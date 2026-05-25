HCL Tech And Pegasystems Expands Their Partnership To Help Enterprises Using AI-Powered Tools: Reduce Costs And Accelerate Cloud-Native Transformation

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
don 3 news Dharmendra Deol IPL 2026 Chandigarh liquor shop controversy OnlyFans Alka Yagnik Padma Award auto stocks latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan 9to5mac Bakra Eid california news don 3 news Dharmendra Deol IPL 2026 Chandigarh liquor shop controversy OnlyFans Alka Yagnik Padma Award auto stocks latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan 9to5mac Bakra Eid california news don 3 news Dharmendra Deol IPL 2026 Chandigarh liquor shop controversy OnlyFans Alka Yagnik Padma Award auto stocks latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan 9to5mac Bakra Eid california news don 3 news Dharmendra Deol IPL 2026 Chandigarh liquor shop controversy OnlyFans Alka Yagnik Padma Award auto stocks latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan 9to5mac Bakra Eid california news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
don 3 news Dharmendra Deol IPL 2026 Chandigarh liquor shop controversy OnlyFans Alka Yagnik Padma Award auto stocks latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan 9to5mac Bakra Eid california news don 3 news Dharmendra Deol IPL 2026 Chandigarh liquor shop controversy OnlyFans Alka Yagnik Padma Award auto stocks latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan 9to5mac Bakra Eid california news don 3 news Dharmendra Deol IPL 2026 Chandigarh liquor shop controversy OnlyFans Alka Yagnik Padma Award auto stocks latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan 9to5mac Bakra Eid california news don 3 news Dharmendra Deol IPL 2026 Chandigarh liquor shop controversy OnlyFans Alka Yagnik Padma Award auto stocks latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan 9to5mac Bakra Eid california news
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > HCL Tech And Pegasystems Expands Their Partnership To Help Enterprises Using AI-Powered Tools: Reduce Costs And Accelerate Cloud-Native Transformation

HCL Tech And Pegasystems Expands Their Partnership To Help Enterprises Using AI-Powered Tools: Reduce Costs And Accelerate Cloud-Native Transformation

HCLTech and Pegasystems have expanded their partnership to help enterprises modernize legacy systems using AI-powered tools. The collaboration combines HCLTech AI Force and Pega Blueprint to automate migration, reduce costs, and accelerate cloud-native transformation.

HCL Pegasystem partnership
HCL Pegasystem partnership

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-25 17:52 IST

To speed up the transformation of AI-powered enterprise systems, HCLTech and Pegasystems have strengthened their partnership. According to a statement from HCLTech, the collaboration combines Pega Blueprint and HCLTech AI Force to help businesses convert old systems into cloud-native apps. 

The initiative addresses the high costs, risks, and inefficiencies that enterprises worldwide face when managing “outdated, siloed legacy estates.” 

“The collaboration empowers enterprises to rapidly transform legacy systems into agile, cloud native and AI-powered Pega applications — unlocking new levels of business agility, operational efficiency and innovation,” HCLTech said in a press release. 

You Might Be Interested In

By deploying generative and agentic AI, the integrated solution automates the discovery, documentation, and migration of legacy infrastructure. This approach allows businesses to fully retire their legacy systems rather than simply migrating existing code, creating automated workflows and migration-ready data structures instead. 

“Our long-standing partnership with Pega continues to inspire real innovation. By combining HCLTech AI Force with Pega Blueprint, we are making legacy modernization faster, smarter and more accurate,” said Sadagopan Singam, EVP, Global Head of Enterprise Platforms and Edge Services, Digital Business Services at HCLTech. 

“This solution reflects our vision to lead in AI-driven transformation and deliver genuine business value with minimal disruption,” he added. 

The technological integration relies on the combined domain expertise of both companies to deliver industry-specific system transformations. According to the company statement, the transition reduces technical debt and lowers the total cost of ownership while supporting deployment on the Pega Platform for ongoing system optimization. 

