LSG vs PBKS Injury News: Will Mohammed Shami Play Tonight IPL 2026 Match? Massive Update On Aiden Markram — Predicted Playing XIs

LSG vs PBKS Injury News: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) turn hosts in a crucial game with respect to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs. Punjab Kings (PBKS) coming into this game need a win to avoid being eliminated from the race to the playoffs. LSG is at the bottom of the points table and would want to end their season on a winning note. Meanwhile, it certainly has been a fall from grace for Shreyas Iyer’s side. After being undefeated in the first seven games, the runner-up from last year has lost the next six matches. Tonight, as these two teams meet, all eyes will be on the hosts’ playing XI and whether Mohammed Shami will feature tonight or not. Learn about Mohammed Shami’s possible return and more in the LSG vs PBKS injury report.

LSG vs PBKS: Will Mohammed Shami play today’s IPL 2026 match at Ekana Cricket Stadium?

Mohammed Shami will be expected to play today’s IPL 2026 match at Ekana Cricket Stadium. The seasoned pacer missed the last match against the Rajasthan Royals. However, there was no possible reason given as to why the right-arm pacer missed the clash. Given that Shami has been in incredible form at the Ekana Stadium, the Super Giants would want to give their experienced pacer another game at home which could boost their chances of winning their final IPL 2026 league stage.

LSG vs PBKS: Latest Update On Mohammed Shami Injury

The latest update on Mohammed Shami’s injury is that the right-arm pacer is available for selection tonight. Having played for the Punjab Kings in the past, there is no doubt over the fact that the pacer would be raring to go against his former team. Often in the IPL we have seen that players perform well against their former teams.

LSG vs PBKS: Will Aiden Markram play today for Lucknow Super Giants?

Aiden Markram missed the previous game against the Rajasthan Royals. The South African batter had gone home due to some personal reasons as per Rishabh Pant. Given that the Super Giants are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table, there seems to be no point in Markram playing the LSG vs PBKS clash tonight at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

IPL 2026: LSG vs PBKS Predicted Playing XIs

LSG Predicted Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (C and wk), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav; Impact Player: Digvesh Rathi

PBKS Predicted Playing XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Suryansh Shedge, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh; Impact Player: Yuzvendra Chahal

Also Read: LSG vs PBKS Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Lucknow Super Giants And Punjab Kings?