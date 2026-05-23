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Home > World News > Ivanka Trump Assassination Plot? IRGC Terrorist Planned Chilling Revenge Attack Against US President’s Family After Soleimani Killing

Ivanka Trump Assassination Plot? IRGC Terrorist Planned Chilling Revenge Attack Against US President’s Family After Soleimani Killing

Ivanka Trump was reportedly targeted in an alleged assassination plot linked to an IRGC-trained terrorist seeking revenge for the killing of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani. The suspect, Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, allegedly possessed a map of Ivanka’s Florida home and is now facing multiple terror-related charges in the United States after his arrest in Turkey.

Ivanka Trump Assassination Plot? IRGC Terrorist Planned Chilling Revenge Attack. Photo: X
Ivanka Trump Assassination Plot? IRGC Terrorist Planned Chilling Revenge Attack. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Sat 2026-05-23 08:26 IST

Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter, was reportedly at the center of an assassination plot involving a terrorist who sources say was trained by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Reports claim the suspect, a 32-year-old Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood AI-Saadi who had supposedly promised to kill Ivanka and that he also carried a kind of layout or map of her Florida home. Authorities say they believe this alleged plot was linked to revenge for the 2020 US drone strike in Baghdad which killed top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani

Why Was Ivanka Trump Assassination Plot Planned? 

Ivanka Trump reportedly was targeted as part of a revenge plan against President Donald Trump’s family. Officials suggest that the Iraqi national AI-Saadi was seeking payback not just randomly but especially because of the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani. He was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad nearly six years ago. 

“After Qasem was killed, he [Al-Saadi] went around telling people ‘we need to kill Ivanka to burn down the house of Trump the way he burned down our house,” The Post reported a former deputy military attaché in the Iraqi embassy said.

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“We heard that he had a plan of Ivanka’s house in Florida,” Qanbar added. A second source also confirmed Al-Saadi’s plot to kill Ivanka.

Who Is Al-Saadi? Suspect Linked to Ivanka Trump Threats

Al-Saadi reportedly shared a map on X, showing the Florida region where Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have their $24 million home. With the photo he added a menacing note in Arabic in which he was telling Americans that even strong security and the Secret Service won’t be enough to safeguard them, and the message said, “revenge is only a matter of time.” 

US officials say Al-Saadi was a senior person linked to Iraq-Iran terror networks. He was arrested in Turkey on May 15 then later transported to the United States. He is now facing charges connected to 18 separate attacks and attempted attacks throughout Europe and America. 

According to the US Department of Justice, he was allegedly behind multiple attacks aimed at American and Jewish places. These included a firebomb incident at the Bank of New York Mellon in Amsterdam, a stabbing in London, and a shooting near the US. 

Also Read: Iran Closes Airspace Till THIS Date Amid Rising War Risk; Check UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi Flight Schedule, Restrictions, Ticket Price, Refund 

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Ivanka Trump Assassination Plot? IRGC Terrorist Planned Chilling Revenge Attack Against US President’s Family After Soleimani Killing
Tags: assassination plotdonald trumpFlorida home threatIran newsIRGCivanka trumpJared Kushnerqasem soleimaniterror suspect arrestedterrorism newsus-iran tensions

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Ivanka Trump Assassination Plot? IRGC Terrorist Planned Chilling Revenge Attack Against US President’s Family After Soleimani Killing
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