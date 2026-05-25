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Home > India News > Padma Awards 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Ceremony Timing, Broadcast Details.

Padma Awards 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Ceremony Timing, Broadcast Details.

Padma Awards 2026 LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu honours India's top achievers, including Mammootty, Alka Yagnik and R. Madhavan, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Padma Awards 2026 Date Revealed
Padma Awards 2026 Date Revealed

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-25 16:06 IST

India’s much respected Padma Awards 2026 ceremony is taking place at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi where President Droupadi Murmu is conferring the country’s top civilian honours on noted personalities from many areas, like art, literature, science, medicine , sports, public affairs, and social service. This year the event got a lot of public buzz because several well known figures are among the award recipients, including Mammootty, Alka Yagnik, R. Madhavan and others.

Padma Awards 2026 Date & Time: All You Need to Know

Today, the much-celebrated Padma Awards 2026 ceremony is going on at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, where President Droupadi Murmu will hand over India’s top civil honours to distinguished people from around the country. In general, the awards acknowledge outstanding contributions in areas like arts, literature, teaching, science, health care, sports, public matters and community service.

This year’s event seems to be drawing a lot of attention, not least because a few well-known personalities, including Mammootty, Alka Yagnik, R. Madhavan, Rohit Sharma and others, are on the list as award recipients.

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What Are the Padma Awards?

  • Padma Vibhushan – For exceptional and distinguished service

  • Padma Bhushan – For distinguished service of a high order

  • Padma Shri – For distinguished service in any field

Padma Awards 2026 Date

The Padma Awards 2026 Investiture Ceremony is happening on Monday, May 25 2026, at the historic Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The awards were first announced on the eve of Republic Day 2026, and now the recipients are being formally honoured during the investiture ceremony.

Padma Awards 2026 Time

The ceremony is scheduled to begin in the evening at Ganatantra Mandap, Rashtrapati Bhavan.

  • Date: May 25, 2026

  • Venue: Ganatantra Mandap, Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi

  • Chief Guest: President Droupadi Murmu

  • Ceremony Type: Civil Investiture Ceremony-I

  • Awardees Honoured: 66 recipients in the first phase

Who Will Receive the Padma Awards in 2026?

The Government of India announced a total of 131 Padma Awards for 2026.

  • 5 Padma Vibhushan Awards

  • 13 Padma Bhushan Awards

  • 113 Padma Shri Awards

Major Celebrities Being Honoured

  • Mammootty – Padma Bhushan

  • Alka Yagnik – Padma Bhushan

  • R. Madhavan – Padma Shri

  • Rohit Sharma – Padma Shri

  • Vijay Amritraj – Padma Bhushan

  • Uday Kotak – Padma Bhushan

Where Is the Ceremony Being Held?

The Padma Awards ceremony is being organised at Ganatantra Mandap inside Rashtrapati Bhavan, which is one of India’s most iconic government buildings.

The location hosts important national events where senior officials,  diplomats, awardees and their families are present.

How to Watch Padma Awards 2026 Live?

  • DD National

  • DD News

  • Rashtrapati Bhavan Official Channels

  • Government of India Social Media Platforms

  • Official YouTube Live Streams

Why Are the Padma Awards Important?

The Padma Awards kind of recognise extraordinary achievements and service to the nation. They seem to celebrate individuals who have excelled in their fields and, honestly, inspired millions through their work.

From artists and athletes, to doctors, scientists and social reformers—these awards bring out India’s diverse talent and the different contributions to society.

Padma Awards 2026 Live Streaming in India

Citizens across India can watch the prestigious ceremony live, through official government broadcasters and digital streaming platforms as well. The whole thing is being telecast nationwide, so that viewers can actually see the honouring of India’s distinguished achievers in real time.

Official Platforms Streaming Padma Awards 2026 LIVE

  • Doordarshan National (DD National)

  • DD News

  • Rashtrapati Bhavan’s official digital channels

  • Government of India social media platforms

  • Official YouTube streams of public broadcasters

How Are Padma Award Winners Selected?

The Padma Awards selection process begins with public nominations submitted through the Government of India’s Padma Awards portal. Nominations are reviewed by the Padma Awards Committee, constituted annually by the Prime Minister.

The committee evaluates nominees based on their contribution, impact and service to society. Recommendations are then submitted to the Prime Minister and President of India for final approval. The awards are traditionally announced on the eve of Republic Day each year.

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Padma Awards 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Ceremony Timing, Broadcast Details.
Tags: Alka Yagnik Padma AwardMammootty Padma BhushanPadma Awards live streamingPadma Awards Winners List 2026president droupadi murmu

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Padma Awards 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Ceremony Timing, Broadcast Details.

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Padma Awards 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Ceremony Timing, Broadcast Details.
Padma Awards 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Ceremony Timing, Broadcast Details.
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Padma Awards 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Ceremony Timing, Broadcast Details.

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