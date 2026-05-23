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Home > Regionals News > Gujarat Weather Report Today (23 May 2026): Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot & Vadodara Face Heatwave Conditions As Humidity And Rain Chances Increase

Gujarat Weather Report Today (23 May 2026): Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot & Vadodara Face Heatwave Conditions As Humidity And Rain Chances Increase

Gujarat Weather Report Today (23 May 2026): Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara face severe heatwave conditions, rising humidity, gusty winds, cloudy skies, and isolated rainfall chances as IMD issues pre-monsoon weather alert.

Gujarat Weather Report Today (23 May 2026): Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot & Vadodara Face Heatwave Conditions As Humidity And Rain Chances Increase (AI Generated image)
Gujarat Weather Report Today (23 May 2026): Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot & Vadodara Face Heatwave Conditions As Humidity And Rain Chances Increase (AI Generated image)

Published By: Pranav Jha
Published: Sat 2026-05-23 13:07 IST

Gujarat Weather Report Today (23 May 2026): Gujarat is currently under intense heatwave as its cities are experiencing high temperature, rise in humidity level, hot winds, and cloudy skies. As per the weather experts, strong solar heating, dry northwesterly winds, and the change in atmospheric conditions are the reason why the temperature is increasing in the western and central region of Gujarat. Some cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, and Gandhinagar are under extreme heat situation during day and uncomfortable humidity levels during evening and night time. On the coastal region of Gujarat moisture rich winds from the Arabian sea are causing the formation of rain clouds and its causing isolated rainfall in some districts of Gujarat. Weather experts believe that in the coming days Gujrat may receive thunderstorms, gusty winds, and light rainfall activity in isolated areas as the moisty winds are strengthening the pre monsoon activity in Gujarat.

Gujarat Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset

Gujarat Region Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset
Ahmedabad 44°C Severe heatwave conditions 05:56 AM 07:12 PM 11:29 PM 09:58 AM
Surat 38°C Humid and cloudy weather 06:01 AM 07:09 PM 11:31 PM 10:01 AM
Rajkot 42°C Dry hot winds continue 06:03 AM 07:19 PM 11:35 PM 10:05 AM
Vadodara 41°C Sunny and extremely hot 05:58 AM 07:11 PM 11:30 PM 10:00 AM
Bhavnagar 39°C Coastal humidity increases 06:02 AM 07:15 PM 11:34 PM 10:04 AM
Jamnagar 40°C Gusty winds and cloudy skies 06:05 AM 07:21 PM 11:37 PM 10:07 AM
Gandhinagar 43°C Heatwave conditions active 05:57 AM 07:13 PM 11:29 PM 09:59 AM

IMD Insight On Gujarat Weather

As per officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), some districts in Gujarat are likely to experience continued hot heatwave conditions, with temperatures ranging between 40°C and 44°C over interior parts of Gujarat such as Ahmedabad, Rajkot, and Gandhinagar. It has been clarified by IMD that very dry winds blowing from desert areas, combined with heavy sun and clear skies, are continuously causing an increase in the temperature throughout Gujarat. Due to these conditions, it is becoming very hot in the afternoon in many parts of Gujarat. The IMD has further mentioned that regions lying close to the Arabian Sea coast, including Surat and Bhavnagar, will start experiencing increased humidity levels, cloud formation, and scattered thunderstorms or rain as moisture starts entering through the Arabian Sea due to the development of pre-monsoon conditions. It was explained by weather experts that clouds are forming because of moisture inflow from the Arabian Sea into coastal districts of Gujarat, and due to this process, rainfall or thunderstorms can be experienced during the pre-monsoon period. According to meteorologists, the development of strong gusty winds in the evenings is expected to provide some relief from the hot afternoons, but rising humidity levels are likely to cause rain in the coastal part of Maharashtra.

Why Is Gujarat Facing Heatwave Conditions?

