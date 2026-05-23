Twisha Sharma Death Case: From Salon Owner’s Shocking Claim To First Rooftop Photo, New Revelations Surface

CCTV footage shows actor Twisha Sharma dropping by a salon hours before her death, while first visuals of the rooftop where the actor-model was found hanged come to light. The developments come amid an ongoing investigation into dowry harassment allegations against the actor’s husband, a second autopsy order, and his arrest last week. CCTV footage showed the actor-model, Twisha Sharma, dropping by a Bhopal salon on May 12, the day she was later found dead hanged at her in-laws’ house in Katara Hills.

Salon owner Kiran Parihar said the actress arrived at the salon at around 3:12 pm and stayed there for almost 3 hours. She had a head massage and pedicure before leaving around 6:15 pm, the footage shows. Parihar said Twisha Sharma had been a frequent customer of the salon and visited the salon multiple times in the past. However, she had not been to the salon for around 9 months before her visit.

Salon Owner Recalls Calls From Mother-In-Law

One day after Sharma’s death, Parihar said she got a call from Sharma’s mother-in-law Giribala Singh, who reportedly made several queries about the salon visit.

Parihar said Singh inquired when Sharma had visited the salon, which time she left and whether there was any evidence of her visit. She apparently also asked about the method of payment for the appointment.

Moreover, she said Sharma did not pay that day because all her family had already purchased a prepaid package that included wedding services. She further said Singh called again, requesting the CCTV footage of her visit. She was then notified that Sharma had committed suicide.

Group Sells CCTV Footage From Salon

Kiran Parihar said a group of 5 or 6 people arrived at the salon after the second call to demand the CCTV footage. Parihar said one woman identified herself as an advocate and claimed that the police would need the CCTV footage for their investigation. She then called the technician to extract the footage in her presence.

Parihar stated that the group were apparently wearing black-and-white clothing typically worn by lawyers. The identities of the men have not been made public, though.

First Images Of Twisha Sharma’s Rooftop Open Up

In the meanwhile, the first images of the rooftop at Sharma’s marital home in Katara Hills in Bhopal have emerged. The rooftop is believed to be the place where the actor-model 33-year-old was found hanged on the 12th of May.

The images open up to view the location now at the center of one of the most watched cases in Madhya Pradesh over the last few weeks. The police are trying to investigate the circumstances surrounding Sharma’s death as claims from both sides of the family start to emerge.

Family Fight Claims Submited By In-Laws

According to claims made by Sharma’s in-laws, she was battling drug addiction. But her parents denied the claim, and alleged that the actor was being abused mentally by her husband and mother-in-law till the last breath, and was also subjected to abuse and dowry pressure.

In response to the complaint filed by the family, police registered a case against Sharma’s husband, Samarth Singh and mother Giribala Singh, in connection with dowry death, cruelty by husband or relative and common intention under penal code and Dowry Prohibition Act.

High Court Calls For Second Post Mortem

The case has seen a landmark turn for the better, when the MH High Court handed good news to Sharma’s family this week, by granting their plea for a second post-mortem examination. The post-mortem will now be carried out by a specialized in-house forensic cadaver lab at AIIMS Delhi. She had filed a petition questioning the first postmortem report.

The court had directed AIIMS officials to complete the procedure. Doctors from AIIMS have said that they are all set to conduct the post-mortem as per the directions.

Husband Arrested After Weeks Of Evasion

Another significant development in the case was the arrest of Sharma’s husband, Samarth Singh, who has been out of the police spirals for more than a week after the incident.

Police went into the house and arrested Samarth, who was taken to Bhopal for interrogation. He is expected to appear before a court where investigators may apply for custodial interrogation as part of the case.

Giribala Singh, the mother of Samarth Singh, has also applied for anticipatory bail.

Police Investigation On Hold Amid Contradictory Claims

While police hold preliminary findings and the initial postmortem report showing suicide as the cause of death, investigators are proceeding to explore all angles of the case, including Sharma family’s protests and evidence gathered as part of the investigation.

Investigations are being held up as CCTV footage, rooftop footage, a court-ordered second autopsy and fresh statements from key players are now in the case.

ALSO READ: Indian Army’s Cheetah Helicopter Crashes Near Leh, Officials Pose For Photo After Narrow Escape