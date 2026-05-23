Hawaii Earthquake: A strong earthquake measuring magnitude 5.9 struck Hawaii Island late Friday night, sending tremors across several parts of the state. Officials have confirmed that the quake did not generate a tsunami and no tsunami threat has been issued.
Hawaii Earthquake: 5.9 Magnitude Tremors Strikes Island, Is There A Tsunami Warning?
Hawaii Earthquake: A strong earthquake measuring magnitude 5.9 struck Hawaii Island late Friday night, sending tremors across several parts of the state. Officials have confirmed that the quake did not generate a tsunami and no tsunami threat has been issued.
55