Meteorologists have noted that hot dry winds blowing from Rajasthan as well as from surrounding desert areas, clear sky, and very high intensity of solar energy have been worsening heat wave conditions in Gujarat. Areas inside Gujarat like Ahmedabad, Rajkot, and Gandhinagar are currently experiencing record-high temperatures due to less moisture content, dry air, and exposure to sun rays throughout the day. On the other hand, the southern coast of Gujarat is witnessing gradual increase in humidity level due to moist winds blowing from the Arabian Sea. The cities of Surat and Bhavnagar are facing increasing clouds in the sky as well as humid weather conditions owing to increased moisture content in the atmosphere. Weather forecasters suggest that increasing Arabian Sea moisture might help form clouds and cause light rain showers in some coastal and nearby locations over the next few days. Moreover, meteorologists have noted that strengthening pre-monsoon weather systems and turbulent atmospheric circulation might cause frequent changes in weather conditions in Gujarat. Changing weather patterns could continue causing sudden increase in humidity level, cloudy weather, and occasional thunderstorms in some parts of Gujarat, while very intense heat waves would continue to prevail in the interior regions of Gujarat.

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How Will Maharashtra Weather Impact Daily Life?

Sector Affected Expected Impact
Road Traffic Slow movement during rainfall
Flights Minor weather-related delays possible
Daily Life Humidity discomfort increases
Coastal Areas Rough sea conditions possible
Outdoor Activities Thunderstorm disruptions likely
Residents have been told to avoid outdoor exposure when there is lightning and to take precautions when travelling in case of heavy rainfall or thunderstorms.

What Is The 15-Day Weather Forecast For Maharashtra?

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend
23 May 2026 24°C – 42°C Thunderstorms and rainfall likely
24 May 2026 24°C – 41°C Cloudy skies continue
25 May 2026 25°C – 40°C Humidity levels rise
26 May 2026 25°C – 39°C Gusty winds possible
27 May 2026 24°C – 39°C Rainfall chances increase
28 May 2026 24°C – 38°C Thunderstorm activity continues
29 May 2026 24°C – 38°C Cloud cover remains active
30 May 2026 24°C – 37°C Moderate rainfall possible
31 May 2026 23°C – 37°C Pre-monsoon activity strengthens
1 June 2026 23°C – 36°C Humidity remains high
2 June 2026 23°C – 36°C Frequent showers possible
3 June 2026 23°C – 35°C Gusty winds continue
4 June 2026 22°C – 35°C Rainfall intensity may increase
5 June 2026 22°C – 34°C Thunderstorm chances continue
6 June 2026 22°C – 34°C Strong pre-monsoon activity likely

It appears to meteorologists that there are high probabilities of severe heatwaves, increased humidity, cloudy skies, strong gusty winds, and isolated precipitation activity over Gujarat in the coming few days owing to the strengthening of pre-monsoonal conditions in western India and neighboring Arabian Sea areas. As per weather specialists, dry and hot winds will ensure that there is very hot weather in the interior regions of Gujarat like Ahmedabad, Rajkot, and Gandhinagar due to hot sun rays. On the other hand, the coastal districts such as Surat and Bhavnagar are experiencing increasing humidity owing to the moisture laden winds that enter from the Arabian Sea. The formation of clouds and chances of localized rain activity have been made possible because of the presence of such winds. Unstable air movement and weather conditions will continue to result in sudden changes in weather over Gujarat. Meteorologists feel that gusty winds and clouds formed during the evening hours can offer relief from intense hot weather prevailing during the day time.

Also read: Maharashtra Weather Report Today (23 May 2026): Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik Witness Humidity Rise, Thunderstorms And Rainfall Chances With IMD Insight

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Gujarat Weather Report Today (23 May 2026): Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot & Vadodara Face Heatwave Conditions As Humidity And Rain Chances Increase
Tags: Ahmedabad heatwavegujarat rain alertIMD Alertrajkot temperaturesurat weather todayvadodara weather forecast

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Gujarat Weather Report Today (23 May 2026): Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot & Vadodara Face Heatwave Conditions As Humidity And Rain Chances Increase

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Gujarat Weather Report Today (23 May 2026): Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot & Vadodara Face Heatwave Conditions As Humidity And Rain Chances Increase
Gujarat Weather Report Today (23 May 2026): Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot & Vadodara Face Heatwave Conditions As Humidity And Rain Chances Increase
Gujarat Weather Report Today (23 May 2026): Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot & Vadodara Face Heatwave Conditions As Humidity And Rain Chances Increase
Gujarat Weather Report Today (23 May 2026): Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot & Vadodara Face Heatwave Conditions As Humidity And Rain Chances Increase

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