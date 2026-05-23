Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal and Girlfriend Ines Garcia Steal The Show At Bad Bunny’s Spain Concert

Bad Bunny Concert: Lamine Yamal is still one of the biggest young athletes in the world, and last weekend the FC Barcelona sensation brought that star power to one of Spain’s most exciting events. Yamal was one of the key celebrity guests at La Casita, the exclusive location associated with the Puerto Rican superstar’s opening-night celebrations, as Bad Bunny formally began the Spanish leg of his European tour in Barcelona. The 18-year-old striker went to the performance with his girlfriend, Ines Garcia, and their appearance instantly became one of the night’s most talked-about. As Benito Martinez began his highly anticipated Debi Tirar Mas Fotos World Tour in front of almost 50,000 spectators at Estadinic on Friday night, fans and media outlets kept a careful eye on the expanding list of well-known individuals observed at the event.

Music x Football crossover: Lamine Yamal attends Bad Bunny concert with Ines Garcia







The Barcelona star, who is already regarded as one of the sport’s most promising young players, is becoming more well-known in pop culture and entertainment circles. His attendance at one of the largest concerts in Europe this year demonstrated the kind of crossover appeal usually associated with well-known international celebrities.

FC Barcelona’s special music connection

In support of Bad Bunny on his return to Spain, a number of Barcelona players attended the performance. Gavi, Dani Olmo, and Robert Lewandowski were among the well-known figures spotted taking pleasure in the show. Despite not joining the same group, Pedri reportedly went separately as well, making sure not to miss the first performance.

It was not just a one-off event as multiple players from Blaugrana attended the Grammy winner’s concert. The Spanish giant has a huge multi-million dollar deal with music streaming platform, Spotify. This deal sees the players playing with logos of different musicians and their albums on the crest. Notably, FC Barcelona took the field against the recent El Clasico against Real Madrid with the logo of Olivia Rodrigo’s album on their jersey. Moreover, the night was remembered for Barcelona clinching their 29th La Liga title in a 2-0 victory over their arch-rivals at home.

Speaking of FC Barcelona’s home, their newly built stadium is not just Camp Nou but is called Spotify Camp Nou thanks to their partnership with the music streaming platform. Given the admiration shown by Barcelona’s players and the massive fan following Bad Bunny has it will not be a surprise to see a collaboration between the musician and the giant football club.

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