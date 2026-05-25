Did Salman Khan Deactivate His Instagram Or Was It Deleted? Bhaijaan’s IG Disappears, Chaos Ensues Amongst Fans

SALMAN KHAN INSTAGRAM: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Instagram account disappeared for a brief period of time before appearing on the social media platform. Salman’s loyal fans quickly went into a panic mode as they could not see the Instagram account of their beloved star. This came days after the star made a series of emotional posts. While Salman has not issued an official statement on the same, it is not clear whether his Instagram account was deleted or deactivated or was it due to a technical glitch.

Salman Khan’s Instagram account disappears

When searching his Instagram account via mobile, there were no followers and no following. The message on the page on the desktop was, “Sorry, this page isn’t available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed. The brief period of disappearance comes days after he publicly scolded paparazzi on Instagram for getting to him outside a hospital and chasing him for photos.

How many followers does Salman Khan have on Instagram?

The number of followers for Salman Khan on Instagram is around 72 million. You can check his recent posts and updates through his official Instagram Profile. The number of followers for Salman Khan on Instagram is around 72 million.

When Salman Khan scolded paparazzi

Khan had responded with strong words to the recent paparazzi chaos at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, where the photographers allegedly followed him and shouted for his attention. Later, the actor posted some emotional rants condemning paparazzi behaviour in hospitals and against exploiting somebody’s bad time as a fodder for content.

In the videos posted earlier on social media, Salman could be heard asking the photographers to keep quiet in front of the hospital and what they would do if someone in their family had been admitted to the hospital. Later, the actors heard the photographers apologising to the actor.

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