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Home > Regionals News > Viral Video: Bihar Man’s Bizarre Act Of Kissing And Licking Posters Of Women Sparks Debate On Social Media | WATCH

Viral Video: Bihar Man’s Bizarre Act Of Kissing And Licking Posters Of Women Sparks Debate On Social Media | WATCH

Bihar: A disturbing video allegedly recorded in Bihar has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism and sparking conversations about public behaviour and respect toward women. Several social media users said that such behavior could be considered awful and it was brought up how this could possibly affect a smaller audience.

Viral Video: Bihar Man's Bizarre Act Of Kissing And Licking Posters Of Women Sparks Debate On Social Media (Screengrab Via X)
Viral Video: Bihar Man's Bizarre Act Of Kissing And Licking Posters Of Women Sparks Debate On Social Media (Screengrab Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sat 2026-05-23 15:48 IST

A video recorded in Bihar has been trending on the social media networks, causing controversy and debates about public conduct and respect for women. The footage shows an old man standing beside a DJ vehicle with posters of women and is seen kissing and licking posters repeatedly. People have gathered around him. The video has trended on different social media platforms, amassing millions of views and thousands of responses. The incident has taken the internet by storm, the steps were shocking to many users with comments stating how such a thing can happen in public view.

Several social media users said that such behavior could be considered awful and it was brought up how this could possibly affect a smaller audience.

Children Seen Watching The Incident

Additional concerns were raised when it was noticed that several children were seen standing close to the DJ vehicle, as it was happening. Many online commenters said they were dismayed by children watching, since public behavior in itself shapes what we think is acceptable or not.

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Social Media Users Denounced The Behavior

The video saw viral responses in many TV and online communities, with many users stating that the man’s actions were offensive and unacceptable

Some called for strict measures against the perpetrators of public acts that they see as indecent, while others spoke of the need for awareness, education and responsible conduct in public spaces

The debate grew to include issues such as dignity of women, social morality and what is expected of bystanders upon witnessing unacceptable acts in public spaces

Debate Extends Beyond The Viral Video

The comments suggest that the issue needs to be addressed beyond a single viral incident gained social media attention. Comments point toward the need to focus on more social responsibility and respect towards women online and offline

Yet others reviewed how more or less problematic public acts that happen to go viral turn into a source of entertainment on social media.

No Official Statement Was Released Yet

No official statement on the exact location of the incident or claims has been made, and it hasn’t been confirmed that any measures have been taken against the guy in the video.

The video and its circumstances haven’t been verified by any third parties so far. But it’s still receiving widespread attention and rekindling debates.

Furthermore, the clip has caused a stir online, but it’s also led to the larger discussion on public decency, respect for women and community responsibilities in correcting some unacceptable simple acts. Caught in the ongoing deluge of commentary, the clip remains one of the most viewed and discussed social media videos with everyone calling for increased accountability in public arenas.

READ MORE: Pune Metro Viral Video: Passengers Shocked As Water Leaks Inside Coach During Heavy Rain | WATCH

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Viral Video: Bihar Man’s Bizarre Act Of Kissing And Licking Posters Of Women Sparks Debate On Social Media | WATCH
Tags: Bihar latest viral clipBihar man viral videobihar viral videokissing posters viral videolicking posters viral videosocial media viral newstrending Bihar videoviral video debatewomen posters controversy

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Viral Video: Bihar Man’s Bizarre Act Of Kissing And Licking Posters Of Women Sparks Debate On Social Media | WATCH
Viral Video: Bihar Man’s Bizarre Act Of Kissing And Licking Posters Of Women Sparks Debate On Social Media | WATCH
Viral Video: Bihar Man’s Bizarre Act Of Kissing And Licking Posters Of Women Sparks Debate On Social Media | WATCH
Viral Video: Bihar Man’s Bizarre Act Of Kissing And Licking Posters Of Women Sparks Debate On Social Media | WATCH

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