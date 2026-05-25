Kiara Advani: Net Worth, Age, Husband, Movies & Personal Life-Everything You Need to Know

Kiara Advani has firmly established herself as one of the most prominent and sought-after leading ladies in contemporary Indian cinema. Known for striking screen presence and stellar acting, she has aced every role she has been given and has transformed from a newcomer to the star that people dream about. Time after time she has shown her versatility and range with roles in Fugly (2014), MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), Lust Stories (2018) and much more. From her Cinematic Gems to her Personal Choices people are crazy for a single glance for their crush.

Who Is Kiara Advani? Early Life, Real Name, Age & Family Background

Born on July 31, 1992, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, the 33-year-old actress was originally named Alia Advani. Before entering the film industry, she chose to adopt the screen name “Kiara” on the advice of Salman Khan to avoid professional confusion with Alia Bhatt.Her father Jagdeep Advani is a prominent businessman, and her mother Genevieve Jaffrey is a teacher of mixed British, Portuguese, and Indian descent. Through her extended family lineage, Kiara shares historical connections with legendary actors Ashok Kumar and Saeed Jaffrey. She completed her schooling at the Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai and later graduated with a degree in Mass Communication from Jai Hind College before pursuing her lifelong dream of acting.

Kiara Advani Movies List: From ‘M.S. Dhoni’ to ‘Kabir Singh’, ‘Shershaah’ & Latest Films

Kiara made her acting debut in the 2014 comedy-drama Fugly, which unfortunately failed to make a significant impact at the box office. Her first taste of commercial success arrived with the biographical sports hit M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016, where she portrayed Sakshi Dhoni.

However the true turnaround for her career appeared when she featured in Karan Johar’s Lust Stories in 2018. This movie broke her previous image and portrayed her to be seen as a major figure in the industry and new films lining from there leading her becoming a crowd puller and national sensation.

Following this success she moved on to deliver major blockbusters in the form of Kabir Singh in 2019 which emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year, catapulting her into top-tier stardom.She followed this up with acclaimed performances in the commercial comedy Good Newwz, the box-office juggernaut Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and the emotional family drama Jugjugg Jeeyo. Her filmography features high-profile releases like Game Changer alongside Ram Charan and the action-packed War 2 within the YRF Spy Universe. Moving forward, her upcoming slate includes the highly anticipated psychological drama Toxic alongside Rocking Star Yash, and the action thriller Don 3 opposite Ranveer Singh.

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Kiara Advani Net Worth 2026: Film Fees, Brand Endorsements, Luxury Lifestyle & Income Sources

Kiara Advani’s net worth is estimated at Rs 40 crore, a result of her flourishing film career, high-value brand endorsements, and smart investments. According to a report, Kiara Advani is whopping Rs 15 crore for her role in Toxic.

Beyond cinema, she is a favorite choice for major national and international brands, commanding up to Rs. 1.5 crores per endorsement for high-profile labels such as Myntra, Galaxy Chocolates, Senco Gold, and Slice. Her financial success is mirrored in her luxury lifestyle, which features a premium car collection including an Audi A8 L, a Mercedes-Benz E220D, and multiple high-end BMW luxury sedans.

Kiara Advani Husband, Marriage & Personal Life With Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara’s personal life isn’t any short a Bollywood romance itself. The dating rumors started from the set of their blockbuster movie Shershah and one thing led to another and before anyone knew the chemistry of Captain Batra and Dimple Cheema transcended to real life love. They had a private wedding ceremony on February 7, 2023, at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Following their fairytale marriage, the couple relocated to Malhotra’s upscale sea-facing residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Expanding their beautiful family, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Saraayah Malhotra, in late 2025, with Kiara gracefully balancing her professional commitments while embracing her modern motherhood journey.

Why Kiara Advani Remains One of Bollywood’s Most Popular & Searched Celebrities

Kiara’s popularity is not something which is generated just through PR management, her popularity is a result of the love she gets from the audience for being true, natural and relatable. While guys might be popular among guys as she holds the title of national crush and when it comes to her female fanbase they admire her for the fashion sense and follow her socials to learn and adapt to what she presents. In short, by pairing her immense natural charm with calculated professional choices and solid production backing, Kiara Advani continues to command a powerful space in the hearts of global audiences.