“Organizations need to seamlessly modernize legacy systems faster, while maintaining enterprise-class scalability, security, resilience and transparency,” said John Higgins, Chief of Client and Partner Success at Pega. 

“By working with HCLTech and leveraging AI Force within Pega Blueprint, we’re helping clients accelerate application and workflow modernization with speed, quality and measurable outcomes,” Higgins added. “We’re excited to deepen our partnership with HCLTech and help clients transform and reimagine their legacy applications.”

 (ANI) 

Also Read: Microsoft Bans AI For Employees As It Costs More Than Humans, Big Tech Faces AI Cost Reality Check

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

HCL Tech And Pegasystems Expands Their Partnership To Help Enterprises Using AI-Powered Tools: Reduce Costs And Accelerate Cloud-Native Transformation
Tags: aiHCLpegasystem

RELATED News

Meta Launches Forum: Reddit-Style App For iPhone Users Focused On Facebook Groups, Community Discussions, And AI-Powered Answers

Microsoft Bans AI For Employees As It Costs More Than Humans, Big Tech Faces AI Cost Reality Check

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ All Set To Debut: Dimensity 8500 Chipset, 6,500mAh Battery, And Triple Camera Setup, Check All Details And Launch Date

Apple iPhone 18 Release Strategy: Standard, Pro Variants Likely To Launch In Two Phases — Check Specs And Timeline

Tata Tiago EV Facelift Interior Revealed: Dual Floating DIsplay, Redesigned Cabin And Upgraded Comfort Features, Check All Features And Launch Date

LATEST NEWS

Dharmendra Awarded Padma Vibhushan Posthumously, Hema Malini Receives Award From President Murmu

Padma Awards 2026 Winner List: Full Names Of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan & Padma Shri Awardees

Horoscope Tomorrow (26 May 2026): Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Cancer, Pisces, Gemini & Libra To See Key Changes In Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

HCL Tech And Pegasystems Expands Their Partnership To Help Enterprises Using AI-Powered Tools: Reduce Costs And Accelerate Cloud-Native Transformation

From India to Cannes 2026: How Sandeep Patel Is Making Waves at the World’s Biggest Film Festival

Tamil Nadu Politics: AIADMK Rift Widens as 3 MLAs Resign, Hold Talks With Aadhav Arjuna to Join TVK

Soil Data. Crop Stage. Disease Risk. Weather Forecast. Inside the Proprietary ML Stack That Powers Every Farmneed Farm Advisory

Gulmarg Gondola Breakdown Leaves 300 Tourists Hanging Mid-Air, Watch Dramatic Rescue Video

40-Year-Old Mouni Roy Gets Trolled For Playing Mother To 39-Year-Old Varun Dhawan In Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Internet Says, ‘Bollywood Mein Logic Nahi’

IPL 2026: Yash Dayal Breaks Silence On RCB Absence Amid POSCO Case, Says ‘Franchise Hasn’t Removed Me’

HCL Tech And Pegasystems Expands Their Partnership To Help Enterprises Using AI-Powered Tools: Reduce Costs And Accelerate Cloud-Native Transformation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

HCL Tech And Pegasystems Expands Their Partnership To Help Enterprises Using AI-Powered Tools: Reduce Costs And Accelerate Cloud-Native Transformation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

HCL Tech And Pegasystems Expands Their Partnership To Help Enterprises Using AI-Powered Tools: Reduce Costs And Accelerate Cloud-Native Transformation
HCL Tech And Pegasystems Expands Their Partnership To Help Enterprises Using AI-Powered Tools: Reduce Costs And Accelerate Cloud-Native Transformation
HCL Tech And Pegasystems Expands Their Partnership To Help Enterprises Using AI-Powered Tools: Reduce Costs And Accelerate Cloud-Native Transformation
HCL Tech And Pegasystems Expands Their Partnership To Help Enterprises Using AI-Powered Tools: Reduce Costs And Accelerate Cloud-Native Transformation

QUICK LINKS