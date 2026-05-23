Gujarat Weather Report Today (23 May 2026): Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot & Vadodara Face Heatwave Conditions As Humidity And Rain Chances Increase

As per officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), some districts in Gujarat are likely to experience continued hot heatwave conditions, with temperatures ranging between 40°C and 44°C over interior parts of Gujarat such as Ahmedabad, Rajkot, and Gandhinagar. It has been clarified by IMD that very dry winds blowing from desert areas, combined with heavy sun and clear skies, are continuously causing an increase in the temperature throughout Gujarat. Due to these conditions, it is becoming very hot in the afternoon in many parts of Gujarat. The IMD has further mentioned that regions lying close to the Arabian Sea coast, including Surat and Bhavnagar, will start experiencing increased humidity levels, cloud formation, and scattered thunderstorms or rain as moisture starts entering through the Arabian Sea due to the development of pre-monsoon conditions. It was explained by weather experts that clouds are forming because of moisture inflow from the Arabian Sea into coastal districts of Gujarat, and due to this process, rainfall or thunderstorms can be experienced during the pre-monsoon period. According to meteorologists, the development of strong gusty winds in the evenings is expected to provide some relief from the hot afternoons, but rising humidity levels are likely to cause rain in the coastal part of Maharashtra.

Why Is Gujarat Facing Heatwave Conditions?

Meteorologists have noted that hot dry winds blowing from Rajasthan as well as from surrounding desert areas, clear sky, and very high intensity of solar energy have been worsening heat wave conditions in Gujarat. Areas inside Gujarat like Ahmedabad, Rajkot, and Gandhinagar are currently experiencing record-high temperatures due to less moisture content, dry air, and exposure to sun rays throughout the day. On the other hand, the southern coast of Gujarat is witnessing gradual increase in humidity level due to moist winds blowing from the Arabian Sea. The cities of Surat and Bhavnagar are facing increasing clouds in the sky as well as humid weather conditions owing to increased moisture content in the atmosphere. Weather forecasters suggest that increasing Arabian Sea moisture might help form clouds and cause light rain showers in some coastal and nearby locations over the next few days. Moreover, meteorologists have noted that strengthening pre-monsoon weather systems and turbulent atmospheric circulation might cause frequent changes in weather conditions in Gujarat. Changing weather patterns could continue causing sudden increase in humidity level, cloudy weather, and occasional thunderstorms in some parts of Gujarat, while very intense heat waves would continue to prevail in the interior regions of Gujarat.