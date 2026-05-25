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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Yash Dayal Breaks Silence On RCB Absence Amid POSCO Case, Says ‘Franchise Hasn’t Removed Me’

IPL 2026: Yash Dayal Breaks Silence On RCB Absence Amid POSCO Case, Says ‘Franchise Hasn’t Removed Me’

Sidelined pacer Yash Dayal breaks silence on his IPL 2026 absence, claiming it was RCB's management decision to bench him despite facing POCSO and assault charges.

IPL 2026: Yash Dayal Breaks Silence On RCB Absence Amid POSCO Case, Says ‘Franchise Hasn’t Removed Me’. Photo ANI
IPL 2026: Yash Dayal Breaks Silence On RCB Absence Amid POSCO Case, Says ‘Franchise Hasn’t Removed Me’. Photo ANI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 17:25 IST

IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) left-arm fast bowler Yash Dayal has sparked a fresh controversy after openly contradicting the franchise’s official statement regarding his absence from the ongoing IPL 2026 season. “It was the executive call of the team management to keep me out of the field,” Dayal, who is out on bail with several serious criminal cases of sexual harassment and exploitation pending against him, said, dismissing claims that he himself had opted out of the team.

RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat had told the media during a pre-tournament interaction in March that Dayal would miss the campaign due to a “personal situation”, adding that the resolution was in the best interest of both parties. However, the 29-year-old seamer specifically debunked that narrative on the Talk With Manvendra Podcast.

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“They haven’t removed me from the team, and they haven’t even announced a replacement because maybe they still see me as part of the squad,” Dayal stated. “It wasn’t my personal decision to opt out of this season. The statement may become controversial, but decisions are always taken by the authorities… I miss it a lot and feel like I should be there.”

Ongoing Legal Battles and Franchise Backlash

Dayal’s continued association with the franchise has been a regular target of public criticism. The bowler is now the subject of two separate, high-profile criminal investigations in two states. An FIR was registered against him in Ghaziabad in 2025 for physically exploiting a woman under the false promise of marriage. On a more serious note, another case registered in Jaipur pertains to allegations of sexual assault involving a minor under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Although the bowler has been granted interim relief from arrest by the Allahabad and Rajasthan High Courts, he could not feature in the domestic UP T20 League last year due to the gravity of the legal proceedings.

However, RCB decided to retain Dayal for a whopping ₹5 crore ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, banking on his form from their historic IPL 2025 title-winning campaign. The franchise quietly removed Dayal from their promotional material and team bus graphics, but kept him under active financial contract without naming a replacement player.

Yash Dayal In Contact With Mo Bobat, Dinesh Karthik

Meanwhile, Dayal said that his physical absence has not separated him from the team’s hierarchy in terms of operations. He said he remains in regular touch with the senior leadership and spoke especially about his relationship with team-mate and batting coach Dinesh Karthik.

“There is communication with the management. Sometimes they call me, sometimes I call them. I speak with the director [Mo Bobat], and I also stay in touch with DK [Dinesh Karthik] bhaiya,” Dayal added.

Dayal’s revealing comments mean that RCB’s off-field ethical dilemmas will stay under a sharp lens even as they sit pretty at the top of the league table, going into Tuesday’s high-stakes Qualifier 1.

Read More: Padma Awards 2026: Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur Conferred Padma Shri; Tennis Legend Vijay Amritraj Receives Padma Bhushan

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IPL 2026: Yash Dayal Breaks Silence On RCB Absence Amid POSCO Case, Says ‘Franchise Hasn’t Removed Me’
Tags: IPL 2026rcbyash dayalYash Dayal breaks silence on RCBYash Dayal Ghaziabad legal updatesYash Dayal IPL 2026 newsYash Dayal POCSO case JaipurYash Dayal RCB contract statusYash Dayal Talk With Manvendra Podcast

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IPL 2026: Yash Dayal Breaks Silence On RCB Absence Amid POSCO Case, Says ‘Franchise Hasn’t Removed Me’

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IPL 2026: Yash Dayal Breaks Silence On RCB Absence Amid POSCO Case, Says ‘Franchise Hasn’t Removed Me’
IPL 2026: Yash Dayal Breaks Silence On RCB Absence Amid POSCO Case, Says ‘Franchise Hasn’t Removed Me’
IPL 2026: Yash Dayal Breaks Silence On RCB Absence Amid POSCO Case, Says ‘Franchise Hasn’t Removed Me’
IPL 2026: Yash Dayal Breaks Silence On RCB Absence Amid POSCO Case, Says ‘Franchise Hasn’t Removed Me’

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