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Home > Education News > TS POLYCET Result 2026 Declared at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in: Check Rank Card Download Link, Counselling Process and Admission Details

TS POLYCET Result 2026 Declared at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in: Check Rank Card Download Link, Counselling Process and Admission Details

The TS POLYCET Result 2026 for Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) candidates has been released.

TS POLYCET Result 2026
TS POLYCET Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Sat 2026-05-23 14:01 IST

The TS POLYCET Result 2026 for Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) candidates is out. Candidates appearing for diploma courses across Telangana have to visit the official website, polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in, to check the TS POLYCET Rank card. Results for TS POLYCET were released on May 23 from the SBTET secretary’s office at SV Bhavan, Masab Tank, Hyderabad. The authorities have also released the LPCET 2026 results. Candidates who appeared for the entrance test are now eligible to participate in counselling and admission for diploma courses offered in polytechnic colleges in Telangana.

How to download TS POLYCET Result 2026

TS POLYCET 2026 rank cards can be downloaded online by candidates by entering their hall ticket number on the official website. Candidates first have to visit the home page to click on the Rank Card link and enter login credentials. The result and rank details can be viewed on the screen.

Candidates should closely crosscheck all information mentioned on the rank card and download the same for further admission-related activity. The scorecard has necessary information like marks scored, rank achieved, and candidate details.

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When was the TS POLYCET 2026 conducted

The entrance test of TS POLYCET 2026 was held in offline mode on May 13 at designated centres in Telangana. The time duration of the test was two and a half hours, and candidates answered questions on OMR sheets.

The entrance test had questions from physics, chemistry, mathematics, and biology. The total marks for the exam were 150, and negative marking was not applied for incorrect answers. The examination is conducted each year for entry into diploma programmes of engineering, non-engineering and technology across government and private polytechnic institutions in the state.

What is the next step after the TS POLYCET 2026 Result Declaration

Candidates who qualify for the entrance examination may participate in the Telangana Polytechnic counselling. Through the counselling process, students can get allotted seats in government, aided and unaided polytechnic colleges as well as polytechnic institutions functioning under private engineering colleges.

The authorities have not yet released the timetable for the counselling, but they are expected to release registration dates and certificate verification dates as well as the seat allotment process soon. For any updates regarding the next step of entrance, candidates should keep track of the official website.

Why is TS POLYCET rank important for admission

The TS POLYCET rank plays an important role in admission in all diploma colleges of Telangana. Students with better ranks are likely to get more chances of getting a seat in a preferred branch and college during counselling.

Seat allotment takes into account the rank, category, reservation policy, availability of the seat and the choice taken during counselling. Students need to keep all necessary documents related to identity and academic eligibility ready for verification when counselling starts.

Which courses are available under TS POLYCET counselling

The counselling process of TS POLYCET will avail seats in diploma programmes for engineering, technology and non-engineering disciplines across all the participating institutions. The popular diploma branches include civil engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, computer engineering, electronics and communication engineering and pharmacy programmes. With the results declaration, the admission process for diploma education in Telangana is bound to begin seat allotment soon.

The students, along with their parents, are looking forward to the timely release of the counselling notification and seat allotment timetable by SBTET.

Also Read: UP TGT Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Released at upessc.up.gov.in for 3539 Vacancies; Check Steps to Download and Exam City Details

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TS POLYCET Result 2026 Declared at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in: Check Rank Card Download Link, Counselling Process and Admission Details
Tags: Telangana POLYCET result 2026TS POLYCETTS POLYCET counselling 2026TS POLYCET rank card 2026TS POLYCET Result 2026TS Polytechnic result 2026

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TS POLYCET Result 2026 Declared at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in: Check Rank Card Download Link, Counselling Process and Admission Details

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TS POLYCET Result 2026 Declared at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in: Check Rank Card Download Link, Counselling Process and Admission Details
TS POLYCET Result 2026 Declared at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in: Check Rank Card Download Link, Counselling Process and Admission Details
TS POLYCET Result 2026 Declared at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in: Check Rank Card Download Link, Counselling Process and Admission Details
TS POLYCET Result 2026 Declared at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in: Check Rank Card Download Link, Counselling Process and Admission Details

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