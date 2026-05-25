Vinod Kambli’s New Video Surfaces During MI vs RR IPL 2026 Match As Ex India Star Struggles To Walk: WATCH

Mumbai Indians’ last league game of the IPL 2026 season saw an emotional Vinod Kambli make a public appearance walking on to the Wankhede Stadium. But the outing soon resulted in a lot of discussions on social media after videos of the former left-handed batter struggling to walk went viral on social media.

The 54-year-old, who was once lauded as one of the most naturally gifted batting prodigies in Indian cricket history, was there at the high-stakes match to lend his unwavering support to the Mumbai Indians. The clips that went viral from the stadium showed a physically frail Kambli walking very slowly and requiring constant physical support of two persons to help him get around the venue.

A Heartwarming and Emotional Public Appearance

The former international star was in astonishingly good spirits considering his obvious physical vulnerability. He waved a warm smile and made his way through the crowd, drawing emotional reactions from fans who were visibly emotional to see him back at the iconic Mumbai ground.

Vinod Kambli is struggling through difficult times in his life, but despite that, his love for cricket is still alive. Even in this condition, he came to Wankhede Stadium today once again to watch the match.❤️ pic.twitter.com/hWkzfwKHBv — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) May 24, 2026

Importantly, his public appearance also helped to reinforce the recent reassuring statements of his wife, Andrea Hewitt. Hewitt had firmly denied rampant media speculation about his condition, dismissing rumours that the former cricketer had taken a critical turn for the worse.

“By God’s grace, Vinod is fine. I don’t know who is spreading false information about his health,” she had earlier clarified to India Today.

Understanding Vinod Kambli’s Ongoing Health Battles

The concern from the cricketing fraternity is that Kambli has had severe, multi-layered medical setbacks in the past few years. Most importantly, he’s been dealing with serious complications from a lingering blood clot in his brain.

Earlier this month, former cricketer Marcus Couto, a long-time close friend of the athlete, revealed the structural neurological difficulties the athlete has been silently enduring. He said a hospital stay about 18 months ago in Thane had left a lasting impact on Kambli’s everyday cognitive functions.

“Ever since he was hospitalised in Thane about 18 months ago, Kambli has had a clot in his brain. His memory is not good. He remembers things and then forgets about them,” Couto revealed.

Andrea Hewitt later added some much-needed context to this update, admitting that although her husband does experience intermittent bouts of short-term forgetfulness, his baseline physical mobility and overall health parameters have indeed shown consistent signs of stabilisation.

The purists who were present at the Wankhede stadium witnessed Kambli cheer from the stands and it was the most poignant highlight of the evening. And while the international career of childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar, who played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs, was cut short by off-field controversies and chronic illness, Kambli’s pure, unadulterated passion for the game remains completely untouched by time.

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