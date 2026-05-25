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Home > Entertainment News > 40-Year-Old Mouni Roy Gets Trolled For Playing Mother To 39-Year-Old Varun Dhawan In Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Internet Says, ‘Bollywood Mein Logic Nahi’

40-Year-Old Mouni Roy Gets Trolled For Playing Mother To 39-Year-Old Varun Dhawan In Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Internet Says, ‘Bollywood Mein Logic Nahi’

Mouni Roy is facing online trolling after reports claimed she will play Varun Dhawan’s mother in David Dhawan’s upcoming comedy despite being just a year older than him.

Varun Dhawan with Mouni Roy (IMAGE: X)
Varun Dhawan with Mouni Roy (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 17:29 IST

MOUNI ROY TROLLED: Bollywood has often gone wrong with the casting, especially when it comes to roping in actors with the wrong age, and the same has happened in Varun Dhawan starrer Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. , 40-year-old Mouni Roy will be seen playing the mother of 39-year-old Varun. Mouni has been at the centre of an online debate since she is only a year older than the actor in real age. The casting has garnered mixed responses on social media, with some praising Bollywood for its representation of women and others critiquing their portrayal of the same. The casting has engendered mixed reactions on social media, with some applauding Bollywood for its portrayal of women and others condemning it for the same.

Mouni Roy gets trolled

The reports further state that the 40-year-old Mouni has been signed up as the mother of Varun Dhawan’s character in the comedy helmed by veteran director David Dhawan, and for which the film hasn’t yet been named. Meanwhile, Varun’s current age is 39. The small age difference between the actors rapidly came to the notice of the internet users, who questioned the casting and alleged that using a female actor in a role is the industry’s method of pushing women into “older” roles, much earlier than the male actor.

So far, Mouni Roy and Varun Dhawan haven’t made any public comments on the film’s online conversations. David Dhawan has also gone mute on the controversy amid the ongoing debate online.

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It will be the second comedy project David Dhawan has worked on in the last few years, and he has made several commercial comedies over the decades he has been working. But before the film’s official title or plot details can build up some buzz, the casting is already one of the most talked-about Bollywood topics online.

How did the Internet react?

MUST READ: Akshay Kumar Gets Brutally Trolled For Wild Bhojpuri Avatar In New Song, Internet Dubs It ‘Maximum Cringe’

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40-Year-Old Mouni Roy Gets Trolled For Playing Mother To 39-Year-Old Varun Dhawan In Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Internet Says, ‘Bollywood Mein Logic Nahi’
Tags: Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hailatest celebrity newsmouni royVarun Dhawan

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40-Year-Old Mouni Roy Gets Trolled For Playing Mother To 39-Year-Old Varun Dhawan In Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Internet Says, ‘Bollywood Mein Logic Nahi’

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40-Year-Old Mouni Roy Gets Trolled For Playing Mother To 39-Year-Old Varun Dhawan In Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Internet Says, ‘Bollywood Mein Logic Nahi’

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40-Year-Old Mouni Roy Gets Trolled For Playing Mother To 39-Year-Old Varun Dhawan In Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Internet Says, ‘Bollywood Mein Logic Nahi’
40-Year-Old Mouni Roy Gets Trolled For Playing Mother To 39-Year-Old Varun Dhawan In Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Internet Says, ‘Bollywood Mein Logic Nahi’
40-Year-Old Mouni Roy Gets Trolled For Playing Mother To 39-Year-Old Varun Dhawan In Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Internet Says, ‘Bollywood Mein Logic Nahi’
40-Year-Old Mouni Roy Gets Trolled For Playing Mother To 39-Year-Old Varun Dhawan In Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Internet Says, ‘Bollywood Mein Logic Nahi’

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