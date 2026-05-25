HCL Tech And Pegasystems Expands Their Partnership To Help Enterprises Using AI-Powered Tools: Reduce Costs And Accelerate Cloud-Native Transformation

To speed up the transformation of AI-powered enterprise systems, HCLTech and Pegasystems have strengthened their partnership. According to a statement from HCLTech, the collaboration combines Pega Blueprint and HCLTech AI Force to help businesses convert old systems into cloud-native apps.
The initiative addresses the high costs, risks, and inefficiencies that enterprises worldwide face when managing “outdated, siloed legacy estates.”
“The collaboration empowers enterprises to rapidly transform legacy systems into agile, cloud native and AI-powered Pega applications — unlocking new levels of business agility, operational efficiency and innovation,” HCLTech said in a press release.
By deploying generative and agentic AI, the integrated solution automates the discovery, documentation, and migration of legacy infrastructure. This approach allows businesses to fully retire their legacy systems rather than simply migrating existing code, creating automated workflows and migration-ready data structures instead.
“Our long-standing partnership with Pega continues to inspire real innovation. By combining HCLTech AI Force with Pega Blueprint, we are making legacy modernization faster, smarter and more accurate,” said Sadagopan Singam, EVP, Global Head of Enterprise Platforms and Edge Services, Digital Business Services at HCLTech.
“This solution reflects our vision to lead in AI-driven transformation and deliver genuine business value with minimal disruption,” he added.
The technological integration relies on the combined domain expertise of both companies to deliver industry-specific system transformations. According to the company statement, the transition reduces technical debt and lowers the total cost of ownership while supporting deployment on the Pega Platform for ongoing system optimization.
“Organizations need to seamlessly modernize legacy systems faster, while maintaining enterprise-class scalability, security, resilience and transparency,” said John Higgins, Chief of Client and Partner Success at Pega.
“By working with HCLTech and leveraging AI Force within Pega Blueprint, we’re helping clients accelerate application and workflow modernization with speed, quality and measurable outcomes,” Higgins added. “We’re excited to deepen our partnership with HCLTech and help clients transform and reimagine their legacy applications.”
(ANI)
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