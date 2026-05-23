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Home > Entertainment News > Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 8: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide, Creates History in Tamil Nadu

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 8: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide, Creates History in Tamil Nadu

Suriya, Trisha Krishnan and RJ Balaji’s blockbuster film Karuppu continues its dream run at the box office by crossing Rs 200 crore worldwide within just eight days of release. The film has also become the first Tamil movie in nine months to collect over Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu, making it the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 so far.

Karuppu Movie Box Office Collection Day 8
Karuppu Movie Box Office Collection Day 8

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-23 14:08 IST

Karuppu Box Office Collection: RJ Balaji’s movie Karuppu is going really well at the box office following its release in last week on theatres as it has become an instant blockbuster. With Suriya, Trisha Krishnan, and RJ Balaji in lead roles, the movie has turned into the first Tamil film in the last nine months to collect over Rs 100 crore just in Tamil Nadu. south fans are pouring their hearts out to Suriya’s latest movie. And somehow, in only one week after its theatrical release the film has also crossed Rs 200 crore worldwide and become a blockbuster south movie though it still hasn’t touched some of high renowned movies like RRR, Pushpa 2. 

Karuppu Movie Box Office Collection Day 8

Karuppu earned up to Rs 113.85 crore net in India in its first week of box office while after eight days its total domestic collection take is now at Rs 121.65 crore. The shocking part is that a big part of the money has come from the Tamil version only, yet the Telugu dubbed release, Veerabhadrudu, is also performing solid in theatres. 

As per Sacnilk, Suriya’s movie has earned about Rs 60 crore overseas which makes Karuppu’s worldwide box office collection total to Rs 200.86 crore. 

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Because of the big numbers which Tirsha Krishnan’s movie earned, Karuppu has now become the first Tamil fim in the last nine months to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in Tamil Nadu. The last movie which earned it was Rajinikanth’s Coolie, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj as it came out in August last year. 

Coolie has made Rs 285.01 crore net in India and Rs 518 crore overseas and with that around Rs 144 crore came from Tamil Nadu itself. 

Karuppu Story 

Karuppu is helmed by RJ Balaji who also did some pretty good work in movie to make it more gripping and intense. The production was handled by Dream Warrior Pictures, while the film shows Suriya , Trisha Krishnan and RJ Balaji as the main faces, alongside Indrans, Anagha Maya Ravi, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, and Supreeth Reddy too. For the music part, Sai Abhyankkar steps in. 

Karuppu’s story centres on the guardian deity Vettai Karuppu. He takes on the role of a lawyer named Saravanan and uses that disguise to help a father and daughter to get justice. After it was finally released in theatres, the responses were all over the place, critics and viewers didn’t completely agree bur a lot of people still like how things kick off in the first half and the intense performances of the cast. And now the movie has reportedly become the highest grossing Tamil movie of 2026 and the biggest success of Suriyas carrer so far. 

Also Read: Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 1: Ananya Panday-Lakshya Lalwani’s Romantic Drama Opens Slow Amid Strong Competition From Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Karuppu and Drishyam 3 

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Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 8: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide, Creates History in Tamil Nadu
Tags: Karuppu Box Office CollectionKaruppu box office collection day 8karuppu movieKaruppu movie box officeKaruppu ott releaseKaruppu storyKaruppu worldwide box office collectionlatest tamil movieSuriyaTrisha Krishnan

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Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 8: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide, Creates History in Tamil Nadu
Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 8: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide, Creates History in Tamil Nadu
Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 8: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide, Creates History in Tamil Nadu
Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 8: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide, Creates History in Tamil Nadu

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