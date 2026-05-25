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Home > Regionals News > Massive Tourist Rush Across Himachal Pradesh Slows Movement In Shimla, Manali, Kullu, Kufri & Major Mountain Highways Amid Rising Summer Travel Surge

Massive Tourist Rush Across Himachal Pradesh Slows Movement In Shimla, Manali, Kullu, Kufri & Major Mountain Highways Amid Rising Summer Travel Surge

Massive tourist rush across Himachal Pradesh slows traffic movement in Shimla, Manali, Kullu, Kufri and major mountain highways as summer travel surge and pleasant weather attract thousands of visitors.

Massive Tourist Rush Across Himachal Pradesh Slows Movement In Shimla, Manali, Kullu, Kufri & Major Mountain Highways Amid Rising Summer Travel Surge (AI Generated image)
Massive Tourist Rush Across Himachal Pradesh Slows Movement In Shimla, Manali, Kullu, Kufri & Major Mountain Highways Amid Rising Summer Travel Surge (AI Generated image)

Published By: Pranav Jha
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 14:10 IST

Himachal Pradesh is currently in a state where a large number of tourists are visiting their famous tourist spots and other hill station to escape from the ongoing heatwave in the north India and this situation is creating a problem as a large number of people are heading to the places like Shimla, Manali, Kullu, Kufri, Dharamshala, Solang Valley, Kasol, and Narkanda as they are some of the most popular tourists destination in Himachal Pradesh, this is causing a problem of road blockage and traffic jam as many people are visiting at the same time it is bound to cause trouble as the roads are made after cutting a path through the mountain it is not that wide and at a time only few vehicles can pass through it and because of that it is causing traffic jam when more than one vehicle passes through it.

Major Traffic-Affected Areas Across Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Region Traffic Situation Main Cause
Shimla Heavy congestion reported Tourist rush and narrow roads
Manali Long vehicle queues Weekend travel surge
Kullu Slow-moving traffic Highway pressure increases
Kufri Traffic jams during daytime Tourist crowd and parking issues
Dharamshala Moderate congestion Rising tourism activity
Solang Valley Heavy tourist vehicle movement Sightseeing rush
Kasol Local traffic pressure High tourist arrivals
Narkanda Delays reported Mountain road congestion
Mandi Highway traffic slowdown Tourist and cargo movement
Rohtang Route Slow traffic with restrictions Weather and tourist volume

Why Is Traffic Increasing Across Himachal Pradesh?

According to the authorities, good climatic conditions, cooler temperature, and increased tourist visits are the reasons for increasing vehicular movement throughout Himachal Pradesh. Prolonged clouds formation, cooler wind speed, and pleasant climatic conditions are drawing tourists to various hill stations due to extreme heat wave situation prevailing in other parts of north India. It is also noted by the traffic officials that narrow mountain highways, sharper turns, insufficient parking, and road construction activities are contributing towards the traffic congestion in tourist destination areas. Moreover, some places have experienced slower traffic due to rain and fog causing visibility problems on hilly paths.

Traffic Factor Impact
Summer Tourist Rush Increases vehicle movement
Narrow Mountain Roads Slows traffic flow
Parking Pressure Creates local congestion
Rainfall & Fog Reduce visibility levels
Weekend Travel Surge Increases highway traffic

Weather Conditions Adding To Traffic Pressure

According to weather experts, Western Disturbances, as well as pre-monsoon systems which are gaining momentum, have been affecting visibility and traffic movements due to cloud formation, rainfall, and fog in certain areas of Himachal Pradesh. Gusty winds, slippery conditions due to rains in the evenings are causing problems for travelers on hilly stretches. It is expected that due to heavy traffic pressure during the ongoing summer holiday season, the traffic pressure will continue to rise in the days to come.

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Advisory Issued For Tourists And Drivers

  • Avoid travelling during peak afternoon and evening hours.
  • Follow official traffic and weather advisories regularly.
  • Drive carefully on slippery mountain roads during rainfall activity.
  • Use alternate routes whenever suggested by local authorities.
  • Maintain safe distance while driving on hilly roads and sharp bends.

There have been some measures taken by traffic police and local administration, who have made extra deployment of personnel in several places where there is heavy presence of tourists.

Also read: Uttarakhand Weather Update Today (20 May 2026): Heat in Dehradun, Haridwar & Rishikesh, Pleasant Conditions in Mussoorie and Nainital, Check Temperature

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Massive Tourist Rush Across Himachal Pradesh Slows Movement In Shimla, Manali, Kullu, Kufri & Major Mountain Highways Amid Rising Summer Travel Surge
Tags: himachal highway congestionhimachal traffic updatekullu traffic alertmanali tourist rushshimla manali travel updateshimla traffic today

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Massive Tourist Rush Across Himachal Pradesh Slows Movement In Shimla, Manali, Kullu, Kufri & Major Mountain Highways Amid Rising Summer Travel Surge

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Massive Tourist Rush Across Himachal Pradesh Slows Movement In Shimla, Manali, Kullu, Kufri & Major Mountain Highways Amid Rising Summer Travel Surge
Massive Tourist Rush Across Himachal Pradesh Slows Movement In Shimla, Manali, Kullu, Kufri & Major Mountain Highways Amid Rising Summer Travel Surge
Massive Tourist Rush Across Himachal Pradesh Slows Movement In Shimla, Manali, Kullu, Kufri & Major Mountain Highways Amid Rising Summer Travel Surge
Massive Tourist Rush Across Himachal Pradesh Slows Movement In Shimla, Manali, Kullu, Kufri & Major Mountain Highways Amid Rising Summer Travel Surge

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