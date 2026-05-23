Gujarat Weather Report Today (23 May 2026): Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot & Vadodara Face Heatwave Conditions As Humidity And Rain Chances Increase

Gujarat Weather Report Today (23 May 2026): Gujarat is currently under intense heatwave as its cities are experiencing high temperature, rise in humidity level, hot winds, and cloudy skies. As per the weather experts, strong solar heating, dry northwesterly winds, and the change in atmospheric conditions are the reason why the temperature is increasing in the western and central region of Gujarat. Some cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, and Gandhinagar are under extreme heat situation during day and uncomfortable humidity levels during evening and night time. On the coastal region of Gujarat moisture rich winds from the Arabian sea are causing the formation of rain clouds and its causing isolated rainfall in some districts of Gujarat. Weather experts believe that in the coming days Gujrat may receive thunderstorms, gusty winds, and light rainfall activity in isolated areas as the moisty winds are strengthening the pre monsoon activity in Gujarat.
Gujarat Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset
|Gujarat Region
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Moonrise
|Moonset
|Ahmedabad
|44°C
|Severe heatwave conditions
|05:56 AM
|07:12 PM
|11:29 PM
|09:58 AM
|Surat
|38°C
|Humid and cloudy weather
|06:01 AM
|07:09 PM
|11:31 PM
|10:01 AM
|Rajkot
|42°C
|Dry hot winds continue
|06:03 AM
|07:19 PM
|11:35 PM
|10:05 AM
|Vadodara
|41°C
|Sunny and extremely hot
|05:58 AM
|07:11 PM
|11:30 PM
|10:00 AM
|Bhavnagar
|39°C
|Coastal humidity increases
|06:02 AM
|07:15 PM
|11:34 PM
|10:04 AM
|Jamnagar
|40°C
|Gusty winds and cloudy skies
|06:05 AM
|07:21 PM
|11:37 PM
|10:07 AM
|Gandhinagar
|43°C
|Heatwave conditions active
|05:57 AM
|07:13 PM
|11:29 PM
|09:59 AM
IMD Insight On Gujarat Weather
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