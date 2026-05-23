JoongDunk Steal The Show At Love Out Loud Heart Race Fan Fest With Electrifying Performances

So Archen Aydin and Natachai Boonprasert, Thai BL stars, they really became one of the biggest highlights of the massive “LOVE OUT LOUD FAN FEST 2026 : HEART RACE” event, that was held at Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani, Thailand. The whole fan festival ( organized by GMMTV ) brought in several of the company’s really well known on-screen couples and artists, and yeah it was a three day kind of entertainment thing, with music , performances and also a lot of direct fan interaction.

And honestly the JoongDunk duo, they instantly grabbed attention. Their energetic chemistry, that stylish stage look, and the way they pushed the crowd kept working , over and over. Fans on multiple social media platforms praised them, like saying they pretty much dominated the stage and made some of the event’s most viral moments. Clips and photos from their performances then spread online pretty fast, and lots of fans started calling them, the “scene stealers” of the festival.

Love Out Loud Fan Fest 2026 Draws Huge Global Attention

The “LOVE OUT LOUD FAN FEST 2026 : HEART RACE” kinda went down from May 22 to May 24, 2026, at the Impact Arena in Bangkok. The whole thing had 12 well known GMMTV pairs too, like EarthMix, PondPhuwin, ForceBook, GeminiFourth, PerthSanta, JoongDunk, and a bunch more. For tickets, from what people said, the spots for different days were snatched up fast, and later on they also added live streaming for international fans so it wasnt just local.

Honestly the festival vibe was built around a driving + heart theme, so it mixed concert moments, fan service scenes, little games, and even special stage collabs. Over the weekend, the social media chatter stayed super loud, especially during the parts with JoongDunk, those segments got nonstop attention.

Fans Praise JoongDunk’s Chemistry And Stage Presence

Online fans kind of gushed about JoongDunk, saying their chemistry felt natural and that their charismatic back-and-forth moments during the performances were really something. On YouTube, plus those fan pages, you could see videos where the duo seemed confident with the crowd, like they knew exactly how to keep attention while still landing synchronized dance routines, and then tossing in these playful fan-service bits here and there. Even their overall styling and stage visuals got talked about a lot across Thai BL fandom circles, like, more than once, honestly.