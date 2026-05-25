LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Man loses ₹7 Crore In Telegram-Linked Forex Scam: Check 7 common scams And How To Keep Your Money Safe

Man loses ₹7 Crore In Telegram-Linked Forex Scam: Check 7 common scams And How To Keep Your Money Safe

Cyber fraud is on the rise in India. A Pune businessman was allegedly duped of over Rs 7 crore in a Telegram-related forex scam. Here are 7 common cyber scams that can make you lose money – from fake investment platforms to digital arrest scams to UPI and KYC frauds. Can you identify the warning signs before you fall prey?

Man loses ₹7 Crore In Telegram-Linked Forex Scam: Check 7 common scams And How To Keep Your Money Safe
Man loses ₹7 Crore In Telegram-Linked Forex Scam: Check 7 common scams And How To Keep Your Money Safe

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 15:20 IST

Seven crore rupees is not just money — it is years of work, business decisions, growth plans and financial security. That is what makes a recent cybercrime case from Pune stand out. A 53-year-old businessman from Pune was cheated of more than 7 crore after being lured into a Telegram-based fake currency trading scam that allegedly presented itself as a professional, trustworthy and authentic investment platform before disappearing with his money. It is a reflection of a larger truth: cyber fraud is booming in India.

In its ‘Crime in India 2024’ report, the National Crime Records Bureau said that cybercrime cases have increased by 17%, with 1.01 lakh cases being reported. Over 70% of such cases are linked to cyber fraud, including fake investment schemes, phishing, impersonation and AI-driven scams, among others. A bigger point to remember: cyber fraud today rarely starts with a threat. They begin with trust.

1. Simulated Investment, High Returns scam

One of the biggest increasing scams in India is a “deal too good to be true” investment scheme where the victims are persuaded by the fraudsters who promise them high profits with the help of stocks, forex, crypto, AI investing and elite wealth groups. Most victims are first shown a fake profit to ensure that they gain their confidence and are asked to invest a higher amount of capital. Signals to look out for include:

You Might Be Interested In

Guaranteed returns
“Low risk, high reward” motivations
Immediate restriction on investment withdrawal
Insider access and “exclusive” knowledge.
The profit seems too predictable: a warning signal.

2. Investment group scam using Telegram and WhatsApp

This scheme relies heavily on social pressure and financial psychology; they lure you into a Telegram or WhatsApp group where you see what look like “real” members talking about profits they have made from trading and investment. The admins introduce themselves as experts who can provide guidance and help you invest small initial amounts of capital.

Balances might seek to grow initially – but withdrawal requests fail later. Be careful if:

Group members are just posting profits
Admins discourage research on their own
Withdrawal requests hard to process
Investment urgency is increasing

3. Digital Arrest Scam

Unlike investment fraud, digital arrest scams operate through panic. The fraudsters impersonate themselves as police officers or cyber or government agency officials and claim that the victims have been accused of criminal activities.

The victims are then made to stay on calls for hours and convinced to transfer funds. Remember: no legitimate authority asks for instant payment over video calls or messaging platforms.

4. Fake KYC Update And Electricity Disconnection Scam

These scams take advantage of common digital behaviours.

Messages request you to take immediate action on your bank account, electricity connection or KYC details. Links and credentials can be shared or clicked to expose the banking access. Before you do:

Verify directly from authentic webpages.
Do not call numbers in suspicious-looking messages.
Ignore the urgency scam.

5. UPI Fraud and Payment Request

The huge boom in digital payments in India has also presented a host of new fraud schemes. Fraudsters may send a collect request (that looks like incoming cash), state they have sent money accidentally, or demand money for it.

One rule to remember is that entering your UPI PIN authorises a payment — it does not receive money.

6. Remote Access & Screen Sharing Scam

Scammers impersonate customer support and ask users to install remote access applications.

Once access is granted, they can view activity and perhaps access financial accounts.

