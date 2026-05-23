US Weather Forecast Today (23 May 2026): New York, California, Texas & Florida Witness Heatwaves, Thunderstorms And Rainfall Activity

US Weather Forecast Today (23 May 2026): Weather patterns across the United States are highly unstable currently as many parts of the country experience heatwaves, thunderstorms, rains, humidity, and wind currents. Weather specialists opine that this instability is due to shifting atmospheric circulation, high levels of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico region, and strong weather systems. Major areas such as California, Texas, Florida, and New York have been experiencing various kinds of weather phenomena from heat waves and dry winds to rains and thunderstorms. The southern and coastal regions experience humid weather and rains, whereas the western states experience dry and hot weather. It is believed that weather instability could last in many areas of the United States for some more days due to increased atmospheric systems and residence are advised to act according to the situation.
US Major Cities Weather Update Today
|US City
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|New York City
|28°C
|Cloudy with rainfall chances
|05:32 AM
|08:11 PM
|Los Angeles
|31°C
|Sunny and dry weather
|05:47 AM
|07:52 PM
|Miami
|32°C
|Humid with thunderstorms
|06:31 AM
|08:04 PM
|Houston
|35°C
|Thunderstorms and gusty winds
|06:24 AM
|08:12 PM
|Chicago
|27°C
|Cloudy skies and cool winds
|05:25 AM
|08:10 PM
|Phoenix
|41°C
|Severe heatwave conditions
|05:24 AM
|07:28 PM
|San Francisco
|22°C
|Breezy coastal weather
|05:54 AM
|08:15 PM
|Dallas
|36°C
|Hot weather with storm chances
|06:22 AM
|08:16 PM
Why Is The US Witnessing Unstable Weather Conditions?
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