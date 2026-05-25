Kanpur Horror: ‘Punched, Kicked And Stabbed’ Father-Son Duo Killed In Road Rage After Dispute Over Motorcycle Collision

A minor motorcycle collision turned deadly in Kanpur’s Naubasta area on Sunday night when a father and his two sons were allegedly attacked by a group of men following a roadside argument. The assault left two family members dead and a third fighting for his life. Police said the violence broke out near Vrindavan Guest House on the bypass after the family’s motorcycle reportedly brushed against another bike, triggering a confrontation that quickly spiraled out of control.

Minor Bike Collision Ends In Deadly Attack

The victims were identified as 60-year-old Shivnarayan Trivedi and his 28-year-old son Shivam Trivedi. Both were rushed to LLR Hospital but were declared dead on arrival.

Shivnarayan’s elder son, Satyam Trivedi, 30, sustained serious injuries and remains in critical condition. The family used to live in Rampur Kanshiram Colony in Sajari, Chakeri and work at a local marble business; they were going home after their work when the incident took place.

Argument Turns Aggressive

Police say the altercation began as an argument after the motorcycles collided with one another. The melee their boyfriend then punched and kicked the three family members. Witnesses reportedly attempted to intervene, but the attackers allegedly turned on the crowd, using helmets to drive people away before producing knives and launching a brutal attack.

Doctors treating the victims said Shivnarayan and Shivam suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest, abdomen and face. Satyam was also stabbed several times and sustained deep injuries to his back, hands and stomach.

Police Recover Motorcycles, Launch Hunt For Suspects

Investigators recovered three motorcycles from the scene. Police believe one belonged to the victims, while the remaining two were left behind by the attackers as they fled.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Deependra Nath Chaudhary said the identities of the accused have been established and several police teams have been formed to track them down.

Raids are currently underway at multiple locations to arrest those involved in the attack.

Heavy Police Deployment After Double Murder

The shocking killings triggered panic in the area and drew a large crowd to the scene. Senior Car officials, including Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal, saw the scene late Sunday night to assess the situation and keep track of investigations.

Local police were increased in the area to help maintain peace as officials continue to search for suspects.

Investigations Ongoing

Police are reviewing statements from witnesses and evidence found at the scene to reconstruct what happened in the fatal road rage incident. Officials said they are working to apprehend the accused and determine the chain of events that led to the double murder.

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