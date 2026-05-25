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Home > Business > Ashram-Sarai Khwaja Elevated Corridor Set to Redefine Growth on Mathura Road

Ashram-Sarai Khwaja Elevated Corridor Set to Redefine Growth on Mathura Road

Ashram-Sarai Khwaja Elevated Corridor Set to Redefine Growth on Mathura Road

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-25 16:23 IST

New Delhi [India], May 25: The Delhi-Faridabad corridor is set to witness a major infrastructure upgrade with the proposed Ashram to Sarai Khwaja elevated highway by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The project aims to transform one of NCR’s most congested routes into a smooth, signal-free stretch, improving daily mobility between South Delhi and Faridabad.

For years, commuters on Mathura Road have struggled with severe congestion, especially during peak hours, where even short distances often take much longer than expected. The upcoming elevated corridor, which begins from Ashram in South Delhi and extends up to Sarai Khwaja in Faridabad, is set to transform this experience by enabling smooth, uninterrupted travel across the entire stretch.

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The project is expected to span around 7.5 km and feature a 6-lane elevated highway structure, with an estimated investment of approximately ₹800 crore. The development is expected to commence by the end of 2026, subject to approvals and execution timelines.

Once completed, it is expected to make the entire route signal-free and reduce travel time between Ashram and Sarai Khwaja to nearly 15 minutes under smooth traffic conditions. 

Beyond easing traffic, this development is expected to reshape the Mathura Road belt into a strong urban growth corridor. Improved connectivity between Delhi and Faridabad is likely to drive higher demand for real estate, including office, retail, and residential developments, making the region a key emerging micro-market with long-term value potential.

In this evolving landscape, developments near Sarai Khwaja are expected to benefit from improved accessibility and rising interest. The Mathura Road corridor as a whole is likely to see a strong uplift, driven by seamless connectivity, reduced travel times, and renewed demand for well-connected commercial and residential spaces along the stretch, resulting in a notable increase in overall land and asset values over time.

The micro-market is expected to attract stronger interest from both businesses and end-users. It will offer professionals a more convenient work destination, provide residents a well-connected yet peaceful living environment, and strengthen long-term value potential for investors driven by infrastructure-led growth.

Industry leaders believe this transformation marks a defining shift in NCR’s infrastructure-led growth story.

Mr. Aman Gupta, Director of RPS Group, commented on the development, stating:

“Infrastructure projects like the Ashram-Sarai Khwaja elevated corridor are not just about reducing travel time; they are about reshaping how cities grow. Better connectivity along Mathura Road will unlock significant economic potential and create a strong foundation for integrated urban development across Delhi-Faridabad. We commend the government for this visionary push.”

RPS Group is developing 12th Avenue as a mixed-use development featuring modern office spaces, curated retail, and residential living within an integrated ecosystem along Mathura Road near Sarai Khwaja, designed to offer strong connectivity, everyday convenience, and long-term value potential for businesses, residents, and investors alike.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Ashram-Sarai Khwaja Elevated Corridor Set to Redefine Growth on Mathura Road
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Ashram-Sarai Khwaja Elevated Corridor Set to Redefine Growth on Mathura Road

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Ashram-Sarai Khwaja Elevated Corridor Set to Redefine Growth on Mathura Road
Ashram-Sarai Khwaja Elevated Corridor Set to Redefine Growth on Mathura Road
Ashram-Sarai Khwaja Elevated Corridor Set to Redefine Growth on Mathura Road
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