped from their home.

The incident came to light when the family approached police, reporting that the baby had gone missing under mysterious circumstances. The father allegedly told investigators that the child disappeared after he stepped out briefly, prompting police to launch a search operation and register a kidnapping case.

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However, as officers began investigating the matter, they reportedly found inconsistencies in the father’s statements. Surveillance footage, witness accounts, and repeated questioning raised suspicions, leading investigators to examine the possibility that the disappearance had been staged.

According to police sources, the investigation revealed a far more disturbing story. Authorities allege that the father had been unhappy because the infant was his second daughter. During questioning, he allegedly admitted to killing the child and then attempting to cover up the crime by creating a false kidnapping narrative.

Police further claim that the accused mixed a sedative or intoxicating substance into food or drinks consumed by his wife and elder daughter, causing them to fall asleep. Investigators believe he then carried out the crime during the night and later disposed of the child’s body in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Following the alleged confession, police launched recovery operations and forensic examinations as part of the ongoing investigation. Officials are continuing to gather evidence and determine whether anyone else had prior knowledge of the crime.

The case has triggered widespread outrage, particularly because the alleged motive points to gender discrimination. Activists and child rights groups have expressed concern that, despite years of awareness campaigns, some families still place greater value on male children than female children.

The incident has also reignited discussions about the need for stronger social awareness regarding the rights and dignity of girl children. Many social media users have called for strict punishment if the allegations are proven in court.

Authorities have emphasised that the investigation remains ongoing and that all allegations will be examined through the legal process. The accused remains under police custody while officials continue collecting evidence.

A Tragic Reminder

The case serves as a tragic reminder of the challenges that still exist in combating gender bias and protecting vulnerable children. As investigators work to uncover the full truth, the incident has left many people across the country shocked and saddened.

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Delhi Horror: Father Allegedly Murders 10-Month-Old Daughter, Stages Kidnapping to Mislead Police
Tags: 10-Month-Old Girl MurderDelhi Child Murder CaseDelhi crime news todayDelhi Kidnapping CaseFather Killed DaughterGender Discrimination IndiaMukundpur Delhi Crime

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Delhi Horror: Father Allegedly Murders 10-Month-Old Daughter, Stages Kidnapping to Mislead Police
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