Deool Band 2 Movie Review: Marathi Devotional Drama Brings Swami Samarth’s Teachings To Life Through Faith, Emotion, And A Heartfelt Narrative

Deol band 2 by Pravin Tarde is a faith drama that address contemporary social problems such as farmer suicides, poor families and their search for hope during difficult times. With several emotional scenes, it has enough to offer devotees. But the second half suffers from a few elements that stretch the story and some predictable sub-plots that take away from the suspense of the climax. The film quickly fades into melodrama after a solid and realistic start as a few of the predictable sub-plots are added to the climax.

Faith, Doubt And Poverty In Rural Areas

Deol band 2 tells the story of Tukaram and his wife Sangita who go through many hardships like the real families in the village. This increases the struggle in terms of faith, destiny and intervention.

Instead of just giving religious solutions and reasons for them at the start, the script talks about blind faith, superstitious thinking and depression in times of trouble, this creates emotionality with the story and keeps the audience glued to the story.

Great Opening Scene Keeps The Audience Engaged

One of the film’s best assets is the first half and it does well indeed. The story is told very simply with realism and emotion, and the audience will find their own relevance in the protagonists’ everyday life.

The script builds up the emotional connection before the devotional aspects are truly presented. The portrayal of the Hindi landscape is done with some degree of realism, and the protagonist’s personal conflicts further lend some substance to the audience’s interest.

Half the scenes chronicling the emotional load borne by the farming families partly compensate for the lack of realism, lending more weight to the story beyond the spirituality.

Snehal Tarde Makes An Emotionally Powerful Performance

Snehal Tarde is one of the major stories in this film indeed. She has given an emotional and heartfelt performance which makes Sangita’s story believable and emotional.

Whether it was to portray hardship or the spiritual experience, she did it all so effortlessly that the audience is never distracted. The screen presence is there even when later parts start losing focus.

Mohan Joshi Adds Weight To The Narrative

Mohan Joshi again proves why he is an old reliable actor. His presence lends enough emotional weight and depth to some of the scenes.

The supporting artistes too are good and bring the emotional sequences to life. Combined, the performances bring moments that could have sounded very immediate out of the ordinary.

The Second Half Is More Devotional

The film balances the social aspects, individual conflicts and spirituality very well during the first half but then heads almost entirely for devotion towards Swami Samarth in the concluding phase.

It should be an emotionally satisfying form of worship for those who are devotees of Swami Samarth. The film is dedicated fully to devotion and portrays faith as a powerful tool for change in the lives of the film’s characters.

But for viewers who prefer a better mix of the issues addressed at the start, the way the story ends may seem too obvious.

Predictable Storytelling Takes The Levity Out Of The Film

The heavy lift for the film lies in the elongated second half. Certain scenes presage each other and a large number of pivotal moments become obvious before they even happen.

Consequently, this lulls the emotional wave created in the first half. A tighter edit and a well-structured script may have upheld the emotional sense and made the experience stronger.

All in all, the film remains devoted to it’s target audience and never loses its focus on devotion. The background and devotional score hold an important place in the enhancement of the faith atmosphere of the film. The soundtrack effectively enhances the emotional sequences and also evokes the tie between the characters and faith.

Visually, the film has a good’ rural aesthetic, which provides a suitable setting for the social and faith aspects of the film.

Conclusion

Deool Band 2 is an earnest devotional drama which tries to blend faith with family emotions and rural naxalism in a faith-based narrative. Well-hooded by the solid efforts of Snehal Tarde and Mohan Joshi, it does engross the first half to skillfully deliver an emotional treat for its audience.

The second half goes a little monkeyish and stretches sometimes but Deool Band 2 has no doubt touched faith and devotion with sincerity. Deool Band 2 is definitely a fine watch for all the devotees of Swami Samarth and for all the devotees of devotional dramas.

ALSO READ: Desi Bling Netflix Series Dubai Billionaire’s Wife Tabinda Sanpal Reveals Husband Satish Gifts 3 KG Gold Every Year, ‘I Own 40 Kg, Daughter Eats With Gold Cutlery’