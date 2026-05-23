Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer OUT: Varun Dhawan’s Romantic Comedy Release Date, Cast, Songs & SHOCKING Twists Revealed

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’s trailer has finally come out, and in it we have a chaotic romantic comedy filled with confusion, family filth, romance, and classic David Dhawan mishmash. The film features Varun Dhawan playing a romantic lead, with Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.

Directed by David Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’s trailer of Varun Dhawan is about a father who wants to have a son but ends up trapped in “double trouble”, uninterested. Already, the film is being called an entertainer with nostalgia and romance and so much over-the-top comedy.

What Is In The Trailer Of Hai awani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

The trailer contains:

Varun Dhawan in a comic role with an emotional subplot

Romantic sequences with Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde

Comedy of confusion and family mishaps

Nostalgic David Dhawan viewers load

Background music featuring the popular song “Chunari Chunari” that got a lot of online followers.

In general the posts on the internet are more towards positive reception, with people calling it “a mass entertainer” and “blockbuster loading”.

Release Date of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will be released in theatres worldwide on 22nd May 2026. Though the film was initially announced to be released on an earlier date, it has been postponed.

Cast of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

The film boasts a formidable ensemble cast comprising:

Varun Dhawan

Mrunal Thakur

Pooja Hegde

Maniesh Paul

Chunky Panday

Jimmy Sheirgill

Mouni Roy

Rohit Saraf

Songs of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

The movie’s music is already creating a buzz online with the following songs:

“Wow”

An energetic dance number featuring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde that topped Tropicana’s charts.

“Tera Ho Jaun”

A romantic song which increased the hype around the film’s love story and the leads’ chemistry.

“Vyah Karwado Ji”

A high-octane wedding thumper released before the trailer release.

The trailer also fell back on the iconic “Chunari Chunari” track for the nostalgia‑laced fans of the Hindi film industry.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available trailers, promotional material, entertainment reports, and official announcements available at the time of writing. Release dates, cast details, songs, and promotional plans related to Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai may change as per the makers’ decisions. Readers are advised to follow official studio and production announcements for the latest updates.

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