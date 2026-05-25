Man loses ₹7 Crore In Telegram-Linked Forex Scam: Check 7 common scams And How To Keep Your Money Safe

Seven crore rupees is not just money — it is years of work, business decisions, growth plans and financial security. That is what makes a recent cybercrime case from Pune stand out. A 53-year-old businessman from Pune was cheated of more than 7 crore after being lured into a Telegram-based fake currency trading scam that allegedly presented itself as a professional, trustworthy and authentic investment platform before disappearing with his money. It is a reflection of a larger truth: cyber fraud is booming in India.



In its ‘Crime in India 2024’ report, the National Crime Records Bureau said that cybercrime cases have increased by 17%, with 1.01 lakh cases being reported. Over 70% of such cases are linked to cyber fraud, including fake investment schemes, phishing, impersonation and AI-driven scams, among others. A bigger point to remember: cyber fraud today rarely starts with a threat. They begin with trust.



1. Simulated Investment, High Returns scam



One of the biggest increasing scams in India is a “deal too good to be true” investment scheme where the victims are persuaded by the fraudsters who promise them high profits with the help of stocks, forex, crypto, AI investing and elite wealth groups. Most victims are first shown a fake profit to ensure that they gain their confidence and are asked to invest a higher amount of capital. Signals to look out for include:



Guaranteed returns

“Low risk, high reward” motivations

Immediate restriction on investment withdrawal

Insider access and “exclusive” knowledge.

The profit seems too predictable: a warning signal.



2. Investment group scam using Telegram and WhatsApp



This scheme relies heavily on social pressure and financial psychology; they lure you into a Telegram or WhatsApp group where you see what look like “real” members talking about profits they have made from trading and investment. The admins introduce themselves as experts who can provide guidance and help you invest small initial amounts of capital.



Balances might seek to grow initially – but withdrawal requests fail later. Be careful if:



Group members are just posting profits

Admins discourage research on their own

Withdrawal requests hard to process

Investment urgency is increasing



3. Digital Arrest Scam



Unlike investment fraud, digital arrest scams operate through panic. The fraudsters impersonate themselves as police officers or cyber or government agency officials and claim that the victims have been accused of criminal activities.



The victims are then made to stay on calls for hours and convinced to transfer funds. Remember: no legitimate authority asks for instant payment over video calls or messaging platforms.



4. Fake KYC Update And Electricity Disconnection Scam



These scams take advantage of common digital behaviours.



Messages request you to take immediate action on your bank account, electricity connection or KYC details. Links and credentials can be shared or clicked to expose the banking access. Before you do:



Verify directly from authentic webpages.

Do not call numbers in suspicious-looking messages.

Ignore the urgency scam.



5. UPI Fraud and Payment Request



The huge boom in digital payments in India has also presented a host of new fraud schemes. Fraudsters may send a collect request (that looks like incoming cash), state they have sent money accidentally, or demand money for it.



One rule to remember is that entering your UPI PIN authorises a payment — it does not receive money.



6. Remote Access & Screen Sharing Scam



Scammers impersonate customer support and ask users to install remote access applications.

Once access is granted, they can view activity and perhaps access financial accounts.

Never:



Share screens while talking about banks

Install remote control apps to check the finances

Allow Devices to Communicate with Unknown Support Agents



7. Fake Trading Platform Scam



Some scams now look like proper investing platforms, with professional-looking websites, live charts and customer support interfaces. Victims don’t always realise the fraud until they try to withdraw their money or unexpected fees pop up. Before you invest:



Verify registration information

Research on Your Own

Research history of review platform and complaints



How to Guard Your Money Against These Cyber Scams



Use the 24-hour rule; don’t leap on an investment the moment you see an opportunity.



Trust, but verify. Research the company, app or platform to see whether it exists and has a legitimate, verifiable presence.



Withdrawals for test: Test platform with small withdrawal, then bigger exposure



Don’t listen to screenshots and testimonials. These can be falsified to create false credibility.



Turn on two-factor authentication. Keep your financial access secure. Never share OTPs, passwords or remote access permissions.



Protecting Money Is Now Part Of Wealth Creation



Cyber scams today rarely resemble obvious fraud. They look like investment opportunities, private communities and professional financial advice.



The Pune ₹7 crore Telegram-linked forex case is a reminder that in the digital world, credibility can be manufactured.



When someone promises quick profits, guaranteed returns or insider access, pause before transferring money — because protecting wealth has become just as important as building it.



Also Read: PF Withdrawal Via UPI Soon? 8 Things You Must Update Before EPFO Starts Instant Transfers