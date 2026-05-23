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Home > Education News > INI CET Result 2026 Expected Soon at aiimsexams.ac.in: Check AIIMS Merit List, Cutoff, Qualifying Percentile and Counselling Details

INI CET Result 2026 Expected Soon at aiimsexams.ac.in: Check AIIMS Merit List, Cutoff, Qualifying Percentile and Counselling Details

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is expected to release the INI CET Result 2026 for the July session on its website.

INI CET Result 2026
INI CET Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Sat 2026-05-23 12:54 IST

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) might release the INI CET Result 2026 for the July session anytime today on the institute’s website. Individuals taking part in the Institutes of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) can access the result PDF from aiimsexams.ac.in as soon as the results are released. Candidates who qualify will be able to download the result in the form of an All India Merit List displaying names, roll numbers, category, overall rank and percentile details.

AIIMS is also expected to announce category-wise qualifying percentiles and counselling related information.

How to Access the INI CET Result 2026

The INI CET 2026 result can be verified by candidates by opening the official AIIMS website portal. From the homepage, choose the Postgraduate Courses option and click on the INI CET July Session result link.

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The INI CET merit list will also be available in PDF format and there will be no need to login credentials. Candidates are instructed to save the result PDF for their counselling and admission processes. The result PDF will contain roll numbers, category wise percentile and overall merit rank information. 

What information will AIIMS highlight in the INI CET Merit List

The INI CET 2026 merit list will include some key details regarding eligibility to qualify for counselling rounds. As per the institute’s Official Information Bulletin, the AIIMS website will display roll numbers, category, overall rank and percentile of candidates who qualified the exam. The institute will also provide the total number of students that will be shortlisted for counselling.

The result notification will also include separate qualifying percentiles for candidates belonging to Unreserved, OBC, SC, ST, and EWS categories. According to an already released information from AIIMS, all candidates from Unreserved and EWS category should secure at least 50th percentile and OBC, SC and ST candidates should obtain at least 45th percentile.

What is the expected INI CET 2026 cutoff

The official cutoff may be released only after the completion of the counselling round. Some coaching experts and exam analysts have framed the likely qualifying range, keeping in mind the difficulty scale of the paper and students‟ feedback received. The unreserved category cutoff is expected to be more than 160 marks, whereas the cutoffs for the EWS and OBC categories may be slightly lower.

The same may be said about the provisional cutoff for the SC and ST categories, which may be moderate as well. The final cutoff will be decided in consideration of parameters, such as exam difficulty, candidate strength, seat availability and performance trends, etc. The official category-wise cutoff will be released by AIIMS after each counselling round.

Which institutes participate in INI CET counselling

The INI CET exam is conducted to offer admission to the postgraduate medical programmes offered by the premier Institutes of National Importance dotted across the country. The participating institutes include other AIIMS campuses, JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER Chandigarh, NIMHANS Bengaluru and SCTIMST Thiruvananthapuram. 

This year, the exam is being held on May 16 in a computer-based format for admission to MD, MS, MDS and other postgraduate medical programmes. Till the date of publication of this article, officials expect nearly 2,900 candidates to be shortlisted for the counselling at the various institutes.

 What are the next sets of action after INI CET 2026 result

After the declaration of the results, AIIMS will commence the counselling process for seat allocation in the participating institutes. Candidates who have cleared the exam would be eligible to join in the consultation round as per their merit rank and category. In case of a tie, AIIMS will attempt to break the deadlock by considering parameters such as a lower number of negatives and a better qualifying degree score. Candidates must keep an eye on the official AIIMS website regularly to verify the updates and notifications related to the seat matrix, counselling, admission, and other important information.

Also Read: CBSE Re-evaluation Portal Glitch 2026: Students Report Fees Up to Rs 69,000 for Answer Sheets as Board Extends Rechecking Deadline

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INI CET Result 2026 Expected Soon at aiimsexams.ac.in: Check AIIMS Merit List, Cutoff, Qualifying Percentile and Counselling Details

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INI CET Result 2026 Expected Soon at aiimsexams.ac.in: Check AIIMS Merit List, Cutoff, Qualifying Percentile and Counselling Details

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INI CET Result 2026 Expected Soon at aiimsexams.ac.in: Check AIIMS Merit List, Cutoff, Qualifying Percentile and Counselling Details
INI CET Result 2026 Expected Soon at aiimsexams.ac.in: Check AIIMS Merit List, Cutoff, Qualifying Percentile and Counselling Details
INI CET Result 2026 Expected Soon at aiimsexams.ac.in: Check AIIMS Merit List, Cutoff, Qualifying Percentile and Counselling Details
INI CET Result 2026 Expected Soon at aiimsexams.ac.in: Check AIIMS Merit List, Cutoff, Qualifying Percentile and Counselling Details

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