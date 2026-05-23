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Home > World News > US Weather Forecast Today (23 May 2026): New York, California, Texas & Florida Witness Heatwaves, Thunderstorms And Rainfall Activity

US Weather Forecast Today (23 May 2026): New York, California, Texas & Florida Witness Heatwaves, Thunderstorms And Rainfall Activity

US Weather Forecast Today (23 May 2026): Heatwaves, thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, humidity rise, and gusty winds continue affecting several parts of the United States as strong atmospheric systems remain active across the country.

US Weather Forecast Today (23 May 2026): New York, California, Texas & Florida Witness Heatwaves, Thunderstorms And Rainfall Activity (AI Generated image)
US Weather Forecast Today (23 May 2026): New York, California, Texas & Florida Witness Heatwaves, Thunderstorms And Rainfall Activity (AI Generated image)

Published By: Pranav Jha
Published: Sat 2026-05-23 13:44 IST

US Weather Forecast Today (23 May 2026): Weather patterns across the United States are highly unstable currently as many parts of the country experience heatwaves, thunderstorms, rains, humidity, and wind currents. Weather specialists opine that this instability is due to shifting atmospheric circulation, high levels of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico region, and strong weather systems. Major areas such as California, Texas, Florida, and New York have been experiencing various kinds of weather phenomena from heat waves and dry winds to rains and thunderstorms. The southern and coastal regions experience humid weather and rains, whereas the western states experience dry and hot weather. It is believed that weather instability could last in many areas of the United States for some more days due to increased atmospheric systems and residence are advised to act according to the situation.

US Major Cities Weather Update Today

US City Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset
New York City 28°C Cloudy with rainfall chances 05:32 AM 08:11 PM
Los Angeles 31°C Sunny and dry weather 05:47 AM 07:52 PM
Miami 32°C Humid with thunderstorms 06:31 AM 08:04 PM
Houston 35°C Thunderstorms and gusty winds 06:24 AM 08:12 PM
Chicago 27°C Cloudy skies and cool winds 05:25 AM 08:10 PM
Phoenix 41°C Severe heatwave conditions 05:24 AM 07:28 PM
San Francisco 22°C Breezy coastal weather 05:54 AM 08:15 PM
Dallas 36°C Hot weather with storm chances 06:22 AM 08:16 PM

Why Is The US Witnessing Unstable Weather Conditions?

Meteorologists have explained that moisture inflow from the Gulf of Mexico, strong atmospheric instability, heatwave circulation, and changing pressure systems are responsible for sudden weather changes across different parts of the United States. Moisture-rich winds moving from the Gulf region are continuously supporting cloud formation and increasing the chances of thunderstorms, heavy rainfall activity, and lightning across several southern and coastal states including Texas, Florida, Louisiana, and nearby regions. At the same time, western parts of the United States including Arizona, Nevada, and parts of California are continuing to face intense heatwave conditions because of strong solar heating, dry atmospheric circulation, and clear skies. Weather experts have stated that heatwave circulation is pushing daytime temperatures significantly above normal levels in several western states, making weather conditions extremely hot and uncomfortable during afternoon hours. Meteorologists have also explained that strong atmospheric instability and changing pressure systems are increasing the possibility of sudden storms, gusty winds, and rapid weather fluctuations across central and eastern regions of the country. Coastal humidity levels are further creating sticky and uncomfortable conditions in several southern states. Due to these combined weather factors, many parts of the US may continue witnessing thunderstorms, rainfall activity, heatwaves, and gusty winds over the coming days as unstable weather systems remain active across the country.

How Will US Weather Impact Daily Life?

Sector Affected Expected Impact
Flights Weather-related delays possible
Road Traffic Slow movement during storms
Daily Life Heat and humidity discomfort
Coastal Areas Rough weather conditions likely
Outdoor Activities Thunderstorm disruptions possible

Residents have been warned to be careful during thunderstorms, not to venture outside unnecessarily during heatwave periods, and keep abreast of weather advisories.

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What Is The 15-Day Weather Forecast For The United States?

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend
23 May 2026 22°C – 41°C Heatwaves and thunderstorms continue
24 May 2026 21°C – 40°C Heavy rainfall possible in southern states
25 May 2026 21°C – 40°C Humidity levels rise across coastal regions
26 May 2026 22°C – 42°C Severe heat persists in western US
27 May 2026 21°C – 39°C Thunderstorms likely in central states
28 May 2026 20°C – 39°C Cloud activity increases nationwide
29 May 2026 20°C – 38°C Gusty winds and isolated rainfall possible
30 May 2026 21°C – 40°C Hot and dry weather continues in southwest
31 May 2026 21°C – 38°C Rainfall chances increase in eastern US
1 June 2026 20°C – 37°C Storm systems remain active
2 June 2026 20°C – 37°C Humid conditions continue across coastal states
3 June 2026 19°C – 36°C Thunderstorm activity possible in Midwest
4 June 2026 20°C – 42°C Heatwave conditions intensify in western US
5 June 2026 20°C – 38°C Cloudy skies and rainfall activity continue
6 June 2026 19°C – 37°C Unstable weather patterns remain active
7 June 2026 21°C – 41°C Pre-summer heat increases across western regions

Weather experts predict that the United States could continue observing heat waves, thunderstorms, increased humidity levels, strong winds, and rain activity within the next few days as the result of active atmospheric systems working in various parts of the country. Weather experts note that southern and coastal states like Florida, Texas, and Louisiana will keep experiencing thunderstorms, rain, lighting activity, and humid climate as a result of moist winds blowing in from the Gulf of Mexico. In addition, western states such as Arizona, Nevada, and California could keep experiencing heat wave phenomena as a result of strong sunshine, dry atmospheric currents, and clear weather conditions in those places. Meteorologists have indicated that temperatures may exceed the norm to a significant extent in many western regions, which will make people feel uncomfortable there. Moreover, meteorologists have emphasized that unstable atmospheric circulation and changing air pressure systems could cause the occurrence of unexpected weather phenomena like storms and strong winds throughout the central and eastern parts of the country. People should be careful during storms in the next few days.

Also read: UAE Weather Report Today (23 May 2026): Temperatures Hit 40°C As Strong Winds, Dusty Skies And Thunderstorm Chances Continue Across Dubai, Abu Dhabi And Sharjah

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US Weather Forecast Today (23 May 2026): New York, California, Texas & Florida Witness Heatwaves, Thunderstorms And Rainfall Activity
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US Weather Forecast Today (23 May 2026): New York, California, Texas & Florida Witness Heatwaves, Thunderstorms And Rainfall Activity
US Weather Forecast Today (23 May 2026): New York, California, Texas & Florida Witness Heatwaves, Thunderstorms And Rainfall Activity
US Weather Forecast Today (23 May 2026): New York, California, Texas & Florida Witness Heatwaves, Thunderstorms And Rainfall Activity
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