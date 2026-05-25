LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > PF Withdrawal Via UPI Soon? 8 Things You Must Update Before EPFO Starts Instant Transfers

PF Withdrawal Via UPI Soon? 8 Things You Must Update Before EPFO Starts Instant Transfers

EPFO is all set to launch a UPI-based PF withdrawal service that can help you get your provident fund savings quickly. Here're eight key details that you need to crosscheck and update now to avoid delays, claim problems and verification issues.

PF Withdrawal Via UPI Soon? 8 Things You Must Update Before EPFO Starts Instant Transfers
PF Withdrawal Via UPI Soon? 8 Things You Must Update Before EPFO Starts Instant Transfers

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 14:17 IST

Your PF may soon move at UPI speed — but is your account ready? Imagine this. You suddenly need emergency funds—not next week, not after paperwork, but quickly. And instead of waiting through the usual claim process, eligible PF money lands in your bank account through a UPI-based transfer. That is the direction India’s retirement savings ecosystem appears to be heading. Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently announced that the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is preparing to enable PF withdrawals through UPI.

With EPFO 3.0 and testing of the UPI withdrawal facility already completed, members could eventually access eligible PF balances through linked bank accounts using UPI authentication.

Sounds convenient. But there is a catch.

You Might Be Interested In

Faster PF withdrawals will only work smoothly if your account records are already clean and verified.

In many PF cases, delays are not caused by withdrawal rules — they happen because names do not match, Aadhaar is incomplete, bank details are outdated, service records are missing or mobile numbers are no longer active.

Before UPI-based PF transfers begin, here is a quick employee checklist.

1. Is your UAN active?

Your Universal Account Number (UAN) is the starting point for almost every EPFO service and could become even more important if PF withdrawals move to a UPI-based system. Employees should verify whether their UAN is active, whether it is correctly linked to current employer records and whether login credentials still work. If the account cannot be accessed today, faster digital withdrawals tomorrow may become difficult.

2. Does your Aadhaar match your EPFO records?

The one identity verification that holds immense importance in the EPFO ecosystem is Aadhaar verification. The employees need to check if their Aadhaar is linked to the PF account and if the details, like name, authentication status, etc., are correct. If the spelling is even slightly different or if the authentication is not done properly, then there will be unwanted delays in withdrawal at later stages.

3. Is your bank account ready to receive UPI transfers?

If the EPFO indeed decides on quicker transfers through UPI-linked systems, then a correct banking account number becomes necessary. Employees should be sure that the account number entered in their account, the IFSC number, the KYC status and whether the bank account is functional. It seems there are many employees who have their older salary bank account associated and may create a problem with transfers.

4. Is your registered mobile number able to receive OTPs?

OTP authentication is a critical element in digital PF operations. Employees should verify whether they are associated with their number and whether they are receiving the OTPs and the banking alert smoothly. As withdrawals become more digital, an old number could slow access.

5. Have you updated your PAN details?

PAN details are used to verify the financials and smoothen the processing across the EPFO services. EPFO has advised employees to check if the PAN has been updated in their EPF profile and also check if the name in EPFO records matches with PAN data. Inaccurate or incomplete PAN details may cause unnecessary verification hassles.

6. Do your personal details align on documents?

Many PF claim delays are due to information mismatch in systems. Employees will have to verify their personal details such as full name, date of birth, gender and family details and ensure that they are the same across Aadhaar, PAN, bank records and EPFO accounts. Today’s small inconsistencies can become bigger delays later.

7. Did you update your e-Nomination?

This is another aspect of PF records which is many times overlooked, but it has its own significance. Employees need to ensure that nominee details are updated and accurate. They also need to check that the relationship details and allocation percentage are accurate. Updating the nomination details may be beneficial in the time of claims in the future.

8. Did you check employer exit & service records?

Employees who have changed their jobs need to make sure their old job details are accurately updated in EPFO records. That is to say, to ensure they know the exit date, service history, and PF transfer status. All the information is up to date, but employer information is missing. This would lead to a delay of your claim and an impact on the withdrawal status of the employee. 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PF Withdrawal Via UPI Soon? 8 Things You Must Update Before EPFO Starts Instant Transfers
Tags: business newsEPFOupi

RELATED News

Restaurants and Cafés Are Winning With a New Identity With Revive The World

TractorGyan and Mahindra Farm Machinery set 2 records in Golden Book of World Records

Rupee Hits Two-Week High As Oil Slides And US–Iran Peace Buzz Moves Markets; Check Global Currency Movement Here

H-1B Visa Slowdown Hits Top IT Firms: TCS Worst Hit, Infosys Gains – Is The American Dream Fading?

Who Was Toshifumi Suzuki? The Father Of Japan’s Konbini Culture And 7 Eleven Revolution, Dies At 93

LATEST NEWS

Viral Video: Teen Dies After Zipline Cable Snaps At Agra Amusement Park | WATCH

Travis Head’s Wife Jessica Targets Online Abuse After SRH Batter’s IPL 2026 Spat With Virat Kohli: “They Are Attacking My Friends And Family”

Is Qatar Funding MAGA Influencers To Target India? Elon Musk’s Ex Ashley St. Clair Drops Explosive Claim

PF Withdrawal Via UPI Soon? 8 Things You Must Update Before EPFO Starts Instant Transfers

Pune Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Thunderstorms, Cool Winds And Rainfall Chances Continue Across Pune

Did Salman Khan Deactivate His Instagram Or Was It Deleted? Bhaijaan’s IG Disappears, Chaos Ensues Amongst Fans

Massive Tourist Rush Across Himachal Pradesh Slows Movement In Shimla, Manali, Kullu, Kufri & Major Mountain Highways Amid Rising Summer Travel Surge

What Happened to Salman Khan’s Instagram Account? Bhai Jaan’s Sudden Disappearance Sparks Fan Panic

Tata Tiago EV Facelift Interior Revealed: Dual Floating DIsplay, Redesigned Cabin And Upgraded Comfort Features, Check All Features And Launch Date

Stockity Tools: Built Around One Clear Idea

PF Withdrawal Via UPI Soon? 8 Things You Must Update Before EPFO Starts Instant Transfers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PF Withdrawal Via UPI Soon? 8 Things You Must Update Before EPFO Starts Instant Transfers

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PF Withdrawal Via UPI Soon? 8 Things You Must Update Before EPFO Starts Instant Transfers
PF Withdrawal Via UPI Soon? 8 Things You Must Update Before EPFO Starts Instant Transfers
PF Withdrawal Via UPI Soon? 8 Things You Must Update Before EPFO Starts Instant Transfers
PF Withdrawal Via UPI Soon? 8 Things You Must Update Before EPFO Starts Instant Transfers

QUICK LINKS