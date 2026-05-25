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Home > Business News > ITR Filing 2026: One Mistake During Login Can Cost You Thousands; Check Now

ITR Filing 2026: One Mistake During Login Can Cost You Thousands; Check Now

ITR filing errors often begin with wrong AY or ITR form selection, leading to penalties, defects, delays, and mismatches with AIS/26AS data, making careful initial login steps crucial.

ITR Filing 2026: One Mistake During Login Can Cost You Thousands; Check Now
ITR Filing 2026: One Mistake During Login Can Cost You Thousands; Check Now

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 14:29 IST

ITR Filing 2026: The most common mistake on the income tax portal isn’t really about fancy or complex tax rules; it starts in a very basic place, with a simple selection that lots of people tend to skip. Most taxpayers end up picking the wrong Assessment Year (AY) or choosing the wrong ITR form, and they do it without thinking too much about it. Yet that first step is what decides whether the whole process goes through smoothly or gets flagged later with problems, more questions, and so on. For income earned in FY 2025–26, the right year to select is AY 2026–27. If you select the incorrect AY, your return might not align with the current filing cycle. That mismatch can then lead to delays, notices, or even late filing charges later. And if you choose the wrong ITR form as well, the portal may treat your filing as defective, which means you’ll need to fix it and resubmit. So yes, that tiny choice at the beginning, even if it feels minor, can quietly influence the entire outcome of your income tax filing.

Why This First Step Is So Critical

Many users rush through the login and setup screens, but a single wrong click at the start can lead to penalties, delays, or even a defective return.

Step 1: Select the Correct Assessment Year (AY)

  • If you are filing for FY 2025–26, the correct selection is AY 2026–27.
  • What can go wrong if you select it incorrectly:
  • Late filing fee up to ₹5,000 under Section 234F
  • Your return may not be treated as filed on time
  • You may need to refile or correct your return later

Step 2: Choose the Correct ITR Form

  • Pick the right form based on your income sources (for example, ITR-1 vs ITR-2 vs ITR-3).
  • If you choose the wrong form:
  • Return may be marked defective under Section 139(9)
  • You may need to revise and resubmit your return
  • Refund processing or assessment may get delayed

Step 3: Declare All Income Accurately

  • Make sure all income sources are included correctly:
  • Salary or business income
  • Capital gains
  • Crypto income
  • Foreign assets or income

If not reported correctly:

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  • It may be treated as income concealment
  • Penalty up to 200% of tax due under Section 270A
  • Additional interest charges may apply

Quick Checklist Before You File

  • Correct AY selected (AY 2026–27 for FY 2025–26)
  • Correct ITR form chosen
  • All income sources verified with AIS/26AS
  • No mismatch between reported and recorded income

Key Cost of Common Mistakes

  • Wrong AY / Late filing -> ₹1,000–₹5,000 (Section 234F)
  • Delay in tax payment -> 1% monthly interest (Section 234A)
  • Wrong ITR form -> Defective return (Section 139(9))
  • Income misreporting -> Up to 200% penalty (Section 270A)

Three Things to Do Immediately After Logging In

  • First, just confirm the Assessment Year. Make sure the portal actually shows AY 2026–27 as expected; otherwise, later mismatches can happen and you may need corrections later, which becomes an unnecessary annoyance.
  • Then, pick the right ITR form. Review your income sources properly and select the one that fits them, so the return gets accepted without “defects” or other avoidable issues.
  • Lastly, don’t rush the filing. Keep an eye on AIS and Form 26AS updates and wait until they are fully updated so your reported tax details are properly matched and you avoid errors that may pop up later.

Also Read: Gold And Silver Price Today, May 23: MCX Gold Futures Rise As Bullion Prices Stay Elevated; Check Out Latest Prices In Your City NOW

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ITR Filing 2026: One Mistake During Login Can Cost You Thousands; Check Now
Tags: Assessment Year AY 2026-27FY 2025-26 taxincome tax portal mistakesITR filing 2026ITR form selection

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ITR Filing 2026: One Mistake During Login Can Cost You Thousands; Check Now

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ITR Filing 2026: One Mistake During Login Can Cost You Thousands; Check Now
ITR Filing 2026: One Mistake During Login Can Cost You Thousands; Check Now
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