40-Year-Old Mouni Roy Gets Trolled For Playing Mother To 39-Year-Old Varun Dhawan In Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Internet Says, ‘Bollywood Mein Logic Nahi’

MOUNI ROY TROLLED: Bollywood has often gone wrong with the casting, especially when it comes to roping in actors with the wrong age, and the same has happened in Varun Dhawan starrer Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. , 40-year-old Mouni Roy will be seen playing the mother of 39-year-old Varun. Mouni has been at the centre of an online debate since she is only a year older than the actor in real age. The casting has garnered mixed responses on social media, with some praising Bollywood for its representation of women and others critiquing their portrayal of the same. The casting has engendered mixed reactions on social media, with some applauding Bollywood for its portrayal of women and others condemning it for the same.

Mouni Roy gets trolled

The reports further state that the 40-year-old Mouni has been signed up as the mother of Varun Dhawan’s character in the comedy helmed by veteran director David Dhawan, and for which the film hasn’t yet been named. Meanwhile, Varun’s current age is 39. The small age difference between the actors rapidly came to the notice of the internet users, who questioned the casting and alleged that using a female actor in a role is the industry’s method of pushing women into “older” roles, much earlier than the male actor.

So far, Mouni Roy and Varun Dhawan haven’t made any public comments on the film’s online conversations. David Dhawan has also gone mute on the controversy amid the ongoing debate online.

It will be the second comedy project David Dhawan has worked on in the last few years, and he has made several commercial comedies over the decades he has been working. But before the film’s official title or plot details can build up some buzz, the casting is already one of the most talked-about Bollywood topics online.

How did the Internet react?

40 साल की Mouni Roy,

39 साल के Varun Dhawan की मां बन रही हैं 😭 Bollywood में logic नहीं, बस “role adjust” चलता है 🤣

अब audience confuse है कि

ये family drama है, comedy है या multiverse experiment 😅 — Sunil Yadav PDA (@SudheerYad40842) May 24, 2026

David Dhawan must be having a cameo as Varun’s father, which is why Mouni Roy is playing the mother. naughty dhawans 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nniNCQ4aRV — आदेश 🚩 (@ADfanatic_) May 23, 2026

#MouniRoy is 40.#VarunDhawan is 39. And they still want us to believe this “young chaos” setup 😭🤣 This isn’t comedy anymore… this is peak DAVID DHAWAN & VARUN DHAWAN brainrot content 💀 Same outdated template, same forced madness, same old wine in a new bottle.… pic.twitter.com/Ov1uUcDIYm — Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) May 23, 2026

40 Year old Mouni Roy is going to play Mother of 39 Year old #VarunDhawan in #HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai 😭 pic.twitter.com/bSXcLGgtDn — KBP Reviews (@KshitizCritic) May 23, 2026

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