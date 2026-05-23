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Home > Education News > UP TGT Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Released at upessc.up.gov.in for 3539 Vacancies; Check Steps to Download and Exam City Details

UP TGT Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Released at upessc.up.gov.in for 3539 Vacancies; Check Steps to Download and Exam City Details

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the UP TGT Exam City Intimation Slip 2026.

UP TGT Exam City Intimation Slip 2026
UP TGT Exam City Intimation Slip 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Sat 2026-05-23 13:30 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the UP TGT Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 for candidates appearing in the Trained Graduate Teacher appointment examination. The candidates who have successfully registered for the recruitment process will now be able to check the allotted city for their examination through the official website, upessc.up.gov.in.

The city intimation slip is being made available ahead of the UP TGT Exam 2026, which is scheduled to take place on June 3 and 4 in multiple examination centres in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates are advised to download the slip in advance to avoid any technical glitch on the examination day. The recruitment is happening to fill 3,539 TGT vacancies in various subjects across the state.

How to download UP TGT Exam City Slip 2026

Candidates can access the exam city intimation slip by visiting the official UPESSC website once they log in using their registered credentials. After opening the homepage, they have to click on the Login or One Time Registration (OTR) tab. Once logged in, candidates can open the “Exam City Intimation Slip” tab to find out details about the allotted examination city.

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The slip can then be downloaded and saved for future reference. However, it is important to note that the city intimation slip is not the official admit card.

The commission is expected to release the official admit card through a separate means with the full examination centre details, commuting time and exam shift details.

What is the importance of UP TGT Exam City Intimation Slip

The city intimation slip is released for candidates to know the city in which their examination centre will be allotted. So that the applicants can plan their travel and stay accordingly before the examination date. The document typically contains information such as the candidate’s name, registration number, exam date and allotted city. The exact exam venue and address will be given on the admit card only.

Examiners have requested candidates to keep checking the official website for updates on admit cards and exam instructions.

Which cities will conduct UP TGT Exam 2026

UPESSC said that the UP TGT examination will be conducted in selected cities of Uttar Pradesh. The list will contain Agra, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Bareilly, Meerut, Lucknow, Varanasi, and Faizabad/Moradabad. The exam will be conducted in various shifts, considering the high number of candidates appearing in this recruitment. Examiners advise the candidates to carefully note down their allotted city and make travel arrangements accordingly to avoid lateness on exam day.

What should candidates know about UP TGT recruitment process

The UP TGT recruitment exam is conducted to fill vacancies of trained graduate teachers in government-aided secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh. Currently, 3539 vacancies have been announced in different subjects. The selection process involves written examination followed by document verification. Candidates who clear the written test will be called for interview/meeting according to merit and category-wise reservation.

Examiners advise the candidates to revise their subjects and also prepare all documents in advance as exam dates are approaching. Candidates are told to visit the official UPESSC website for announcements regarding the admit card, exam instructions and other recruitment-related updates.

Also Read: INI CET Result 2026 Expected Soon at aiimsexams.ac.in: Check AIIMS Merit List, Cutoff, Qualifying Percentile and Counselling Details

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UP TGT Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Released at upessc.up.gov.in for 3539 Vacancies; Check Steps to Download and Exam City Details
Tags: UP TGT admit card 2026UP TGT city slip 2026UP TGT Exam 2026UP TGT Exam City Intimation Slip 2026UPESSC TGT exam city slip

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UP TGT Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Released at upessc.up.gov.in for 3539 Vacancies; Check Steps to Download and Exam City Details

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UP TGT Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Released at upessc.up.gov.in for 3539 Vacancies; Check Steps to Download and Exam City Details
UP TGT Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Released at upessc.up.gov.in for 3539 Vacancies; Check Steps to Download and Exam City Details
UP TGT Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Released at upessc.up.gov.in for 3539 Vacancies; Check Steps to Download and Exam City Details
UP TGT Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Released at upessc.up.gov.in for 3539 Vacancies; Check Steps to Download and Exam City Details

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