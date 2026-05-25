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Home > Education News > CBSE Answer Sheet Row: Students Claim ‘This Is Not My Handwriting’ After Physics And Chemistry Copy Mismatch

CBSE Answer Sheet Row: Students Claim ‘This Is Not My Handwriting’ After Physics And Chemistry Copy Mismatch

A CBSE Class 12 student has alleged that the Physics answer sheet uploaded during re-evaluation does not belong to him, claiming the handwriting and answers were completely different.

CBSE answer sheet row (Image: X/ Sanjanaopxe)
CBSE answer sheet row (Image: X/ Sanjanaopxe)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-25 15:30 IST

A CBSE Class 12 student has alleged that the Physics answer sheet uploaded under his roll number during the 2026 re-evaluation process does not belong to him, triggering fresh concerns over the board’s new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system and the handling of scanned answer copies. The student claimed he immediately realised something was wrong after comparing the uploaded Physics paper with his other answer sheets and handwritten notes. The controversy has now sparked wider debate online as several students continue reporting blurry scans, missing pages and unexpected marks after CBSE introduced the new digital evaluation process this year.

Student claims uploaded Physics answer sheet belongs to someone else entirely

The issue surfaced after CBSE opened the verification and photocopy process for Class 12 board exams. Like many others unhappy with their marks, the student applied for scanned copies of his evaluated answer sheets. But according to his post on X, the Physics copy he received looked completely unfamiliar.

“I am a CBSE Class 12 student. After receiving unexpectedly low marks in Physics, we applied for photocopies of my answer sheets through the CBSE reevaluation process. Today we received the copies. And I am shattered because the Physics answer sheet uploaded by CBSE is not mine,” the student wrote.

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He said the handwriting, sentence structure and even the attempted answers did not resemble what he had written in the examination. Soon after, another student also posted on X about a similar experience involving a Chemistry answer sheet.

“I applied for CBSE revaluation. The scanned copy of my chemistry sheet I received does not match my handwriting or written responses. For reference, I am attaching my English answer sheet, which clearly reflects my actual handwriting,” the second student wrote.

Family and teachers also reportedly noticed major differences in handwriting

As per reports, the student further explained that the mismatch was not something only he noticed. According to him, his family members and teachers also immediately realised the uploaded Physics sheet looked completely different from his actual writing style.

“The Physics answer sheet sent by CBSE does is not my answer sheet at all. I KNOW this is not my handwriting and it did not have the questions I attempted. Not just me, my family, teachers, and everyone who knows my writing immediately noticed the difference,” he wrote.

To strengthen his argument, the student compared the disputed Physics paper with his English and Computer Science answer sheets along with personal handwritten notes.

“The English and Computer Science copies clearly match each other. But the Physics copy looks like it belongs to another student entirely,” he said.

He added, “The handwriting style, letter formation, spacing, slant, sentence flow, everything is different. This is not a minor variation. It is completely different writing.”

Questions raised over possible tagging error in CBSE’s OSM system

The student also questioned whether another student’s answer sheet may have been mistakenly uploaded or evaluated under his roll number because of an error in CBSE’s digital marking system. “If this is true, then what exactly was evaluated under my roll number? My paper? Or someone else’s? This is no longer just a ‘rechecking’ issue. This may be a serious answer-sheet exchange or tagging error in CBSE’s OSM system,” he wrote.

The student also spoke emotionally about the pressure students face during board examinations. “I studied for an entire year. I sacrificed sleep, peace of mind, outings, everything for these exams. And now I don’t even know whether MY actual Physics paper was checked. Do students really deserve this?” he asked.

He urged CBSE to verify the original answer sheet, review the scanning and tagging process, and investigate whether answer sheets were exchanged during evaluation.

Also Read: NTA Postpones CUET UG 2026 Exam Due To Bakrid Holiday: New Exam Date To Be Announced Soon   

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CBSE Answer Sheet Row: Students Claim ‘This Is Not My Handwriting’ After Physics And Chemistry Copy Mismatch
Tags: cbseCBSE answer sheet rowCBSE revaluation

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CBSE Answer Sheet Row: Students Claim ‘This Is Not My Handwriting’ After Physics And Chemistry Copy Mismatch
CBSE Answer Sheet Row: Students Claim ‘This Is Not My Handwriting’ After Physics And Chemistry Copy Mismatch
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