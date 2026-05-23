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Home > World News > Hawaii Earthquake: 5.9 Magnitude Tremors Strikes Island, Is There A Tsunami Warning?

Hawaii Earthquake: 5.9 Magnitude Tremors Strikes Island, Is There A Tsunami Warning?

Hawaii Earthquake: A strong earthquake measuring magnitude 5.9 struck Hawaii Island late Friday night, sending tremors across several parts of the state. Officials have confirmed that the quake did not generate a tsunami and no tsunami threat has been issued.

Hawaii Earthquake: 5.9 Magnitude Tremors Strikes Island, Is There A Tsunami Warning?
Hawaii Earthquake: 5.9 Magnitude Tremors Strikes Island, Is There A Tsunami Warning?

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sat 2026-05-23 13:51 IST

Hawaii Earthquake: A strong earthquake measuring magnitude 5.9 struck Hawaii Island late Friday night, sending tremors across several parts of the state. Officials have confirmed that the quake did not generate a tsunami and no tsunami threat has been issued.

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Hawaii Earthquake: 5.9 Magnitude Tremors Strikes Island, Is There A Tsunami Warning?
Tags: Hawaii EarthquakeHawaii IslandHawaii Tsunami Warningtsunami warning

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Hawaii Earthquake: 5.9 Magnitude Tremors Strikes Island, Is There A Tsunami Warning?
Hawaii Earthquake: 5.9 Magnitude Tremors Strikes Island, Is There A Tsunami Warning?
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