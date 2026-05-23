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Home > Business News > Manish Malhotra, Urmimala & Snigdha Baruah: Assam’s Crown on Cannes’ Croisette

Manish Malhotra, Urmimala & Snigdha Baruah: Assam’s Crown on Cannes’ Croisette

Manish Malhotra, Urmimala & Snigdha Baruah: Assam’s Crown on Cannes’ Croisette

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-23 12:57 IST

New Delhi [India], May 21: Manish Malhotra dressed history when he styled Urmimala Baruah and her daughter, Snigdha Baruah, for Cannes 2026 — a mother-daughter duo from Dibrugarh, Assam, who turned the red carpet into a stage for regional pride, craft, and women’s empowerment.

Snigdha wore a blush silk ensemble by Malhotra that reimagined the traditional Assamese veil as a modern emblem of dignity. Soft yet structured, the silhouette was detailed with hand-strung pearls and anchored by a ruby-and-diamond necklace, looking an heirloom quality that linked personal history to contemporary glamour [article].  

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Urmimala chose a midnight-violet gown that transformed the veil into an architectural statement. Paired with bold Brazilian amethyst jewellery, her outfit commanded attention while staying rooted in cultural specificity, a balance of grandeur and identity that felt both timeless and of-the-moment [article].

Their appearance was more than a fashion highlight. As founders of the UMB pageants initiative, Urmimala and Snigdha have long championed women from Assam and the broader Northeast, creating platforms for visibility and empowerment. On Cannes’ red carpet, that mission scaled globally: the carpet became a runway for regional narratives often sidelined in mainstream cultural conversations [article].

Returning to Cannes after their 2025 appearance, the duo sharpened their purpose. This year, their presence read as representation rather than ornamentation — an insistence that Assamese identity, crafts, and aesthetics belong alongside international fashion dialogues [article].

By blending traditional textiles and motifs with couture craftsmanship, Manish Malhotra and the Baruahs demonstrated how regional heritage can be reframed for global audiences without dilution. Their ensembles were intimate yet declarative: personal expressions of identity that invited a broader conversation about inclusion in fashion and culture [article].

From Dibrugarh to the Croisette, Urmimala, Snigdha, and Manish Malhotra ensured Assam’s presence was visible and memorable — proof that heritage can stride confidently onto the world stage, dressed in silk, gemstones, and pride.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Manish Malhotra, Urmimala & Snigdha Baruah: Assam’s Crown on Cannes’ Croisette
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Manish Malhotra, Urmimala & Snigdha Baruah: Assam’s Crown on Cannes’ Croisette

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Manish Malhotra, Urmimala & Snigdha Baruah: Assam’s Crown on Cannes’ Croisette
Manish Malhotra, Urmimala & Snigdha Baruah: Assam’s Crown on Cannes’ Croisette
Manish Malhotra, Urmimala & Snigdha Baruah: Assam’s Crown on Cannes’ Croisette
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