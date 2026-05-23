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Home > World News > Who Is Syed Salahuddin? Hizbul Chief Spotted At Pulwama Attack Mastermind Hamza Burhan’s Funeral In PoK

Who Is Syed Salahuddin? Hizbul Chief Spotted At Pulwama Attack Mastermind Hamza Burhan’s Funeral In PoK

The funeral of slain terrorist Hamza Burhan in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir saw the presence of several top wanted terrorists, including Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin. Heavy security arrangements and armed guards were seen during the funeral. Hamza Burhan, linked to the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, was among India’s most wanted terrorists and had fled to Pakistan after the attack.

Top terrorists including Syed Salahuddin attend Hamza Burhan funeral in PoK amid fear after mystery killings. Photo: X
Top terrorists including Syed Salahuddin attend Hamza Burhan funeral in PoK amid fear after mystery killings. Photo: X

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Sat 2026-05-23 13:04 IST

Days after terrorist Hamza Burhan was killed by unknown gunmen in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, several top wanted terrorists, including Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and Al-Badr supremo Bakht Zameen Khan, attended the funeral prayers of the slain commander. Hamza, also known as Arjumand Gulzar Dar and codenamed ‘Doctor,’ who had travelled from India’s Jammu and Kashmir, was killed on Thursday. Burhan was killed when he stepped out of his college with gunmen firing from close range. He was hit in the head multiple times. He later succumbed to injuries in a local hospital. 

Senior terrorists, terror operatives, and ISI officials attended his funeral. Videos from the funeral showed heavy security arrangements made likely for Salahuddin and Zameen Khan. The entire space was guarded by people heavily armed with rifles and other weapons. Dozens of terrorists have been killed by unidentified gunmen in a Dhurandar-style over the last year in Pakistan. The killings have spread fear among terrorists like Salahuddin, who now prefer to stay away from public gaze. 

Who was Hamza Burhan?

According to reports, Burhan was among the masterminds of the 2019 Pulwama attack, when a suicide bomber attacked a CRPF convoy, killing over 40 personnel. He reportedly hails from the Ratnipora village of Pulwama in Kashmir. After successfully carrying out the mission, he fled to Pakistan on valid documents to join the terror outfit Al-Badr. He was designated as a terrorist by the Union Home Ministry in 2022. The home ministry charged him with several terror activities, including radicalizing youth, recruiting operatives for the Al-Badr, and managing the finances for the terror outfit. 

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Who is Syed Salahuddin?

Syed Salahuddin, chief of the terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen, who is wanted in India for terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, was declared a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the US Department of State in 2023. 

Salahuddin was born in the Budgam district of Kashmir. He fled to Pakistan in 1989 after terrorism erupted in the valley. Since them he has been at the forefront to forment trouble in J&K by fueling terror attacks. According to reports, he runs a syndicate of training and arming youth in PoK to fight the Indian army in Kashmir. He also heads the United Jihad Council, which is a terror conglomerate to oversee the activities in the region.

Also Read: Who Killed Hamza Burhan? Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Says It Shot Dead Pulwama Attack Mastermind In PoK

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Who Is Syed Salahuddin? Hizbul Chief Spotted At Pulwama Attack Mastermind Hamza Burhan’s Funeral In PoK
Tags: hamza burhanhome-hero-pos-7Pakistan-occupied KashmirPulwama AttackSyed SalahuddinTERRORISM

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Who Is Syed Salahuddin? Hizbul Chief Spotted At Pulwama Attack Mastermind Hamza Burhan’s Funeral In PoK

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Who Is Syed Salahuddin? Hizbul Chief Spotted At Pulwama Attack Mastermind Hamza Burhan’s Funeral In PoK
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Who Is Syed Salahuddin? Hizbul Chief Spotted At Pulwama Attack Mastermind Hamza Burhan’s Funeral In PoK
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