Never:

Share screens while talking about banks
Install remote control apps to check the finances
Allow Devices to Communicate with Unknown Support Agents

7. Fake Trading Platform Scam

Some scams now look like proper investing platforms, with professional-looking websites, live charts and customer support interfaces. Victims don’t always realise the fraud until they try to withdraw their money or unexpected fees pop up. Before you invest:

Verify registration information
Research on Your Own
Research history of review platform and complaints

How to Guard Your Money Against These Cyber Scams

Use the 24-hour rule; don’t leap on an investment the moment you see an opportunity.

Trust, but verify. Research the company, app or platform to see whether it exists and has a legitimate, verifiable presence.

Withdrawals for test: Test platform with small withdrawal, then bigger exposure

Don’t listen to screenshots and testimonials. These can be falsified to create false credibility.

Turn on two-factor authentication. Keep your financial access secure. Never share OTPs, passwords or remote access permissions.

Protecting Money Is Now Part Of Wealth Creation

Cyber scams today rarely resemble obvious fraud. They look like investment opportunities, private communities and professional financial advice.

The Pune ₹7 crore Telegram-linked forex case is a reminder that in the digital world, credibility can be manufactured.

When someone promises quick profits, guaranteed returns or insider access, pause before transferring money — because protecting wealth has become just as important as building it.

Also Read: PF Withdrawal Via UPI Soon? 8 Things You Must Update Before EPFO Starts Instant Transfers

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Man loses ₹7 Crore In Telegram-Linked Forex Scam: Check 7 common scams And How To Keep Your Money Safe
Tags: business newscyber scamcybercrimescam

RELATED News

ITR Filing 2026: One Mistake During Login Can Cost You Thousands; Check Now

PF Withdrawal Via UPI Soon? 8 Things You Must Update Before EPFO Starts Instant Transfers

Restaurants and Cafés Are Winning With a New Identity With Revive The World

TractorGyan and Mahindra Farm Machinery set 2 records in Golden Book of World Records

Rupee Hits Two-Week High As Oil Slides And US–Iran Peace Buzz Moves Markets; Check Global Currency Movement Here

LATEST NEWS

CBSE Answer Sheet Row: Students Claim ‘This Is Not My Handwriting’ After Physics And Chemistry Copy Mismatch

Tripura: 14-Year-Old Boy Arrested For Raping Six-Year-Old After Luring Her With Flowers, Minor Complained About Pain In Private Parts

IIT JAM 2026 Round 1 Admission List Expected Today at joaps.iitb.ac.in; Check Seat Allotment Steps Here

Man loses ₹7 Crore In Telegram-Linked Forex Scam: Check 7 common scams And How To Keep Your Money Safe

Office Office 2 Confirmed After 25 Years: Will Pankaj Kapur Return as Mussaddi Lal?

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 25.05.2026, Bhagyathara BT-55 Monday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No BJ 659839

Woman Alleges Harassment By Blinkit Delivery Partner After Order Of Sexual Wellness Product, Shares Disturbing Remark Online

Apple iPhone 18 Release Strategy: Standard, Pro Variants Likely To Launch In Two Phases — Check Specs And Timeline

Karan Johar Birthday Special: 10 Actors Whose Careers Changed After Dharma Productions

F1 Driver Standings: Antonelli Extends Lead After Dramatic Canada Grand Prix 2026

Man loses ₹7 Crore In Telegram-Linked Forex Scam: Check 7 common scams And How To Keep Your Money Safe

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Man loses ₹7 Crore In Telegram-Linked Forex Scam: Check 7 common scams And How To Keep Your Money Safe

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Man loses ₹7 Crore In Telegram-Linked Forex Scam: Check 7 common scams And How To Keep Your Money Safe
Man loses ₹7 Crore In Telegram-Linked Forex Scam: Check 7 common scams And How To Keep Your Money Safe
Man loses ₹7 Crore In Telegram-Linked Forex Scam: Check 7 common scams And How To Keep Your Money Safe
Man loses ₹7 Crore In Telegram-Linked Forex Scam: Check 7 common scams And How To Keep Your Money Safe

QUICK LINKS