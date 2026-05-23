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Home > Entertainment News > Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav Launch Bhojpuri Industry’s First-Ever ‘Follow Reality’ Show ‘Bhojpuri Bawaal’ — What Is It?

Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav Launch Bhojpuri Industry’s First-Ever ‘Follow Reality’ Show ‘Bhojpuri Bawaal’ — What Is It?

The program seeks to cover all the aspects associated with the life of a celebrity, whether it is stardom, fans, family issues, ambitions, controversies, parties, or the struggle inherent in being a superstar. With a focus on bringing the unscripted side of the celebrities into the spotlight, Bhojpuri Bawaal intends to make viewers connect emotionally with their idols.

Bhojpuri Bawaal (PHOTO: YOUTUBE)
Bhojpuri Bawaal (PHOTO: YOUTUBE)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Sat 2026-05-23 15:50 IST

The combination of two giant entertainment industries is set to make fans experience the world of Bhojpuri movies up close with their new reality TV show Bhojpuri Bawaal. Some of the biggest stars in Bhojpuri cinema like Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani, and Tej Pratap Yadav have been confirmed to be part of the show.

As opposed to most other reality shows that incorporate a number of tasks and eliminations into the show, Bhojpuri Bawaal takes the audience through an innovative path of follow reality. This means that unlike before, Bhojpuri Bawaal does not involve any script or game. The cameras will only follow the celebrities around during their day-to-day activities.

This gives the fans a rare opportunity to know what kind of individuals these movie stars really are.

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What Is ‘Follow Reality’ Show?

‘Follow reality’ is an emerging television and streaming format characterized by an unscripted, observational approach that doesn’t follow traditional reality TV tropes like tasks, eliminations, and artificial drama, instead focusing on the day-to-day lives of public figures.The term has gained significant traction with the announcement of the highly anticipated Indian series Bhojpuri Bawaal, which is heavily publicized as one of the very first regional premium ‘follow reality’ shows.

From Stardom to Struggles — Nothing Will Be Hidden

The program seeks to cover all the aspects associated with the life of a celebrity, whether it is stardom, fans, family issues, ambitions, controversies, parties, or the struggle inherent in being a superstar. With a focus on bringing the unscripted side of the celebrities into the spotlight, Bhojpuri Bawaal intends to make viewers connect emotionally with their idols.

JioStar Calls It a New Step in Unscripted Entertainment

As far as the production goes, Alok Jain, Head – Hindi & English Entertainment Business (Streaming, TV & Studios), JioStar, said that the company is known for its experiments in innovative storytelling through non-fiction.

Jain said that Bhojpuri Bawaal represents a big leap ahead by bringing in a never-seen-before follow reality show centered around the lives of some of the best in the Bhojpuri industry.

It should be mentioned that according to Jain, Bhojpuri entertainment represents a very strong and influential culture which comes out of the Hindi belt, and which will get more exposure through the new show.

Makers Share Exciting First Glimpse

By sharing the very first teaser of the show through their social media pages, the producers have got viewers excited with the tagline “Jab baat ho Bhojpuri heart aur thaath ki toh Bawaal guaranteed hai… #BhojpuriBawaal coming soon on JioHotstar aur Colors TV.”

This announcement has definitely created excitement for the fans who have been looking forward to watching their beloved Bhojpuri actors in a totally new avatar. The show Bhojpuri Bawaal will be available exclusively on JioHotstar along with Colors TV. However, while the makers have confirmed the series, the release date is yet to be disclosed.

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Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav Launch Bhojpuri Industry’s First-Ever ‘Follow Reality’ Show ‘Bhojpuri Bawaal’ — What Is It?
Tags: Amrapali DubeyBhojpuri BawaalBhojpuri celebritiesBhojpuri entertainmentbhojpuri entertainment newsBhojpuri fandomBhojpuri industry first reality showBhojpuri industry updatesBhojpuri lifestyle showBhojpuri newsBhojpuri reality showBhojpuri starsBhojpuri web seriescelebrity reality seriesColors TV showDinesh Lal Yadavfollow reality showJioHotstar Bhojpuri BawaalKajal RaghwaniNirahuaNirahua new showPawan SinghPawan Singh reality showTej Pratap Yadavunscripted reality show

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Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav Launch Bhojpuri Industry’s First-Ever ‘Follow Reality’ Show ‘Bhojpuri Bawaal’ — What Is It?

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Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav Launch Bhojpuri Industry’s First-Ever ‘Follow Reality’ Show ‘Bhojpuri Bawaal’ — What Is It?

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Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav Launch Bhojpuri Industry’s First-Ever ‘Follow Reality’ Show ‘Bhojpuri Bawaal’ — What Is It?
Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav Launch Bhojpuri Industry’s First-Ever ‘Follow Reality’ Show ‘Bhojpuri Bawaal’ — What Is It?
Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav Launch Bhojpuri Industry’s First-Ever ‘Follow Reality’ Show ‘Bhojpuri Bawaal’ — What Is It?
Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav Launch Bhojpuri Industry’s First-Ever ‘Follow Reality’ Show ‘Bhojpuri Bawaal’ — What Is It?

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